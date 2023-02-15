When Black Men Bond

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

In the weeks before this year’s Super Bowl, my 29-year old son, Wayne Washington II, got our tickets.

We weren’t going to the game. We were heading to something far more important: our annual Super Bowl Weekend gathering of Washington men.

Wayne’s been joining his father and uncles for more than a decade now, but this year’s get-together would have special resonance because, six weeks after the Super Bowl, he’d be getting married. The weekend would be one last, pre-marriage chance to hear the voices of Black men whose love for him is unquestioned, whose wisdom has long been vital.

It’s why we all wanted him with us on our annual thing.

We know the statistics on Black men, and we know they are painfully accurate. Black men are significantly over-represented in state and federal prison systems. We are under-represented at institutions of higher education. We marry late, if at all. And we die earlier than nearly any other demographic group.

Still, you couldn’t pay me to change this Black skin I’m in. I know my son feels the same way. And Super Bowl Weekend is, I suspect, part of the reason why.

Super Bowl Weekend has long been our thing. Our Washington Man thing.



I MADE it our thing about 25 years ago.

I knew my two older brothers and I - hardcore sports fans in general and big football fans in particular - would always watch the game each year. I thought: Why not watch it together?

We’d rotate the host. My oldest brother, Vernon, would host one year at his home in the Charleston, S.C., area. Our middle brother, Rodney, would host at his place in Northern Virginia. And then they’d come to me—wherever me and my nomadic journalism career took me.

It’s not often that things work out the way you plan, but, in this instance, it has.

For the last quarter century or so now, we’ve been together on Super Bowl weekend. Only the pandemic kept us from being together in 2021 - and even then we connected via FaceTime.

One year, Vernon and I literally drove through a blizzard to get to Rodney’s place for the big game. I didn’t tell my wife how bad the weather was until I got back.

I’m not sure if it was because our wives believed our sales pitch that this was an important way for us to keep our brotherly bond strong—or because they welcomed the chance to have the house to themselves for the weekend—but they bought in and even actively supported us.

I will not, dear brothers, spill the tea on some of what we used to get up to on those early Super Bowl weekends. I’ll just say that none of it was illegal…at least not strictly speaking.

We brothers are in our mid and late 50s now—too old and too retirement-focused to think making it rain is anything more than boosting the amount we kick into our 401K.

But that weekend of football and fraternity, of brotherhood and bullshit, it retains its special status.

This year, Rod hosted at his spot in Northern Virginia.

The years have given us much - and they’ve taken some, too.

Vernon has fought a myriad of health battles, and, a couple years ago, we lost his lovely wife, Debbie, to cancer.

Rodney has been with him every step of the way even as he’s slogged his way up the government IT ladder and partnered with his wife to raise their two daughters.

And I’ve moved from job to job and city to city as my wife and I raised our son and daughter into the marvelous young adults they are today.

When my boy turned 18, he started joining us for Super Bowl Weekend. That changed it some, but I was gratified that my big brothers saw it as essential.



They’d help me pull him into manhood, one bad joke, one old story, at a time.

Throughout this Super Bowl Weekend, my brothers took time to give him tips on everything from finances to marital success.

Learning that Wayne II had just gotten a new job as a director for digital analytics for a major food chain, they went in hard on the finances.

“You MUST save,” Vernon told him at one point as we drove to brunch.

Rod warned him that the tax man cometh.

“It’s gonna be a little rough until you have some deductions,” he said. “But I wouldn’t rush that.”

I looked out the car window, more thankful for the fellas than they could ever know.

The Friday night before the game had always been our fellas night out, and it was this time, too. We met up with a bunch of Rod’s old Navy buddies. I had only met one of his buddies before. It was good to see him again. He had brought his 22-year old son, a college student hoping to get a job with his father in school athletics.

The dinner table was raucous.

One friend of Rod regaled us with tales of his fishing exploits on his beloved boat. A couple others mocked each other about their golf games and urged me to take my son out to witness the quint bogies I carded whenever I ventured onto a course.

“You never know who you might meet on the golf course,” one of them told Wayne.

As the conversation and the drinks flowed, I looked at the Black men at the table and smiled. On a random Friday night in Northern Virginia, a restaurant table included a journalist, a retired social worker, an IT manager, an athletics director, a government law enforcement recruiter, an IT business owner, a digital analytics director and a college student. All brothers.

I’m glad I was sitting next to Wayne.

“Look at this table,” I told him quietly. “In 20 years, you’re gonna have a crew like this. Contemporaries. Boys you got history with. No matter what anyone says, no matter what anyone thinks, I wouldn’t be anything other than a brother. Ain’t nothing like being a Black man.”