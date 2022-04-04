Somehow, the ghost of Tiger Woods has found a way to keep fans interested in golf, even if we don’t know whether he’s actually going to play.



Actually, not knowing whether Tiger plans to tee off at this week’s Masters tournament is exactly why some sports fans have turned their attention to Augusta, Ga., even before the NCAA men’s basketball championship is decided. Woods, 46, showed up for practice rounds at the Augusta National Golf Club over the weekend and tweeted on Sunday that it’d be a “game-time decision” as to whether he’ll actually tee off in hopes of winning another green jacket.



Advertisement

If he does, it’d be yet another remarkable comeback to the sport Woods has revolutionized over a generation since he won his first Masters back in 1997.



Woods has had numerous health-related setbacks as he tried to resume winning on the golf course in recent years. All those efforts appeared to come to a halt last February when he was seriously injured in a rollover car crash in California, where he was participating in the Genesis Invitational tournament. Woods later revealed that his injuries were so serious that doctors considered amputation of one of his legs.



Last November, he told Golf Digest that his career as a full-time player on the PGA tour was over. A month later, he played in a tournament with his son, Charlie, and last month, he was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame.



Given his reputation as notoriously competitive, it’s not unlikely that the recent attention may have lured him back onto the course to see if he can make one more run at Jack Nicklaus’ record of winning 18 majors. Woods has 15 and with his age and history of injury, that’s increasingly unlikely.



But it’s almost a guarantee that if he plays, the 86th Masters will see a bump in the ratings.

