We Finally Know More About The Usher and Justin Bieber Confrontation

While folks may still be mining for details regarding the alleged confrontation that happened between Usher Raymond and Justin Bieber at Beyoncé’s Oscars party one week ago, we’ve finally got a bit more insight into what took place. And it’s all thanks to rapper Da Brat.

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As we previously told you, not too long after the 2026 Oscars wrapped, reports started circulating about a potential “heated exchange” between the “YUKON” and “OMG” singers. According to people close to Bieber’s camp, they allege that Raymond approached him while at Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s annual Gold Party with “energy and anger,” which led to a tense yet brief moment together. Thankfully, the ordeal was kept to words only, and no physical contact was made between the two at the star-studded affair.

Now, rapper Da Brat is sharing some clarity about the situation, as laid out during a new episode of “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” During the conversation about the ordeal, the “Funkdafied” rapper shared that she’d actually had a conversation with the “Confessions” singer and that he chalked up the whole incident to nothing more than an “exaggeration.”

“I spoke to Usher, and he said, ‘This is an exaggeration of the conversation.’ He’s been nothing but supportive of plenty of issues that Justin Bieber has had throughout the years,” Da Brat explained. “And y’all can actually check the records, he has been.”

She continued by saying that Usher told her that he ultimately has no ill-feelings towards the “Hold On Tight” singer and that Bieber is just walking on his own path and living with “his own reality.” But at the end of the day, there’s no bad blood.

“Justin is on his own journey, dealing with his own reality that he’s created. Usher wishes him nothing but the best, and they have no hostility towards each other,” Da Brat said. “They are definitely cool with each other, they have love and they support each other.”

Meanwhile, no one from Bieber’s team has publicly commented on the situation.