‘TODAY Show’ Host Sheinelle Jones Cries Tears Of Joy After Surprise Visit From Special Guests

It has been nearly a year since “TODAY” host Sheinelle Jones lost her husband, Uche Ojeh, to a rare form of cancer last May. On Tuesday morning (April 14), Jones promoted her book “Through Mom’s Eyes” on “TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle,” which she co-hosts, describing it as “a love letter to motherhood.”

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Dressed in a rich shade of pink that complemented her book cover, Jones may have expected a routine conversation, but she was met with a surprise that left her visibly emotional — in the best way.

Co-host Jenna Bush Hager called Jones’ three children onto the stage. Her oldest son, 16-year-old Kayin, and the 13-year-old twins, Clara Josephine and Uche Jr., were all smiles as they presented Jones with a full bouquet of white lilies. The moment brought Jones to tears.

“We’ve obviously gone through so much,” Kayin told his mother. “I’m so happy for you.”

Uche, Jr. spoke about the compassion he sees in her every day, sharing that her kindness has a positive effect on everyone around her. Clara then presented Jones with a framed quote from Jones’ grandmother: “I’m doing the best I can with the light I have to see by.” Jones had previously explained that the words were a common thread throughout her book and her life.

The surprise was especially meaningful as the 47-year-old reflected on the journey that led her to finish the book. Jones shared that even during his illness, her husband had encouraged her to keep writing. Seven months after his passing, she lost her grandmother — the woman who had given her the words that drove her to press on.

Jones began writing a decade ago, interviewing and documenting conversations with the mothers of well-known public figures. She was determined to spotlight these women, so they’d know they were seen.

Jones described “Through Mom’s Eyes” as a book that captures not only motherhood, but also resilience, faith and sisterhood. For her, the book is also a gift to her children and a reflection of the lessons she continues to learn as she navigates both grief and joy.