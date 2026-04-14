This TikTok Star’s Terrifying Health Scare is a Reminder to Take Care of Our Bodies

TikTok star PinkyDoll knows how to give her fans a show when it comes to her online NPC persona, but her latest post wasn’t a spectacle at all and serves as a major reminder for us all to take charge of our health.

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If you’ll remember, in January, we told you that PinkyDoll (legally Fedha Sinon) was hospitalized after experiencing a high fever and symptoms related to a kidney episode, including migraines, nausea, lightheadedness and back pain. She reassured fans that she was stable and receiving care, surrounded by family. However, not long after that, she revealed she was suffering from severe kidney issues and pointed to making better lifestyle choices as a major lesson that she learned throughout the process of dealing with it.

Now, it seems Sinon is sadly still getting back to better, as evidenced by a new video posted to the popular “clock app” on Monday. In the clip, she’s seen lying in a hospital bed, plugged up to machines. That’s when she revealed she was recovering after suffering a shocking three heart attacks.

“Three heart attack episodes today, that’s why I’m at the hospital right now. I’m having side effects from the medication I took yesterday. That medication doesn’t go with me, and I had to go to the hospital because it’s life-threatening,” she said in the video.

In the caption, she shared a bit more detail about how she got there in the first place, noting how scared she was of the ordeal and that she’s using this as yet another sign to take better care of herself.

“Yesterday… I almost lost my life. 3 heart attack episodes. An ambulance rushed me to the hospital. They kept me there all day, watching my heart… not even letting me drink water, because one wrong move could’ve made it worse. I was scared. Like really scared,” she said. “No acting. Just me… fighting to stay here. And today… I’m still here. God gave me another chance, and I will never forget that feeling. If you’re reading this, please don’t wait to take care of yourself… life can change in seconds.”

@pinkydollreal Yesterday… I almost lost my life. 3 heart attack episodes. An ambulance rushed me to the hospital. They kept me there all day, watching my heart… not even letting me drink water because one wrong move could’ve made it worse. I was scared. Like really scared. No acting. Just me… fighting to stay here. And today… I’m still here. ❤️ God gave me another chance and I will never forget that feeling. If you’re reading this, please don’t wait to take care of yourself… life can change in seconds. I love you all. Thank you God 🙏💔 ♬ original sound – Pinkydoll

It should also be noted that Sinon is 29 and yet another relatively young, influential figure who has dealt serious health news in the last month alone. Prior to her, rapper Monaleo—who is 25—also shared that she lost an ovary and a fallopian tube after an emergency surgery for an inflamed ovarian cyst. In both cases, the women used their platforms to remind their young fans and followers to listen to their bodies and take control of their health. And their words couldn’t come at a better time.

A recent CDC report from April 2025 revealed that chronic illnesses and conditions related to them have increased among young adults. Whether it’s obesity, autoimmune diseases, diabetes or something else entirely, it’s beginning to have early effects on those in the younger generation. According to a January 2026 research study from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), young people are starting to be diagnosed with cancer during the prime of their lives now more than ever.

So whether it’s maintaining regular check-ups or keeping up with preventative screenings, it’s imperative that you take it upon yourself to get things checked out. It just might end up saving your life.