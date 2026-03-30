Tiger Woods’ Friends Call Out His Problematic Behavior After DUI Arrest

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA – MARCH 23: Tiger Woods of Jupiter Links Golf Club looks on before the match against the Los Angeles Golf Club at SoFi Center on March 23, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/TGL/TGL Golf via Getty Images)

As golf legend Tiger Woods continues to deal with the public and legal fallout of his recent, headline-making DUI arrest, his close friends and inner circle are speaking up and speaking out about his problematic ways. And trust us when we tell you, they’re not holding back.

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If you’ll remember, just before the weekend, we told you that Woods was involved in a rollover crash in Jupiter Island, FL. According to local authorities, the sports star was attempting to drive past a utility pressure cleaner truck at the time, but hit part of the truck’s trailer instead—causing his vehicle to roll.

Not too long after the crash occurred, police confirmed that they’d arrested Woods on suspicion of DUI and taken him into custody. Per Entertainment Weekly, he took a breathalyzer test at the scene, but it resulted in zero, However, he later refused to take a urine test in jail. That resulted in him eventually getting charged with two misdemeanors, DUI with property damage and refusal to submit to lawful test, and his mugshot was later released to the public. Afterwards, photos of Woods leaving jail were also posted online.

STUART, FLORIDA – MARCH 27: Tiger Woods is seen leaving Martin County Jail after being arrested for driving under the influence after a car crash on March 27, 2026 in Stuart, Florida. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

Now, due to all this negativity, Woods’ circle is breaking their silence with a majority of them sharing their concerns over his behavior and relationship with Vanessa Trump, who he’s been dating for a over a year now.

“They are an intense couple,” an insider recently told PEOPLE. “It’s serious but Tiger has yet to look in the mirror and say ‘you’re 50 years old and need to act like it.’”

The person also went on to say that Woods is surrounded by people who are enabling him simply because they’re making money off his name, skills, and legacy but that he needs to “get real” about where he is in life—specifically as it relates to his physical health.

“He is enabled by people making money off of his talent and reputation, but with his injuries and age, he is frustrated and depressed about his state of health,” the source said. “He wants to play in major tournaments like the Masters, but he needs to get real. Once he does that, he should be better off because people do like Tiger. He is a good person.”

As we previously told you, at the time of the accident, Wood was reportedly already recovering from multiple injuries and back surgery at the time of the incident. Specifically, in October 2025, suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon and underwent the aforementioned back surgery. Yet and still, his sights were reportedly set on competing in the upcoming PGA Tour. However, in light of this recent news, it’s looking more and more unlikely that that’ll be the case.

Woods’ friend later added: “Tiger needs to get a grip on his limitations and make arrangements for them. His peace of mind has run amok over golf and his pain.”



