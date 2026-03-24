What J. Cole Says About Drake and Kendrick Will Surprise You

Two years after Kendrick Lamar’s beef with Drake left the world of hip-hop stunned, J. Cole is finally spilling the tea on his current relationship with both rappers, sharing whose side he’s really on. We previously told you Cole was caught in the middle of the war between the two rappers, and while he bowed out of the battle early on, the fallout is clearly still on Cole’s mind.

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The “Two Six” rapper sat down for an interview with rapper Cam’ron to discuss several elephants in the room– one notably being Cam’s 2025 lawsuit against Cole. We’ll get to that shortly… but another pressing issue in the docket was Cole’s role in the historic 2024 battle between Drake and Kendrick.

Admittedly, Cole told Cam his relationships with both rappers took a massive hit following the beef. “I genuinely love these n****s, but I’m not gonna act like we’ve been communicating and talking,” he said. “I’ve had conversations with them post-everything, but it’s not like it’s a lot.”

If you’ll recall, Cole got caught in the crossfire after Kendrick took several personal shots at the Canadian star. In response, Cole dissed the “Luther” rapper but quickly took back his track, forcing most hip-hop fans to choose sides. At the end of the day, Cole said he still considers them friends, even though he’s unsure if they’d say the same about him.

J. Cole says he's had conversations with Drake and Kendrick Lamar after the beef, but communication has been low:



"I genuinely love these n****s. I be wanting to shoot off a text, I ain't gon' lie. Even saying that on the mic is kinda lame to me, but it is my truth."



(via Talk… pic.twitter.com/MMZX5Ilvzr — Kurrco (@Kurrco) March 23, 2026

“That’s me not knowing where they’re at, me assuming because I’ve heard X, Y and Z, but it has nothing to do with how I actually feel,” Cole added. “I genuinely love these n****s. I be wanting to shoot off a text. I ain’t gon’ lie.”

So what’s stopping him from reaching out more to his peers? Well, given the personal nature of their beef, the fate 0f the “big 3” dynamic is up in the air. Cole is known for keeping a low profile, but during the interview, he told Cam he was “disgusted” with how the rap community turned on Drake.

“The world, right away, became like politics,” Cole said. “You’re either Democrat or Republican. You’re either [with] Kendrick or you’re Drake. And you have to pick a side. And I felt like the n***a that was like disgusted both ways, damn near.”

Regardless of how anyone feels, Cole is standing ten toes behind his decision to back out and to speak out on their beef. “Even saying that on the mic is kinda lame to me, but it is my truth,” he added.

Now, back to Cam’s lawsuit against Cole. We also told you Cam sued Cole for $500,000 over their 2024 collaboration, “Ready 24.” Cam’ron previously said the only reason he agreed to the track was on the promise that the “No Role Modelz” rapper would slide him a verse or at least do an interview. But after being “ghosted” by Cole, Cam had to find a way to get his attention.

“When the lawsuit came out, I was like, ‘Come on Cam,’” Cole told the New Yorker rapper. But after pondering on the case, Cole admitted to understanding where he was coming from. “Nah, I get it though,” he said.

Now, it seems the two settled the matter amicability. Cam’s full interview with Cole is set to drop tonight at 10 p.m.