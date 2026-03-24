Trump Urges Congress to Pass His SAVE Act in Jesus’ Name

US President Donald Trump walks through the Cross Hall as he arrives for a ceremony to present the Commander-in-Chief Trophy to the Navy Midshipmen football team of the United States Naval Academy in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 20, 2026. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

President Donald Trump is pulling out all the stops to hopefully pass the SAVE Act, his controversial voting identification bill. But as Congress continues to prep for an extended Easter recess, the president is arguing they should instead pass the bill… In the name of the Lord!

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We previously told you all about Trump’s plans to get closer to Jesus last year, even telling reporters his odds of making it to heaven were slim. While the jury is still out on the president’s ultimate fate, he’s been using his political pull to sway Congress to vote in his favor. During an event in Memphis, he got candid about how Congress should handle the SAVE Act.

“I’m requesting that the Republican senators do that immediately,” he said during a Monday (March 23) event in Memphis. For months, the SAVE Act has been a thorn in Democrats’ side. If passed, the bill would require all voters to show proof of citizenship, including a birth certificate or passport, and a photo ID in order to cast their ballot in elections.

Democrats argue the bill is a thwarted attempt to disenfranchise Americans and attack immigrant communities. But according to Trump, it’s the only way to ensure secure elections in the nation.

“You don’t have to take a fast vote,” the president said of Congress members. “Don’t worry about Easter, going home. In fact, make this one for Jesus.”

The SAVE Act has already passed in the House. Senators, on the other hand, have been debating the legislation for weeks. Trump’s words come as Congress is set to take a two-week recess for Easter, which begins at the end of this week.

Trump: "I'm requesting that the Republican senators do that immediately. Don't worry about going home for Easter. In fact, make this one for Jesus, okay?" pic.twitter.com/iCFvojrUEv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 23, 2026

As the president continues to pressure Congress, the partial government shutdown, which is impacting the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), enters its sixth week. Democrats refuse to fund immigration and customs enforcement (ICE) under DHS citing Trump’s botched ICE operation in Minneapolis, we previously told you. But if you ask the president, this is all the Democrats’ fault.

“I don’t think we should make any deal with the Crazy, Country Destroying, Radical Left Democrats unless, and until, they Vote with Republicans to pass ‘THE SAVE AMERICA ACT,’” Trump wrote on Truth Social this week.

On March 22, Senate Majority Leader John Thune reportedly presented an idea to fund every agency under DHS– including TSA and FEMA– minus ICE, which Trump declined.

“It is far more important than anything else we are doing in the Senate, and that includes giving these same terrible people, the Dems (who are to blame for this mess!), a Five Billion Dollar cut in ICE funding, a deal which, even when disguised as something else, is unacceptable to me and the American people,” the president continued.

Hundreds of TSA workers across the country have gone without pay since the shutdown began. In response, Trump deployed ICE agents to 13 airports around the U.S. to help with “crowd control.”