These Black Leading Men Aren’t Just Paving the Way, They’re Building New Roads

L, LeBron James (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images); M, Michael B. Jordan (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic); R, Jay-Z (Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

After recent Oscar wins from Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler, we can’t help but notice how, throughout entertainment, sports, and business, Black men have been shining as leaders in their respective fields. Carving lanes of their own and providing much-needed representation for the next generation of Black men who will follow in their footsteps, these leaders are making an impact across every industry. To celebrate their achievements, we’re taking a moment to recognize Black men who are both established legends and rising stars making their marks today.

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Denzel Washington

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 13: Denzel Washington attends the Los Angeles Special Screening of Apple Original Films and A24’s “Highest 2 Lowest” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on August 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

We can’t talk about leading men without talking about Denzel Washington. The legendary actor has been stealing hearts since the 1980s and holds the record for the most Oscar wins by a Black male actor. He received recognition for his roles in “Glory” in 1990 and “Training Day” in 2002.

Spike Lee

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Spike Lee attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

If we’re talking about Washington, we have to mention his directing partner in crime, Spike Lee. Having made classics such as “Do the Right Thing,” “Malcolm X” and many more over his four-decade career, Lee is one of the most iconic directors today.

Kendrick Lamar

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: Kendrick Lamar accepts the Best Rap Album award for “GNX” onstage during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

There’s a reason Kendrick Lamar remains the only rapper to have ever won a Pulitzer Prize; his pen cannot be messed with. Since the release of his debut album, “Section.80” in 2011, Lamar has yet to disappoint. In 2025, he took over the summer with his hit “Not Like Us,” which not only secured his win in his rap beef with Drake but also swept the Grammy Awards. The track helped Lamar secure five wins, making him the rapper with the most Grammys ever and surpassing the record previously held by Jay-Z.

John David Washington

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: Actor John David Washington attends Critics Choice Association’s 7th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema And Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/WireImage)

Following in his father’s footsteps, John David Washington is set to be the next heartthrob for a new generation. In films like “Malcolm & Marie,” “BlacKkKlansman” and Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet,” Washington is steadily showing us that he has the range to be one of the next iconic leading men gracing our screens.

Michael B. Jordan

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Michael B. Jordan, winner of the Best Actor Award for “Sinners”, poses in the press room at the 98th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Michael B. Jordan cemented his status as a leading man long before his Oscar win this month. From his time on “The Wire,” which jump-started his career, to giving iconic performances in “Creed,” “Black Panther,” and most recently “Sinners,” Jordan’s star power cannot be denied.

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton of Ferrari after the Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix at Shanghai International Circuit in Shanghai, China on March 15, 2026. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

As the first and only Black driver in F1 history, Lewis Hamilton is not only a powerful representative for Black men in racing, but he has also carved a lane of his own with record-breaking stats. According to official F1 data, Hamilton holds the joint record with former F1 champion Michael Schumacher for the most world championship wins, with seven. He also holds the record for the most race wins ever, with 105!

Ryan Coogler

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Ryan Coogler, winner of the Best Original Screenplay for “Sinners”, poses in the press room during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Brianna Bryson/Getty Images)

At just 39 years old, Ryan Coogler is already adding his profile to the Mount Rushmore of incredible directors. His original screenplay, “Sinners,” was a cultural shift for the horror genre and only his most recent cinematic success in a resume of standout films, such as “Fruitvale Station” and “Black Panther.”

Samuel L. Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson at the 32nd Annual Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

With over 150 film credits to his name, Samuel L. Jackson is one of the most prolific actors in Hollywood today. His artistic range has been demonstrated through many notable projects, including “Pulp Fiction,” “Django Unchained,” “Shaft,” and “Avengers: Endgame.” His presence on screen always promises a standout performance.

LeBron James

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the second half of a game against the Chicago Bulls at Crypto.com Arena on March 12, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

LeBron James, or as many know him, “King James,” is an NBA icon. The Olympian has received multiple accolades during his three-decade-long career. He is a four-time NBA MVP, a four-time NBA champion and the National Basketball Association’s leading scorer of all time, according to the NBA. There’s a reason why so many refer to him as the GOAT.

Delroy Lindo

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Delroy Lindo attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Although it took until 2026 for the Academy to recognize Delroy Lindo, Black cinephiles have been aware of the actor’s captivating onscreen presence for decades. He delivered a strong performance alongside Denzel Washington in “Malcolm X” and touched hearts with his portrayal of Delroy Slim in Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners.” Though he was snubbed at the Oscars this year, we recognize Lindo for the leading man he is.

Drake

ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 9: Rapper Drake performs onstage during “Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert” at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Though Drake might have experienced a hit to his street cred after his beef with Kendrick Lamar, the rapper still led the charts and helped to define the sound of the 2010s. Fusing rap and pop together, Drake became one of the biggest cultural icons and is the only artist to have 300 songs on the Billboard Hot 100, according to Billboard. Whether folks love him or not, his influence on pop culture cannot be ignored.

Sir Idris Elba

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode A5071 — Pictured: Idris Elba — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Sir Idris Elba is another heartthrob who has been at the forefront of projects like “Luther,” “This Christmas,” and the 2009 thriller “Obsessed” beside Beyoncé. He has captivated audiences in every role he plays. Although Elba has not given up being a leading man on screen just yet, a possible retirement to move into a full-time director role could be in his future, according to The Root. But that’s a sensitive topic.

Sterling K. Brown

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 28: Sterling K. Brown attends the 57th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 28, 2026 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for NAACP)

Sterling K. Brown has had audiences on edge as Xavier Collins in Hulu’s dystopian thriller “Paradise” and has also warmed hearts as Randall Pearson in the drama series “This Is Us.” With a shining list of accolades to his name, including an NAACP Image Award, a Golden Globe Award and a nod of recognition from the Academy Awards, Brown’s talent for mesmerizing audiences is more than evident.

Jay-Z

Jay Z rapper prior the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 semi-final match between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid CF at MetLife Stadium on July 9, 2025 in East Rutherford, United States (Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Jay-Z is not only a rap icon, but he also has a flair for business, which has led him to Black billionaire status. The “Girls, Girls, Girls” rapper last released an album almost a decade ago. And while it might be difficult for many artists to maintain significant fan support after a nine-year hiatus, Jay-Z’s star power is so strong that there is no lack of hype following the announcement that he will headline the 2026 Roots Picnic, according to The Root. Whether it’s rap or business, Jay-Z has more influence than most.

Daniel Kaluuya

LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 19: Daniel Kaluuya attends the European Premiere of “Blink Twice” at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on August 19, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures)

In the late 2010s, Daniel Kaluuya was the latest fresh talent to shake up the acting world. He had us on the edge of our seats in Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” and once again in “Nope” in 2022. Although he wasn’t the lead in “Judas and the Black Messiah,” the role led Kaluuya to his first Oscar win in 2021. After a brief time away from film, the Black British actor is in talks to star in the A24 sci-fi thriller “Hotel Hotel Hotel Hotel,” according to Deadline. We are more than ready for his return.

Laurence Fishburne

MARRAKECH, MOROCCO – DECEMBER 02: Laurence Fishburne attends the ‘Conversation with Laurence Fishburne’ during day Five of the 22nd Marrakech International Film Festival on December 02, 2025 in Marrakech, Morocco. (Photo by Aurore Marechal/Getty Images)

Laurence Fishburne has been a leading man since the 1990s, ranging from dramas like “Boyz n the Hood” to action and sci-fi like “The Matrix.” He even moved into comedies like “black-ish,” introducing his talent to younger audiences and keeping folks laughing on primetime TV. Every performance from Fishburne is a gift to cinema and television.

Pharrell Williams

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 21: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Pharrell Williams attends the Kenzo Takada Dinner as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aurore Marechal/Getty Images)

Pharrell Williams has been shifting culture since he debuted as part of the duo The Neptunes, with producer Chad Hugo, in the late 1990s and early aughts. The singer, rapper, and producer has also worked on film scores like “Despicable Me,” “Hidden Figures” and “The Amazing Spider-Man 2.” Now, he’s leading the fashion space as the creative director of Louis Vuitton and a Met Gala co-chair in 2025.

Tyriq Withers

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Tyriq Withers attends the 2026 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 12, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Julian Hamilton/FilmMagic)

From his breakout role in Jordan Peele’s “Him,” Tyriq Withers has become one of the latest heartthrobs and charismatic actors on the block. Currently, the actor is working on the romance film “Reminders of Him,” a film adaptation of the novel of the same name by author Colleen Hoover. We can’t wait to see his charm shine through the screen.

Damson Idris

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 01: Damson Idris attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic)

Damson Idris is another actor who not only has charm but also the talent to keep folks hooked on the screen. Idris first caught the attention of audiences with his role as Franklin Saint on FX’s “Snowfall” and is building an impressive resume to showcase his range. This includes sharing the screen with stars like Brad Pitt in “F1,” which was released last summer.

Miles Caton

Miles Caton at the 98th Annual Oscars held at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images)

After blowing folks away with his performance in “Sinners” and his smooth, rich baritone voice, there is no denying that Caton is the next prodigy who will be catching folks’ attention with his acting and musical prowess. We are excited to see what more the young star has up his sleeve.

Tyler Perry

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Tyler Perry attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

Tyler Perry has created his own media empire with Tyler Perry Studios, his famous studio and stage spaces in Atlanta. The studio space has been used as the set for films like “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “Coming 2 America,” according to The Root. Not only does the producer, writer and actor have his own studio spaces, but the billionaire is also the creator of films like “Why Did I Get Married?” “Straw” and, of course, his beloved “Madea” franchise.

Tramell Tillman

Tramell Tillman at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Tramell Tillman made history last year when he became the first Black actor to win an Emmy for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role in Apple TV’s “Severance,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. He has also broken into the action space with roles alongside Tom Cruise in “Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning” and Marvel’s “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.” We’re certain that Tillman has the talent to take the lead on cinematic projects.

Michael Jordan

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 05: Michael Jordan, NBA Hall of Famer and co-owner of 23XI Racing listens to the race on pit road during the NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 05, 2025 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Outside of being a basketball legend with a spot in the NBA Hall of Fame, Michael Jordan has also made a significant mark on the business and fashion scene with his Air Jordan sneakers. The sneaker’s iconic Jumpman logo, displaying the NBA star’s dunking silhouette, is enough to make any sneakerhead line up to collect the shoes and keep Jordan a cultural icon long after his retirement.

Jordan Peele

Jordan Peele at the “Monkey Man” premiere as part of SXSW 2024 Conference and Festivals held at the Paramount Theatre on March 11, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/SXSW Conference & Festivals via Getty Images)

Ever since his directorial debut in 2017 with “Get Out,” Jordan Peele has positioned himself as one of the most exciting horror writers and directors in the film landscape. With his production company, Monkeypaw Productions, Peele has helped fund Black-led projects like “Candyman” and “Wendell & Wild,” but also satirical comedies like “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.”

Jamie Foxx

GASSIN, FRANCE – JULY 24: Jamie Foxx speaks on stage during the Summer Gala by Gala One Saint-Tropez 2025 at Golf Club Saint-Tropez on July 24, 2025 in Gassin, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Amend)

Triple threat Jamie Foxx can do it all! The actor, singer, and comedian has a wealth of talent that has made him one of the most exciting performers to watch. Whether blowing folks away as Ray Charles in the 2004 biopic “Ray,” serving vocals on hit songs for Ye, fka Kanye West, or making folks double over in laughter with his Netflix comedy special “Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…,” there is no doubt Foxx will give a brilliant performance. His versatility makes him an obvious and enduring leading man.