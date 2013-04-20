TMZ Tweet 'Bomb Suspect Heavy Into Hip Hop' Angers Many

On Friday, TMZ reported that one of the alleged Boston bomber suspects was “heavy into hip hop,” which angered a number of people in hip-hop’s community, including Twitter user @dopegirlfresh, who created the hashtag #tmzreports. This hashtag grew into a trending topic, in which users added sarcastic and fictitious lines to the #tmzreports conversation. Buzzfeed wrangled the top 22.

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Many took to Twitter to question the relevance of the post and to poke some fun at TMZ with the hashtag #TMZReports.The hashtag was originally created by @dopegirlfresh after she saw TMZ’s report.

oh, FFS. RT @_Koure: Why is this important? RT @TMZ: Dead Bombing Suspect Heavy Into Hip Hop http://t.co/3St2tl7obE — smarty pants (she/ her) (@dopegirlfresh) April 19, 2013

the remaining suspect has become agitated by the lack of concrete dipset reunion tour dates. #tmzreports — smarty pants (she/ her) (@dopegirlfresh) April 19, 2013

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