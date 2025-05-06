What White Celebs Wore to the Blackest Met Gala Ever

From the moment we learned the theme of the 2025 Met Gala, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” we wondered how white people would show up on the carpet. While train wrecks are inevitable at every celebrity event, this had the potential to go very wrong.

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The only thing we were more surprised to see than Rihanna’s baby bump was how white stars interpreted this year’s dress code. While some people got it right, others did not understand the assignment.

While we know you were watching to see what your favorite Black stars were wearing last night, here’s how some white stars showed up on the 2025 Met Gala blue carpet.

Anne Hathaway

Photo: Getty Images Dimitrios Kambouris

When it comes to tailoring, Anne Hathaway does not play. Her bejeweled maxi skirt looks like it was made just for her.

Sydney Sweeney

Photo: Getty Images Dimitrios Kambouris

From the hair to the gown, actress Sydney Sweeney served old Hollywood glam.

Madonna

Photo: Getty Images Dimitrios Kambouris

The Material Girl kept it simple with a cream tuxedo. Although we would have loved to see a little more color, she gets extra credit for the cigar accessory.

Patrick Schwarzenegger

Photo: Getty Images Jamie McCarthy

While Patrick Schwarzenegger has definitely evolved from the time he wore jeans to the Met Gala, we’re not exactly sure how to feel about the yellow shirt.

Pamela Anderson

Photo: Getty Images Jamie McCarthy

Pamela Anderson’s gown was a bit of a snooze fest. We would have loved to see a little more drama on the Gala carpet.

Emma Chamberlain

Photo: Getty Images Dia Dipasupil

We love the idea of Emma Chamberlain’s pinstriped gown thata leaves little to the imagination in the back.

Anthony Pratt

Photo: Getty Images Dimitrios Kambouris

We give Anthony Pratt credit for bringing color to the carpet, but this look is giving a little too much leprechaun.

Nicole Kidman

Photo: Getty Images Savion Washington

Nicole Kidman played it safe with this black corset dress that would work on any red carpet. We’re glad she chose to keep it simple with this silhouette and tailoring that is perfectly on point. And we love the new haircut!

Hunter Shafer

Photo: Getty Images Dimitrios Kambouris

Hunter Shafer’s look is beautifully tailored – and the accessories are the icing on the cake.

Cole Escola

Photo: Getty Images Dimitrios Kambouris

Cole Escola wasn’t shy about bringing color to the carpet, but the internet is divided on whether the whole thing was a little too much for the eyes.

Hildy Kuryk-Bernstein

Photo: Getty Images Jamie McCarthy

Hildy Kuryk-Bernstein’s look has us very confused. We’re not sure what’s happening here.

Jessica Kayll

Photo: Getty Images Savion Washington

No. Just, no.

Robert Soros & Jamie Singer Soros

Photo: Getty Images Dimitrios Kambouris

We’re so glad Jamie Singer Soros let Sergio Hudson dress her for the Met Gala! The tailoring is impeccable, and the feather on that is giving us life.

Jeff Goldblum

Photo: Getty Images Dimitrios Kambouris

Since playing the Wizard in “Wicked,” we love the way Jeff Goldblum has fully embraced his character on every carpet this season. He didn’t miss a beat at this year’s Met Gala

Sabrina Carpenter

Photo: Getty Images Jamie McCarthy

Singer Sabrina Carpenter was serving lots of leg last night!