Trick Daddy Defends His Music After Performance at AKA Event is Cut Short

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 25: Trick Daddy performs onstage during ONE Musicfest 2025 at Piedmont Park on October 25, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

Florida rapper Trick Daddy is known for his Florida slang and raunchy lyrics. But now, the rapper is catching heat from a regional director of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. (AKA) after his performance rubbed lots of folks the wrong way.

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It all started when Trick Daddy– real name Maurice Samuel Young– was hired to perform during the historically Black sorority’s 73rd South Atlantic Regional Conference on Friday (April 3). The room was filled with AKAs of all generations and their families. So when Young began performing his hit songs like “I’m a Thug,” many were caught off guard.

For those unfamiliar with Young’s music, explicit language is a key component and some may argue inappropriate for the AKA conference. Young’s show was cut short, and in the aftermath of the chaos, AKA South Atlantic Regional Director Tiffany Moore Russell spoke out.

Trick Daddy’s performance during an Alpha Kappa Alpha conference was shut down early due to “disrespect for our organization and our brand” pic.twitter.com/AX8xsELyP4 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 4, 2026

“We met several times with him and his team to detail our requirements,” Russell shared in a statement apologizing to sorority members. “Unfortunately, our requirements were ignored.” According to the director, Young was only supposed to perform “a selected list of songs” following the Step and Stroll Competition. But, he went off script.

“The language, the lyrics, and the comments made by the artist were not acceptable,” Russell continued. “I ended the performance because of the disrespect for our organization and our brand.”

However, folks online felt little sympathy for Russell, believing she should have known what she was signing up for. “Am I supposed to feel bad for them? Because why would they book him?” @TheJream3 said on X. Complex reported that at one point, Young told the audience, “if you want your p**sy ate, put your f***ing hands up.”

Another user @SirrrSteve saw both sides of the argument. “This like booking a lion and getting mad it roared but contracts still matter,” they tweeted.

Russell’s statement prompted Trick Daddy to respond with a video of his own. Although Young didn’t admit to ignoring the sorority’s requests, he made it clear that no one can censor a Trick Daddy concert.

“I don’t give a f**k what you is in the organization,” the rapper said on social media. “Don’t use my name to clean– to save face. Don’t lie on me… Don’t defame my character”

Trick Daddy has responded: ‘Anybody in there that was saddity and sanctified should not have been in there once I grabbed that MF’in mic.



…Ain’t no clean versions. For any future MF that wants to book me, ain’t no clean version. I don’t know about a clean version.’ pic.twitter.com/F5LIUK11IG — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 4, 2026

Young continued saying his beef wasn’t with all of the AKAs– just Director Russell who he accused of lying on his name. “The most highly beautiful, attractive, successful women I know are AKAs. So no disrespect to y’all,” he said.

The rapper went on to tell anyone who may not be familiar with the music that made him famous that family-friendly isn’t exactly his vibe.

“Anybody in there that was saddity and sanctified should not have been in there once I grabbed that motherf****ing mic,” he said. “Ain’t no clean versions. For any future MF that wants to book me, ain’t no clean version. I don’t know about a clean version.”

He explained that he felt compelled to come on social media to clear his name, believing the director handled the situation terribly. “You turned my mic off. I felt disrespected,” he said. “I left. I ain’t planning on ever going to no motherf****ing social media… But now you done dirtied up my name… I gotta clear my name up.”

Russell has not responded.