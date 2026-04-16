This Fashion TikToker Creates Viral Looks With Things Others Throw Away

Screenshot: TikTok (@”kalu.putic)

For most, it takes years and many embarrassing fashion choices, before you finally find your personal style. But for some, being fly comes naturally. That’s the case for a young Ethiopian fashion TikToker, Kaleb, who goes by @Kalu.putic.

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Recently, Kaleb has been going viral for the experimental outfits he makes from recycled materials and worn-out clothes. Having only started his TikTok page in December, Kaleb has already amassed a following of over 500,000 on TikTok and 4,000 on Instagram. If you’re not hip to why Kaleb has been getting so much attention online, you’ll understand when you see some of the coolest fits he’s put together so far.

A Plastic Two Piece Suit

Mixing materials from old plastic bags, Kaleb sewed together an all-white fit that could rival designers at international fashion weeks. Styling it with a cane and cowboy hat, the young creator also gave it the elegance the outfit called for.

Woven Denim

In another TikTok, Kaleb used his talents to create a pair of cutout jeans woven with denim from another pair of jeans. Making the most of all the materials, he also attached the extra pockets from the deconstructed pants to his cardigan.

Decked Out In Rubber

Kaleb’s creation skills don’t stop at soft fabrics; he also works with tricky materials like rubber to create two-piece sets that could be considered high fashion. If the Met Gala wants to see really experimental outfits, Kaleb should be on the guest list.

Cosplaying as a DJ

Playing with accessories, the young style icon rocked a fitted cap, sunglasses, and a large chain as he pretended to be a DJ using a cardboard turntable. He would fit right into any New York club scene.

Everything Baggy

Stunting in a baggy fit, Kaleb looked cool as he danced to some Pop Smoke while wearing a handmade chain and a pair of blacked-out sunglasses.

Mixing ‘n’ Matching

Experimenting less with fabric and more with different styles, Kaleb pulled off an amazing look, mixing ripped jeans with a more formal waistcoat and tie with a bucket hat.

Incognito Mode

With another baggy fit, Kaleb hid behind a balaclava, a cross necklace and a stylish bomber jacket, looking like the coolest kid on the block.

Effortless Style

Kaleb’s style is effortlessly cool. Posing in a black hooded jacket and a sagging pair of dark brown pants, he showed users that an outfit doesn’t have to be extravagant to be dope.

Matrix Style Trench Coat

It might not be leather, but Kaleb’s trench coat in this TikTok feels like it was taken right out of “The Matrix.” This fit is straight ’90s chic.

On The Streets of NYC

Another look that could have been plucked right from the streets of NYC, Kaleb rocked a durag, cross chain and more baggy outerwear while listening to some 50 Cent.

Boombox and Chains

Creating accessories that match the vibe of his outfits, Kaleb designs everything from scratch, including a fake boombox to make him look like he’s been transported back to the ’80s.

Out of This World

Putting various materials together, Kaleb put together a fit that literally made him look as if he were out of this world. His mask added an intimidating look to his outfit that would have any serious fashionista shaking in their haute couture boots.

Structered Monotone Look

Maybe his most daring look so far, Kaleb used more recycled plastic materials and beads to create an all-blue outfit fit with a structured hood that is all about style and not comfort.