Why A League of Voting Rights Group Are Challenging Trump’s Latest Executive Order on Mail-in Ballots

US President Donald Trump takes a question from a reporter after signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 31, 2026. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

After issuing an executive order on Tuesday, March 31, attempting to take control of mail-in voting verification, President Donald Trump is is facing a legal challenge from a coalition of voting rights groups following an executive order issued on Tuesday.

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Let’s get into it: The League of Women Voters of Massachusetts, the League of Women Voters, Association of Americans Resident Overseas (AARO), U.S. Vote Foundation, OCA – Asian Pacific American Advocates (OCA) and Delta Sigma Theta, Sorority Inc. have come together to file a suit against Donald Trump following his executive order, according to the Legal Defense Fund.

The executive order is called “Ensuring Citizen Verification and Integrity in Federal Elections.” It will use existing federal government databases to create a citizenship list for states to cross-check mail-in ballots, according to the America First Policy Institute (AFPI). The order will also grant the United States Postal Service (USPS) powers to tighten security for mail-in ballots and give attorneys general the authority to prosecute election officials who give ballots to ineligible voters, per the AFPI.

The coalition of voting rights groups challenging Trump’s order released a statement calling it unlawful and a “dangerous attempt by the Trump administration to eliminate accessible voting options and subvert our democracy by seizing control of election administration from the states and Congress,” according to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

Further in the statement, the voting rights groups stressed that the order would create a chaotic voting system, blocking multiple citizens from casting their ballots.

“It could deny eligible voters, including voters with disabilities, U.S. citizens living abroad, and military members and their family members, the right to vote by mail,” they wrote. “(This order would) erode public confidence in our elections, and block Americans from exercising their most fundamental right and responsibility as citizens — voting. By taking the administration to court, we are standing up for the rule of law and the promise of our democracy,” per the ACLU.

In court, the coalition of voting rights groups will be represented by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), ACLU of Massachusetts, Brennan Center for Justice, Legal Defense Fund (LDF), Asian Americans Advancing Justice (AAJC) and LatinoJustice PRLDEF, according to the Legal Defense Fund.

While the coalition has officially filed suit, no court dates have been scheduled as of yet.”