This Black Woman Is The Most Gorgeous Barber on TikTok

If you’ve spent any time on TikTok recently, you might have come across a stunning Black Houston-based barber who is not only fly, but cuts her clients’ hair right every single time. And if you haven’t seen her, then get ready to be in awe of both her looks and her work.

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@Blendzbyjenn has been steadily growing a TikTok fanbase for her gorgeous, glowing skin, dazzling smile, and the way she treats her customers with a lot of care and attention to detail when it comes to achieving her desired look. In her most popular video, which has already racked up more than 6,500 likes, Jenn takes the time to have a consultation with her client before doing anything to his hair.

“If your barber doesn’t do this, you’re sitting in the wrong chair,” she captions her video. However, while Jenn and her customer are focused on his consultation, folks in the comments were struck by Jenn’s beauty.

“Your skin & teeth,” wrote one user with a star emoji.

“You’re so beautiful I couldn’t even pay attention to the cut lol,” added another.

“Forget his hair….YOUR skin is liiiiiife,” commented a third. However, once the barber had finished with the cut, folks couldn’t help but praise how she not only managed to achieve exactly what the customer wanted, but how she made him look decades younger too.

@blendzbyjenn Most people don’t realize… the haircut starts BEFORE the clippers ever touch your head. That’s why your last cut didn’t hit the same 👀 At Blendz by Jenn, every service starts with a consultation so you leave with a look that actually fits YOU. 📍 Houston (Galleria area) 📲 Book your appointment — link in bio #houstonbarber #blendzbyjenn #haircut #houstonhaircut #galleriabarber ♬ original sound – blendzbyjenn

“He DEFINITELY went on some extra errands when he left,” posted one user with fire emojis.

“Dang!!! The cut made him look 10 years younger,” commented another.

Since starting her TikTok page, Jenn has become something of a miracle worker for her clients, who often come with their hair fully grown out before she clips it down to their desired length and style.

For one man with locs, the young barber trimmed off all the hair that had grown around the sides of his head, giving him a clean fade that highlighted his thick dreads.

Screenshot: TikTok/@BlendzbyJenn

In another TikTok, she shows off her work on a white client, giving him a fade that turned him into a Disney prince.

Screenshot: TikTok/@Blendzbyjenn

Even though folks in the comments have said things like, “These men look incredible. They need you lol,” and, “You’re changing women’s lives,” the number one thing that her followers can’t get enough of is Jenn’s undeniably good looks.

At least Jenn knows that if she ever gets sick of cutting hair, she could try her luck on the runway. She might even give supermodel Anok Yai a run for her money.