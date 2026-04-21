Top 10 2026 NFL Draft Picks You Should Know

MADISON, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 18: Arvell Reese #8 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on October 18, 2025 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

The 2026 NFL Draft is set to transform the “Steel City” of Pittsburgh into the epicenter of the football world as the city hosts the event for the first time since 1948. Scheduled for April 23–25 at the iconic Acrisure Stadium and the scenic Point State Park, this year’s event is defined by a high-stakes search for franchise pillars in a class that analysts describe as defensive-heavy, but also features top-tier offensive stars.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view Morris Chestnut Tells Us What Song Always Gets Him to the Dance Floor and What You Better Not Bring to a Party at His House To view this video please enable JavaScript. view video Morris Chestnut Tells Us What Song Always Gets Him to the Dance Floor and What You Better Not Bring to a Party at His House

​As a new class of NFL hopefuls anticipates hearing their name called by Commissioner Roger Goodell on draft night, here are the top 10 2026 NFL Draft picks you need to know.

1. Fernando Mendoza QB, Indiana University

​After leading the Hoosiers to an undefeated national championship and winning the Heisman Trophy, the consensus is that Fernando Mendoza will be the number one overall pick of the Las Vegas Raiders. Last season, Mendoza had a stellar campaign, throwing for 3,535 yards, 41 touchdowns, and only 6 interceptions with a 182.9 passing efficiency. Mendoza also has a chance to make history as the first Cuban American to be drafted at the number one spot.

2. Arvell Reese LB/Edge, Ohio State University

Arvell Reese enters the 2026 NFL Draft after emerging as the centerpiece of Ohio State’s top-ranked defense. In his breakout junior season, Reese recorded 69 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, and forced two fumbles. His play earned him All-American honors and the Big Ten’s Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year award. A rare combination of size (6’4″, 243 lbs) and elite speed, Reese ran a 4.46-second 40-yard dash at the Combine.

3. Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

​In his 2025 junior campaign at Miami, Francis Mauigoa showed the world why he is the premier offensive lineman in the country. He earned the ACC Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the conference’s most outstanding blocker. As the anchor of the Hurricanes’ offensive line that helped lead the team to the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship game, Mauigoa was an “ironman,” starting all 13 games and allowing just two sacks and 10 total pressures over 826 offensive snaps. Hailed as a “franchise tackle” at 6 ‘6, 335lbs, Manugioa will bring elite blocking and pass protection to the NFL.

4. David Bailey, Edge, Texas Tech University

​In his only season at Texas Tech, David Bailey led the FBS in sacks with 14.5 last year. Regarded as one of the most explosive pass rushers on the draft board, Bailey earned Unanimous All-American honors and was named the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year after recording a share of a sack in 11 of 14 games. Bailey’s 81 total pressures were the highest in the country, cementing his reputation as a “sack machine” and skyrocketing his draft stock into the top five prospects of the 2026 NFL Draft.

5. Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State University

​At 6 ‘5″, 243 pounds, Sonny Styles is a unique blend of size and elite athleticism with the ability to run a 4.46 40-yard dash. A one-of-a-kind defensive project, Styles earned First-Team All-American honors and Associated Press All-American recognition, leading the Ohio State Buckeyes with 82 tackles. Styles was also named a team co-captain and received the prestigious Block “O” jersey for his leadership and character. Exemplifying toughness and character, Styles is the essential prospect at the linebacker position.

6. Caleb Downs S, Ohio State University

Caleb Downs is one of the most decorated defensive backs in college football history. He became just the sixth player in Ohio State history to be named a two-time unanimous All-American, leading the Buckeyes with 68 tackles, five tackles for loss, and two interceptions. He took home the Jim Thorpe Award (best defensive back), the Lott IMPACT Trophy, and was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. Without question, Downs has a bright future in the NFL.

7. Mansoor Delane CB, LSU

Mansoor Delane’s 2025 season at LSU was historic, as he became only the 14th unanimous All-American in the program’s history. A long, instinctive corner with elite ball skills, Delane earned a reputation for erasing top receivers in both press-man and off-coverage schemes. He allowed just 13 receptions for 147 yards across 358 coverage snaps. For any team needing a shutdown corner, Delane is the top-ranked cornerback prospect on the draft board.

8. Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State University

​Carnell Tate is an elite NFL prospect after being the primary deep threat for the Ohio State Buckeyes. Although he missed three games due to injury, Tate tallied 51 receptions for 875 yards and 9 touchdowns, averaging an impressive 17.2 yards per catch. His accolades include being named to the First-team All-Big Ten, Second-team All-American, and First-team Academic All-American with a 3.50 GPA. A bona fide game changer, Tate is poised to take his game to another level in the NFL.

9. Jeremiyah Love RB, Notre Dame University

​Although running backs are rarely selected in the top-10 in today’s NFL, Jeremiah Love’s undeniable skills could make him an exception to the rule. For Notre Dame, Love posted 1,372 rushing yards, scored 18 touchdowns, and averaged 6.9 yards per carry while sharing the backfield with fellow standout Jadarian Price. A dual threat, Love has the rare ability to impact the game as both a runner and a receiver, bringing a versatility that will amplify any offense when his name is called at the draft.

10. Makai Lemon, WR, USC

As one of the most electric playmakers during his standout career at USC, Makai Lemon is an immensely talented wide receiver. For his efforts, Lemon won the 2025 Biletnikoff Award, becoming just the second Trojan to win the prestigious prize. Last year, Lemon posted 1,156 receiving yards, ranked among the nation’s best in yards after catch (502), and scored touchdowns (11) during his junior season. A unanimous All-American and the 2025 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year, Lemon’s versatility makes him a can’t-miss prospect in the draft.