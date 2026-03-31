Tisha Campbell Explains Why She’ll Always ‘Protect’ Martin Lawrence, But the Internet Has Questions

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 15: (L-R) Martin Lawrence and Tisha Campbell attend the “Martin: The Reunion” Private Screening and Experience on June 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for BET)

Who could forget Tisha Campbell and Martin Lawrence’s amazing, comedic chemistry in their hit 90s sitcom, “Martin?” But while they undoubtedly brought laughs to audiences for five seasons, the series’ unfortunate ending—due in large part to the shocking sexual harassment allegations Campbell lobbed against Lawrence in 1997—left a stain on the beloved show.

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However, it appears all has been forgiven as evidenced by a new interview Campbell gave when she reflected on her relationship with her famous, former co-star.

Sitting down with Big Tigger for a new chat with V-103, she revealed that Lawrence is someone who she views as needing “protection” and that she will do so until her dying day. She also made it clear that she never did— nor does she plan on— speaking negatively about the comedian or the fan-favorite series.

“Never have I ever said a bad, unkind thing about the show, about Martin Lawrence. And I never will. I will protect him ’till the day I die. I don’t care what people think about me. ‘Till the day I die, I will never say a bad or unkind word to any media outlet ever. That person needs protection and I will protect him ’till I die,” Campbell explained.

Her comments echoed similar ones she previously made in 2022 just before the highly-anticipated “Martin: The Reunion” special aired on BET+. During an interview with Gayle King at the time, Campbell noted that she and Lawrence “worked really hard to forgive and reconnect,” in the years that followed the 1997 suit.

But while the two of them may have gotten to a better place now, fans were quick to call out Campbell for her seeming about-face in this latest interview, especially given the seriousness of the allegations that were thrown against Lawrence back then. While some users claimed she was pushing some form of revisionist history, others questioned her initial claims altogether.

“Tisha Campbell literally filed a lawsuit against him alleging sexual harassment to the point it basically ruined the martin tv show. This is disingenuous,” wrote one user on X/Twitter.

“No accountability for lying and revisionist lol,” said another.

Tisha Campbell says she never said a bad or unkind word about Martin Lawrence or the TV show.



“I will protect him till the day I die.” pic.twitter.com/f1uM87afwX — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) March 30, 2026

One other user wrote, “Lmao this is such a strange take after filing a lawsuit for sexual harassment Like what do you mean really.” Campbell sued Lawrence for alleged “sexual harassment, sexual battery and verbal abuse” on set.

For some, they pointed their fingers towards Campbell’s now ex-husband Duane Martin as the culprit behind her and Lawrence’s falling out.

“That cornball she was married too is the reason, soon as they split her and Martin got back cool,” one user alleged on X/Twitter.

“If it wasn’t for her Weak Ass Ex- Husband The World would have had a couple more seasons of Martin,” said another.

Noted one other user: “I feel like Duane Martin had something to do with her even taking Martin to court in the first place. He probably was jealous of her success from the show and their on-screen chemistry.” However, there’s been nothing reported that Martin had anything to do with the lawsuit at all.

Campbell’s lawsuit was ultimately settled out of court, and she admitted during an appearance on “The Talk” that a confidentiality agreement was put in place, therefore limiting what either party could say publicly, PEOPLE reported.

Lawrence also addressed the lawsuit in a January 2020 GQ interview, saying he did not want to talk about “something that just didn’t happen.”