Why Black America Needs to Embrace Bankruptcy To Protect and Grow Wealth

If white people in America can use Chapter 11 bankruptcies to shed their burdens, emerge stronger and keep their assets, then using that same legal grace for ourselves should be a no-brainer in a radical act of wealth preservation, not an admission of financial defeat… Right? Well, it’s true but that’s not how we always think.

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Take the case of Slutty Vegan founder Pinky Cole who went viral after she filed for bankruptcy. The “I told you so!” crowd online was quick to celebrate. But while the trolls were busy counting her coins, Cole replied with a Ms. Rachel-inspired video, flipping the script on perceived financial failure.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 17 newbie filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on March 2 in Georgia, according to court records reviewed by PEOPLE. She reportedly owes some $1.2 million to the U.S. Small Business Administration tied to a COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan, plus about $192,000 in Georgia state taxes.

Pinky with a post following recent bankruptcy reports. #RHOA pic.twitter.com/ewmf80I7WF — The RHOA Talk (@TheRhoaTalk) March 3, 2026

For many Black Americans, bankruptcy carries a shame “restructuring” never, ever could, highlighting a double standard that white corporations use as a standard tool for growth. And it’s easy to see why.

The stigma is rooted in a history where Black families had to work twice as hard to secure half as much, making any perceived loss feel like a betrayal of the greater good. Yet, as defenders of Cole pointed out, staying stuck in debt out of pride is often the biggest barrier to the very generational wealth the community strives to protect.

Chapters 7, 11 and 13 bankruptcies are not “get out of debt free” passes. They are sophisticated financial tools designed for specific types of crises, and knowing which one to pull from the toolbox can be the difference between losing a legacy and launching a comeback.

Let’s dive in!

Chapter 7

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Chapter 7 bankruptcy is a powerful liquidation to help wipe your credit card and medical bill debt slate squeaky clean without repayment, typically within five months.

While some worry about losing everything, Chapter 7 can be used to discharge overwhelming medical bills or credit card debt while keeping exempt property, like a modest car or home equity.

Pros vs. Cons

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Although Chapter 7 bankruptcy immediately stops creditors from calling, garnishing your wages while wiping most debt away, this bankruptcy stays on your credit report for 10 years and can significantly lower credit scores.

Non-exempt luxury items, like expensive jewelry or a second mortgage, may also be sold to creditors and certain debts like student loans and child support are typically not discharged.

Chapter 11

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Corporations typically use Chapter 11 to keep their doors open and their employees working while they negotiate with people they owe money to as a “reorganization.”

For Black entrepreneurs, this is a sophisticated move to protect a business that is still profitable but drowning in temporary, overwhelming debt. It tells the world that you aren’t necessarily closing shop, but restructuring so you can survive and thrive.

Pros vs. Cons

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If you file Chapter 11, you get to keep total control of your business operations. However, it’s the most expensive and legally complex type of bankruptcy to file, as your financial dirty laundry becomes public record.

Your creditors also get to vote on whether they accept your new payment plan.

Chapter 13

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While corporations don’t use Chapter 13, in the Black community it’s a vital shield against foreclosure.

If a family has fallen behind on mortgage payments due to a job loss or emergency, Chapter 13 allows folks to pay back the arrears over three to five years without creditor harassment. It’s a disciplined way to protect the most important asset in the Black community: the family home.

Pros vs. Cons

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Chapter 13 stops any foreclosure proceedings and lets you catch up on missed payments at the same damn time. A trustee handles all your creditors with one monthly payment and in the meantime, you generally get to keep all your property— even things that aren’t exempt in a Chapter 7.

However, if you miss one payment, your case could be dismissed which can leave you vulnerable to creditors again. You are tied to a strict court-ordered budget for up to five years and every penny of income deemed “extra” must go toward paying back your debt during the plan.