Where to Stream the Biggest, Blackest Movies of the Year

There’s no denying that we’re in an entertainment drought right now. Since you probably have a little time in your movie schedule, maybe go back and watch something you missed the first time around. Whether you loved a specific film and want to watch it several more times, or you’re curious and didn’t want to spend $20 on a movie ticket, now’s your chance to check it out at home. Refresh you watchlist with our round up of where to stream the biggest movies of the year.
Meg 2: The Trench - Digital Release
On Aug. 25 you follow Jason Statham as he returns to outrun and outsmart more giant sharks in this sequel full of even more ancient people eating monsters.
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny - Digital Release
Harrison Ford once again takes on Nazis in his final outing as the legendary, adventure seeking archaeologist. In a new twist, the digital release, which is available Aug. 29, comes with a behind-the-scenes featurette usually reserved for DVD releases.
Shazam: Fury of the Gods - Max
Billy Batson is dealing with life as a superhero and turning 18 in this DC film universe follow up. This is where I remind you, I am merely passing on information and not actually recommending you watch anything. Understood? OK, great.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - Digital Release
It looks like we’re going to have a long wait before we get the third film in the franchise, Beyond the Spider-Verse, so on Aug. 8 you should start planning your multiple re-watches of Across the Spider-Verse.
Elemental - Digital Release
Beginning Aug. 15, Pixar’s latest movie will make you laugh, teach you a valuable lesson and emotionally wreck you, because that’s what Pixar does best.
The Little Mermaid - Digital Release
Halle Bailey updates Ariel for a new generation of fans in this remake of the Disney classic. And don’t sleep on Melissa McCarthy’s brilliant performance as Ursula.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - Disney+
You can cry your eyes out in the safety of your own home while watching the final adventure of the Guardians.
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts - Digital Release
Dominique Fishback and Anthony Ramos are the human counterparts to the giant robots in the seventh film in the franchise.
Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody - Netflix
As Whitney Houston, Naomi Ackie delivers a raw, honest performance. She allows fans to feel how much pain the icon was really in as she spent a lifetime battling her fears, insecurities and troubled family life. This got lost during awards season and is absolutely worth revisiting.
The Blackening - Prime Video
Whether you missed this fresh, clever horror comedy or just want to re-watch it and catch some new clues this time around, it will definitely lead to a fun, and probably rowdy, night with your friends.
Scream VI - Paramount+
You can catch the latest bloody entry in the long-running franchise and have a full binge with the previous five films.
Avatar: The Way of Water - Disney+, Max
Yes, Avatar: The Way of Water came out at the end of 2022, but people are still obsessed with Pandora, so it remains a big hit. And just in case you haven’t heard, we’ll be reuniting with the Na’vi several times until Avatar 5 comes out in 2031.
John Wick: Chapter 4 - Digital Release
The summer calendar is so jam-packed, you may have missed Keanu Reeves’ latest ultra-violent, yet highly-entertaining assassin adventure. They say it’s the last one, but I don’t believe them.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie - Digital Release
Sometimes you just need a little silly fun to keep the kids occupied. Warning: That Super Mario Bros. theme song will be stuck in your head forever.
Fast X - Digital Release
Yes, Jason Momoa steals the movie as new villain Dante Reyes, but real fans know it’s all about family. Fast X is a Universal Pictures property, so if you’re patient, it will hit Peacock Sept. 15.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania - Disney+
If you’re curious about what we could possibly see in the multiverse, the third film in the Ant-Man series offers some interesting hints.
Creed III - Prime Video
Michael B. Jordan hits his actor/director phase with the latest entry in this classic franchise. There’s also a chance this is just the beginning of a more expansive universe.
Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves - Paramount+
Nerds rejoice! Someone is finally appreciating the captivating depth of our D&D world. Plus, Regé-Jean Page is in it, so there’s that.
Cocaine Bear - Peacock
Not every movie needs to be a critically acclaimed, award-winner. Sometimes you just want to watch a drugged out bear eat horrible people.
Missing - Netflix
This unique story of a daughter tracking down her missing mother did not get nearly enough attention at the movies. Now’s the time to check out this thriller starring Storm Reid and Nia Long.
Air - Prime Video
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon star in the story of how Michael Jordan helped Nike reinvent the basketball sneaker. But if we’re being honest, we’re just here for Viola Davis.
Knock at the Cabin - Peacock, Prime Video
M. Night Shyamalan can be hit or miss, but this mysterious drama had some twists and turns that were actually surprising.
Chevalier - Hulu
We’re all in for more Black people in period pieces and Kelvin Harrison Jr. absolutely nails every second of his performance.
A Thousand and One - Peacock
We really hope writer/director A.V. Rockwell and star Teyana Taylor are remembered during awards season, because they created a stunning, emotionally gripping piece of art in A Thousand and One.
M3GAN - Peacock, Prime Video
Look, if you want to creep yourself out with this killer doll, that’s your business. Also, this is why you can’t trust AI.