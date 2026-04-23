This 82-Year-Old Black Fitness Influencer’s Workout Routine Will Shock You

Being motivated to stay fit is easier said than done, but one Black woman online is inspiring her followers to stay healthy not just with uplifting posts on social media, but with her incredible physique and world record-breaking fitness feats, all while being in her 80s.

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Annie Judis, an actress, model and now 82-year-old fitness influencer from Los Angeles is motivating folks through her TikTok page, @judis.annie, which boasts over 7,000 followers. Her impressive jump rope skills have led to eight consecutive Guinness World Records for being the oldest competitive jump roper. She also holds records for being the oldest woman to hold the dead hang position, the oldest woman to complete a farmer’s walk over 65 feet and the oldest woman to perform an abdominal plank position, according to Guinness World Records.

What is Judis’ secret to achieving such feats at her age? It is a hardcore workout that keeps her healthy and could challenge even a 20-year-old’s gym routine. In a recent interview with The New York Times, Judis showed off the workout that keeps her active while she trains to earn her next Guinness World Record.

“In the mornings, I jump rope for five minutes, and then after that I go outside. Normally, I work out for one hour with my trainer,” she said. In the video interview, Judis demonstrated how she lifts weights, does pull-ups and even deep core exercises in her garden to maintain her crown as the oldest competitive rope skipper.

Her trainer, Demitri Theodore, told the New York Times they started training together in 2011. Every year since then, Judis pushes herself to add new exercises and challenges to her vigorous workout routines.

But her exercises are about much more than just keeping fit and winning world record titles; Judis told the publication that she feels like she’s in “heaven” when she jumps rope. And from her TikTok page, it’s clear to see that Judis has a genuine passion for what she does, often posting videos of herself jumping with encouraging captions for her followers.

“Let’s go take a walk before you lose it, get my age and end up in a wheelchair. Do you, let’s go health is wealth,” she wrote in the caption of one video. Her followers feel inspired just by watching her, often writing that she has motivated them to work out or that they love seeing her workout progress.

@judis.annie Let’s go take a walk before you lose it, get by age and end up in a wheelchair. do you , let’s go health is wealth. ♬ original sound – Annie Jeanie Bell Judis

Judis told The New York Times that she feels a duty to encourage others to maintain their health. “People should think about moving their bodies every day. If you just show up, then after that, you can challenge yourself. I’m doing what I’m here to do—to motivate people to move their bodies and take care of their health, and that’s my purpose.”