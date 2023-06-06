While many people have spoken out about former popular daytime talk show Wendy Williams leading up to and after her show went off the air in 2022, her son Kevin Hunter Jr. has largely remained quiet and out of the spotlight—until now.

Speaking exclusively to the U.S. Sun, the 22-year-old revealed his concerns for his mother’s well-being, citing his skepticism of those in her inner circle whom he believes is just taking advantage of her while she continues to deal with her health problems. He shared that Williams was recently hospitalized in New York back in May, as told to him by his mother’s manager William Selby. The kicker? That was allegedly Hunter Jr.’s first time speaking with Selby since the end of 2022 and he is now unaware of if his mother is still in New York at all or in the hospital. On May 20, Williams’ rep Shawn Zanotti reportedly confirmed in a statement that she was no longer in the state of New York nor hospitalized.

It’s because of these issues, that Hunter Jr. is increasingly skeptical about the people around his mother.

“What’s been made more important by the people around her is that while her health may not be great, she needs to keep on earning income, and in my opinion that should not be a priority at all,” he explained. “And whoever has been hired—they are taking advantage of someone who needs to get better.”

He later added:

“I know there are all sorts of things happening that I know in her right mind she would never agree to. As hard as it is seeing her being taken advantage of, I know that if I’m making sure she, as a person, is okay, that is the important thing. Because eventually, she’s going to realize the craziness that’s been going on.”

Of his mother’s alcoholism, Hunter Jr. also shared: “I know the rate that she uses alcohol isn’t like a normal person- and we’ve spoken about it. I’ve said ‘This is one thing where you don’t know how to approach it normally, and that’s fine.’ And it’s gotten to a point where yes, it could have that effect that it might be fatal because it affects her way worse than a normal person since it stays in her system. “here are a lot of people who are very aware that there is an issue with her drinking, and how that issue may be helped, but I think these people are taking advantage of it while allowing it to play out to make it look like they aren’t causing the issue.”

What’s also interesting to note is that Hunter Jr. shed light on an alleged forthcoming unscripted project that Selby and his mother have reportedly been filming for months that detail exactly what Williams has been up to lately. When asked if he wanted to play a part in it, however, the young adult declined.

“I was opposed to it. I felt like, and I still feel like, she shouldn’t be doing anything that involves putting herself in front of the camera,” he explained. “It goes back to putting working first, and herself second. I was then reapproached by the production, not by Will directly, a second time, and I just said ‘No.’” “They tried to offer me $25,000 to appear [in the unscripted project] with Executive Producer credit. And I chose to not do it for the simple fact that I just felt like however this came about was under a contract she shouldn’t have agreed to, for a project that wouldn’t paint her in a good light.”

He later added: “I think that it’s best for her to have to prioritize her health first. Nobody around her will tell her this, but she doesn’t have to be working. She needs to take a break from trying to progress her career and just be proud of what she’s accomplished.”

To read Kevin Hunter’s full interview, visit the-sun.com.