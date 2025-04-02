The Callout

Trump is Going Full-Blown Fascist Dictator. Why We Need to Shut That Mess Down...Before It's Too Late

A Trump dictatorship would be bad...very bad...for Black folks.

By
Lawrence Ware
Trump is Going Full-Blown Fascist Dictator. Why We Need to Shut That Mess Down...Before It's Too Late
Image: Win McNamee/Getty Images (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump is not a dictator, but he sure as hell is starting to behave like one. Up to this point, I’ve resisted the urge to call the 47th President of the United States a fascist. A habitual line stepper...? Certainly. But an Adolf Hitler-esque dictator type? With his every raggedy step, I’m starting to get more comfortable with the idea.

Let’s look at the evidence. He has many Americans who have bought into his lie that the 2020 election was stolen from him when, clearly, dude just lost. These followers were so impassioned that they stormed the U.S. Capitol. This sounds like the necessary followers that a fascist needs to come into power. But let’s go further.

Trump beat Kamala Harris in November 2024. (Let’s just be honest about that. Thanks Joe.) Since he has taken office, he has systematically dismantled the Federal Government, trying to close everything he can and firing thousands of workers. (Did you know USAID existed? I didn’t.) This alone does not put him in the conversation when it comes to being in the vein of Hitler or Benito Mussolini — what does is the fact that he did this without the approval of Congress, which has oversight over these agencies. That’s the kind of thing dictators do.

This week, Trump took a major step on his journey to turning the U.S. into TrumpVille U.S.A.™ He has joked in the past about running for a third term, but now his tone has changed.

“I’m not joking,” he told NBC News “Meet the Press” moderator Kristen Welker in a phone interview. Then, almost as if he accidentally let the thoughts that were in his head become audible, he quickly added that it was “far too early to think about it.” Bruh.

“There are methods which you could do it,” he went on to said, including a scenario where Vice President JD Vance would run at the top of the 2028 ticket with Trump as his running mate. Then, after winning, Trump would assume the Oval Office after the election.

Now we are in the dictator zone. This is the kind of gaming the system that Vladimir Putin does in Russia. And what Elon Musk’s home country of South Africa did at the height of Apartheid. (Is that why Musk loves Trump so much?)

A fascist government would be detrimental for Black folks. If you think companies pulling back on DEI is bad, imagine what would happen if he goes full dictator on us. He is already trying to do away with much of Black history. Under a dictatorship. He would not even try to hide his motives. He would just do it unapologetically.

It’s time for us to get serious about pushing back against the President’s administration. This Is no laughing matter. Memes won’t do it. Nor will angry TikToks. It is time for us to organize. We have fought evil in our government before and won. We can do it again.