This Georgia Lawmaker’s Blackface Photo Was Offensive Enough— But His Response Was Even Worse

The 2010s were a wild time in the land of “I didn’t know it was racist.” From university frat house and sorority parties to Halloween parties, blackface became “a thing” that was reduced to a party theme during the rise of social media.

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Fast forward to the 2020s, and many people recognize a connection between blackface and cringeworthy ignorance. Now, a Georgia state representative is under scrutiny after an old blackface photo began circulating online, but the image isn’t the only thing that has people talking.

The ‘Costume’ and The Explanation

Kasey Carpenter (R-Dalton), who previously published legislation to make cornbread the official state bread of Georgia, is facing backlash over a pixelated image of him and his wife, Julie, dressed as Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. Carpenter is wearing blackface and appears to be clenching his fist.

According to the Georgia Recorder, Carpenter called the decision to paint his skin black for a power couple costume party about 12 years ago in Chattanooga a “mistake.”

“I think most of my constituents know, both white and my minority constituents, know where my heart is and know that I’m a man of all people,” he said. “Instead of focusing on what you’ve done to help minorities, they want to post a one-off shot of something from 12, 14 years ago that – we can argue whether or not it was blackface – I would argue I was Kanye West,” he added.

Blackface History

While Carpenter suggested the costume was simply an attempt to portray a celebrity, the framing misses a key reality: blackface is defined by the act itself, not by what someone intends to represent. Rooted in minstrel shows that mocked and dehumanized Black people for entertainment, the history of blackface is offensive, period. Dressing as a public figure does not erase that.

According to the Georgia Recorder, Carpenter’s legislation includes supporting in-state tuition for Georgia college students protected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DREAM) Act, the Safe at Home Act tenant protection bill and homelessness prevention.

Statement and Fallout

On Facebook, Carpenter shared the image alongside a lengthy statement explaining his actions. In an April 11 post from the “Kacey Julie Carpenter” account, he acknowledged that the situation had become divisive and said he “never intended to make it worse.”

Framing the costume as an expression of admiration, he wrote, “Kanye West definitely has some questionable views.” He also called West “one of the greatest music performers of that generation.”

Screenshot: Facebook

Carpenter went on to acknowledge that the reaction showed his thinking was flawed, writing how, “that position missed the mark for many” and admitting in hindsight, “it was a poor decision.” He also expressed hope that the country could eventually move toward a place where people “don’t take things so seriously,” a sentiment that drew additional criticism for minimizing the bigger issue.

Criticism and Accountability

The post didn’t satisfy critics who said Carpenter dodged full accountability and dismissed cultural context. “We have never come to a place in society where skin color has not mattered,” Georgia NAACP President Gerald Griggs said, per the Georgia Recorder. “One of the greatest Georgians said that he hoped we could get there, but considering the outright attack on diversity, equity and inclusion, the erasure of African American history, the attempts to roll back voting rights show that we are not there by a long shot. So my hope would be he would just make a very short statement: ‘I’m sorry for doing something that is racially insensitive,’ period, full stop.”

Carpenter suggested that the timing of the image going viral was no coincidence. “I guess an election year is a good time to drop a racially sensitive photo of somebody,” he was quoted as saying in the outlet.

The GOP primary is May 19, where Carpenter is set to run against Cleve Manis.