Who Is D4vd? The Texas Singer Being Investigated for Murder

It’s been months since the body of Celeste Rivas was found stuffed inside a Tesla in Los Angeles. Now, D4vd, a 21-year-old Texas singer who was romantically linked to the teen, has been arrested in connection with her murder. More than two years after Rivas was reported missing by her family, here’s a full timeline of how we got to this point.
Suggested Reading
Who Is D4vd?
David “D4vd” Burke first rose to fame with his 2022 track “Romantic Homicide,” which now has over 205 million views on YouTube. The following year, the Texas singer opened for SZA’s SOS Tour and has since amassed a huge following online. His music has been featured on Amazon Prime’s “Invincible” soundtrack, and he has also collaborated with Korean boy band Stray Kids, Fortnite and Spanish singer Kali Uchis.
Rivas Goes Missing
Celeste Rivas ran away from her California home when she was just 13 years old. Her loved ones reported her missing, noting that it wasn’t the first time the teenager had run away. According to KABC, Rivas called home at the end of May 2024, but she had not been heard from since. More than a year passed before her decomposed body was found.
Decomposed Body Is Found Inside D4vd’s Tesla
On Sep. 8, 2025, Los Angeles police were called to an impound lot, TMZ first reported. Once there, authorities discovered a severely decomposed body chopped into pieces, wrapped in plastic and stuffed inside the trunk of a Tesla.
Identifying Rivas’ Body
It took days for officials to identify Rivas’ body, given the state of the decomposition. At first, all that was released to the public was the fact that the victim had “Shhh…” tattooed in red ink on her right index finger. TMZ soon confirmed D4vd has the same tattoo in black ink.
Rivas’ Mother Speaks Out
After her body was found, TMZ spoke to Rivas’ mother, who confirmed that her daughter had a red-ink tattoo on one of her fingers. She also confirmed her daughter had a boyfriend named David. Rivas was remembered by her family as a “beloved daughter, sister, cousin, and friend,” according to GoFundMe. The fundraising campaign has raised more than $24,000 of a $28,000 goal.
Musical Connections Between D4vd, Rivas
As early as 2023, D4vd allegedly made references to Rivas in his music and even posted pictures with her. According to TMZ, D4vd confessed his love for a person named Celeste — the first name of the victim — in a leaked song from Dec. 2023. Although it’s unclear if D4vd’s Celeste is the same as the deceased, the song’s lyrics paint an interesting picture:
“Oh, Celeste / The girl with my name tattooed on her chest / Smell her on my clothes like cigarettes / I hear her voice each time I take a breath / I’m obsessed… Oh, Celeste / Afraid you’ll only love me when undressed / But you look so damn gorgeous in that dress / Missing you so much makes me depressed / But I digress,” D4vd sings.
D4vd Cancels World Tour
D4vd canceled the remaining dates on his “Withered World Tour” after news of Rivas’ discovery. He was set to appear in Los Angeles on Sept. 20 and at the L.A. Grammy Museum on Sept. 24. Those dates were quietly removed from the venue websites, Variety reported.
Sponsorships End for D4vd
Since the discovery, artists and brands have distanced themselves from D4vd. His collaboration with Kali Uchis is being pulled, and he’s been dropped from campaigns with Hollister and Crocs, Men’s Journal reported.
Police Raid D4vd’s Rental Home
According to the Daily Mail, D4vd broke his lease and moved out of the $4 million mansion he was renting in Los Angeles. Police searched the rental home on Sept. 17, after movers were spotted at the Hollywood Hills home hauling the singer’s belongings out days prior.
D4vd Hires a Legal Team
D4vd hired Blair Berk, a criminal defense attorney with a reputation for representing other high-profile celebrities, according to the New York Post. Berk previously defended folks like Kanye West, Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan, and Harvey Weinstein. The latter of whom was convicted of rape and sentenced to prison in 2023, the Guardian reported.
D4vd Moves Property Deeds
TMZ reported that D4vd transferred two of his property deeds to his mother. The singer made the changes on September 18th and 22nd. Sept. 18 is notably the same day Los Angeles cops searched a home he was renting. The deeds have been added to a trust in D4vd’s mom’s name. It’s a move that has several people speculating on the legal implications.
Rental Owner Hires a Personal Investigator
Neighbors reportedly spotted D4vd’s Tesla parked in the neighborhood of the home he was renting before the discovery of Rivas’ remains. TMZ reported that Mladen Trifunovic, the homeowner, hired a private investigator to find out what exactly happened inside his house. “Our private investigator’s work is still ongoing,” Trifunovic told the outlet at the time. “I want to respect both the LAPD’s investigation and the memory of the victim.”
We previously told you that personal investigator Steve Fischer allegedly discovered “multiple” items “that could all be used together” to “get rid of a person.” On Dec. 16, Trifunovic announced in a post on X that a Burn Cage incinerator– which is advertised to burn at 1,600 degrees– was also found inside his house.
Investigative Grand Jury Forms
In November, an investigative grand jury was called to look into the suspicious case of Rivas’s death. By definition, this type of jury does not indict, but sources told TMZ it’s likely that a new jury would bring charges against D4vd.
Is D4vd Cooperating?
Police previously said D4vd had been cooperative in their case, but as a different source with “direct knowledge” told NBC4 Investigates, D4vd has become uncooperative.
Investigative Jury Calls D4vd’s Friends, Family
D4vd’s mother, father and brother were all summoned to testify before the investigative grand jury, TMZ reported . In response, the Burke family filed court documents refusing to go in citing a violation of their due process rights.
At least two other witnesses have appeared before the same court. D4vd’s best friend, Neo Langston, gave his testimony on Feb. 4. TMZ reported the president of D4vd’s touring company, Robert Morgenroth, also testified.
D4vd Officially Named ‘Target’ in Ongoing Investigation
Court filings named D4vd as a “target” in the jury’s ongoing investigation. It also confirmed D4vd could face one count of murder in connection to the Rivas case, E! News reported in February 2026. A prosecutor wrote that D4vd “may be involved in having committed the following criminal offenses against the laws of the State of California, to wit: One count of murder.”
D4vd Is Arrested
We previously told you that LAPD arrested D4vd on Thursday (April 16). According to a department statement, “The case will be presented to the District Attorney’s office on Monday for filing consideration.” He’s being held without bail.
According to TMZ, Rivas’ father, Jesus Rivas, reacted to news of D4vd’s arrest saying, “Thank God … justice for Celeste.”
Charges Against D4vd
During a press conference about D4vd’s arrest, LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman explained the singer is facing “the most serious charges that a DA’s office can bring.” In addition to the first-degree murder charge, D4vd is also facing continuous sexual abuse and mutilation of human charges. Hochman noted prosecutors are also seeking three enhancements: lying in wait, financial gain and murdering a witness to an investigation.
Rivas’ Autopsy
An autopsy report released Wednesday (April 22) revealed Rivas died from “multiple penetrating injuries,” according to CNN. Although investigators have not confirmed the murder weapon used, reports show Rivas suffered wounds on her chest and abdomen that “may represent sharp force injuries.” The examiner also noted that two fingers from Rivas’ left hand were removed. Because of the decomposed state of her body coupled with the ongoing investigation into her death, investigators have been slow to release information connected to the case.
“After several months, I am grateful this information can now be released, not only to the public, but also to the grieving family enduring loss,” Chief Medical Examiner-Coroner Dr. Odey Ukpo wrote in a statement. “It is unfathomable they have had to wait this long to learn what happened to their daughter.”
D4vd’s latest Court Appearance
Prosecutors alleged the 21-year-old singer killed Rivas after she threatened to expose their alleged sexual relationship, which allegedly began when she was only 13 years old. According to CBS News, D4vd is set to return to court on Thursday (April 23)– just one day after the autopsy report was made public.
He’s being held without bail.
Straight From
Sign up for our free daily newsletter.