Why Black Folks Are Side-Eyeing Jonathan Majors’ New DEI-hating Boss More Than His Set Accident

Jonathan Majors at the EBONY Power 100 Gala held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chad Salvador/Variety via Getty Images)

Jonathan Majors’ return to a film set, two years after his domestic dispute case, is going anything but smoothly after the actor fell through a window, tumbling 6 feet. However, that’s not what has most Black folks on the internet shocked. Instead, it’s Majors’ work with the Daily Wire, the right-wing film production company co-founded by MAGA supporter and political commentator Ben Shapiro, that has Black folks shaking their heads at Majors, calling it the final “nail in the coffin” of his career. Let’s get into it.

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Ever since his 2023 domestic dispute case, Jonathan Majors has been on a hiatus after being dropped by major film studios like Marvel. However, some Black folks had been holding on to the hope that he could make a Hollywood comeback—at least, they were until February, when it was announced that Majors was set to star in an action film produced by Daily Wire, in a move that TikTok commenters are calling “absolutely desperate.” It doesn’t help that Majors is also an executive producer on the film, which is shooting under the title “Knuckles,” through his company Tall Street Productions, according to Variety.

Now, folks are calling his recent on-set accident a “poetic” reflection of his career. In footage obtained by Deadline, Majors and his co-star, JC Kilcoyne, are in the middle of shooting a scene when they move backward toward the window and fall. Sources told Deadline that the window was not secure because it had been replaced with a loose sheet of tempered glass to be shattered in a future scene by stunt doubles.

@cinematrailernews Jonathan Majors reportedly fell through a window while filming an untitled movie for The Daily Wire, and several crew members have also walked off set. When Deadline reached out to producers for comment, they said they “don’t negotiate with communists.” Members of the crew reportedly began their strike after Jonathan Majors and co-star JC Kilcoyne had fallen out of a window while filming a scene. There were other incidents with props falling onto crew, according to reports from workers. Footage was obtained by Deadline of the incident. via: DEADLINE #movie #cinema #jonathanmajors #fyp #trending ♬ original sound – Cinema Trailer News

In the clip, the film crew rushes to the window before one of the actors, supposedly Majors, says he is good and that they should use the footage. However, while Majors was fine, sources also told Deadline that Kilcoyne had to get stitches in his hand because of the accident.

In TikTok comments, the accident has caught the attention of people who are disappointed to see the downward trajectory of Majors’ career.

“The FALLOFF is crazy,” wrote one user.

“He could’ve made a good comeback, but appearing in a Daily Wire film is a nail in the coffin. Bro could’ve done a couple of Netflix movies or shows and been alright,” added another.

“Bro went from being an Avengers-level threat to working for Ben Shapiro and getting hurt on his set. That’s just sad,” added a third.

“Listen, I hope that no one got seriously injured, but… It’s also poetic,” commented another.

Per Variety, this incident was also the cherry on top of a slew of labor concerns for crew members, which led to a strike through the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees on March 26. Currently, the crew is in negotiations for a better working environment. But those talks do not seem to be going well, as one of the producers told Deadline that they do not “negotiate with communists.”

Despite the dodgy work environment and the crew’s walkout, filming is said to be ongoing. Majors has not made any comments on the incident or the strike. However, representatives for Kilcoyne—who has wrapped—told Variety that he “did not feel unsafe on set and continued to have a positive experience working on the project” after the tumble.