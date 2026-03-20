These Black Leading Men Aren’t Just Paving the Way, They’re Building New Roads

After recent Oscar wins from Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler, we can’t help but notice how, throughout entertainment, sports, and business, Black men have been shining as leaders in their respective fields. Carving lanes of their own and providing much-needed representation for the next generation of Black men who will follow in their footsteps, these leaders are making an impact across every industry. To celebrate their achievements, we’re taking a moment to recognize Black men who are both established legends and rising stars making their marks today.
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Denzel Washington
We can’t talk about leading men without talking about Denzel Washington. The legendary actor has been stealing hearts since the 1980s and holds the record for the most Oscar wins by a Black male actor. He received recognition for his roles in “Glory” in 1990 and “Training Day” in 2002.
Spike Lee
If we’re talking about Washington, we have to mention his directing partner in crime, Spike Lee. Having made classics such as “Do the Right Thing,” “Malcolm X” and many more over his four-decade career, Lee is one of the most iconic directors today.
Kendrick Lamar
There’s a reason Kendrick Lamar remains the only rapper to have ever won a Pulitzer Prize; his pen cannot be messed with. Since the release of his debut album, “Section.80” in 2011, Lamar has yet to disappoint. In 2025, he took over the summer with his hit “Not Like Us,” which not only secured his win in his rap beef with Drake but also swept the Grammy Awards. The track helped Lamar secure five wins, making him the rapper with the most Grammys ever and surpassing the record previously held by Jay-Z.
John David Washington
Following in his father’s footsteps, John David Washington is set to be the next heartthrob for a new generation. In films like “Malcolm & Marie,” “BlacKkKlansman” and Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet,” Washington is steadily showing us that he has the range to be one of the next iconic leading men gracing our screens.
Michael B. Jordan
Michael B. Jordan cemented his status as a leading man long before his Oscar win this month. From his time on “The Wire,” which jump-started his career, to giving iconic performances in “Creed,” “Black Panther,” and most recently “Sinners,” Jordan’s star power cannot be denied.
Lewis Hamilton
As the first and only Black driver in F1 history, Lewis Hamilton is not only a powerful representative for Black men in racing, but he has also carved a lane of his own with record-breaking stats. According to official F1 data, Hamilton holds the joint record with former F1 champion Michael Schumacher for the most world championship wins, with seven. He also holds the record for the most race wins ever, with 105!
Ryan Coogler
At just 39 years old, Ryan Coogler is already adding his profile to the Mount Rushmore of incredible directors. His original screenplay, “Sinners,” was a cultural shift for the horror genre and only his most recent cinematic success in a resume of standout films, such as “Fruitvale Station” and “Black Panther.”
Samuel L. Jackson
With over 150 film credits to his name, Samuel L. Jackson is one of the most prolific actors in Hollywood today. His artistic range has been demonstrated through many notable projects, including “Pulp Fiction,” “Django Unchained,” “Shaft,” and “Avengers: Endgame.” His presence on screen always promises a standout performance.
LeBron James
LeBron James, or as many know him, “King James,” is an NBA icon. The Olympian has received multiple accolades during his three-decade-long career. He is a four-time NBA MVP, a four-time NBA champion and the National Basketball Association’s leading scorer of all time, according to the NBA. There’s a reason why so many refer to him as the GOAT.
Delroy Lindo
Although it took until 2026 for the Academy to recognize Delroy Lindo, Black cinephiles have been aware of the actor’s captivating onscreen presence for decades. He delivered a strong performance alongside Denzel Washington in “Malcolm X” and touched hearts with his portrayal of Delroy Slim in Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners.” Though he was snubbed at the Oscars this year, we recognize Lindo for the leading man he is.
Drake
Though Drake might have experienced a hit to his street cred after his beef with Kendrick Lamar, the rapper still led the charts and helped to define the sound of the 2010s. Fusing rap and pop together, Drake became one of the biggest cultural icons and is the only artist to have 300 songs on the Billboard Hot 100, according to Billboard. Whether folks love him or not, his influence on pop culture cannot be ignored.
Sir Idris Elba
Sir Idris Elba is another heartthrob who has been at the forefront of projects like “Luther,” “This Christmas,” and the 2009 thriller “Obsessed” beside Beyoncé. He has captivated audiences in every role he plays. Although Elba has not given up being a leading man on screen just yet, a possible retirement to move into a full-time director role could be in his future, according to The Root. But that’s a sensitive topic.
Sterling K. Brown
Sterling K. Brown has had audiences on edge as Xavier Collins in Hulu’s dystopian thriller “Paradise” and has also warmed hearts as Randall Pearson in the drama series “This Is Us.” With a shining list of accolades to his name, including an NAACP Image Award, a Golden Globe Award and a nod of recognition from the Academy Awards, Brown’s talent for mesmerizing audiences is more than evident.
Jay-Z
Jay-Z is not only a rap icon, but he also has a flair for business, which has led him to Black billionaire status. The “Girls, Girls, Girls” rapper last released an album almost a decade ago. And while it might be difficult for many artists to maintain significant fan support after a nine-year hiatus, Jay-Z’s star power is so strong that there is no lack of hype following the announcement that he will headline the 2026 Roots Picnic, according to The Root. Whether it’s rap or business, Jay-Z has more influence than most.
Daniel Kaluuya
In the late 2010s, Daniel Kaluuya was the latest fresh talent to shake up the acting world. He had us on the edge of our seats in Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” and once again in “Nope” in 2022. Although he wasn’t the lead in “Judas and the Black Messiah,” the role led Kaluuya to his first Oscar win in 2021. After a brief time away from film, the Black British actor is in talks to star in the A24 sci-fi thriller “Hotel Hotel Hotel Hotel,” according to Deadline. We are more than ready for his return.
Laurence Fishburne
Laurence Fishburne has been a leading man since the 1990s, ranging from dramas like “Boyz n the Hood” to action and sci-fi like “The Matrix.” He even moved into comedies like “black-ish,” introducing his talent to younger audiences and keeping folks laughing on primetime TV. Every performance from Fishburne is a gift to cinema and television.
Pharrell Williams
Pharrell Williams has been shifting culture since he debuted as part of the duo The Neptunes, with producer Chad Hugo, in the late 1990s and early aughts. The singer, rapper, and producer has also worked on film scores like “Despicable Me,” “Hidden Figures” and “The Amazing Spider-Man 2.” Now, he’s leading the fashion space as the creative director of Louis Vuitton and a Met Gala co-chair in 2025.
Tyriq Withers
From his breakout role in Jordan Peele’s “Him,” Tyriq Withers has become one of the latest heartthrobs and charismatic actors on the block. Currently, the actor is working on the romance film “Reminders of Him,” a film adaptation of the novel of the same name by author Colleen Hoover. We can’t wait to see his charm shine through the screen.
Damson Idris
Damson Idris is another actor who not only has charm but also the talent to keep folks hooked on the screen. Idris first caught the attention of audiences with his role as Franklin Saint on FX’s “Snowfall” and is building an impressive resume to showcase his range. This includes sharing the screen with stars like Brad Pitt in “F1,” which was released last summer.
Miles Caton
After blowing folks away with his performance in “Sinners” and his smooth, rich baritone voice, there is no denying that Caton is the next prodigy who will be catching folks’ attention with his acting and musical prowess. We are excited to see what more the young star has up his sleeve.
Tyler Perry
Tyler Perry has created his own media empire with Tyler Perry Studios, his famous studio and stage spaces in Atlanta. The studio space has been used as the set for films like “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “Coming 2 America,” according to The Root. Not only does the producer, writer and actor have his own studio spaces, but the billionaire is also the creator of films like “Why Did I Get Married?” “Straw” and, of course, his beloved “Madea” franchise.
Tramell Tillman
Tramell Tillman made history last year when he became the first Black actor to win an Emmy for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role in Apple TV’s “Severance,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. He has also broken into the action space with roles alongside Tom Cruise in “Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning” and Marvel’s “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.” We’re certain that Tillman has the talent to take the lead on cinematic projects.
Michael Jordan
Outside of being a basketball legend with a spot in the NBA Hall of Fame, Michael Jordan has also made a significant mark on the business and fashion scene with his Air Jordan sneakers. The sneaker’s iconic Jumpman logo, displaying the NBA star’s dunking silhouette, is enough to make any sneakerhead line up to collect the shoes and keep Jordan a cultural icon long after his retirement.
Jordan Peele
Ever since his directorial debut in 2017 with “Get Out,” Jordan Peele has positioned himself as one of the most exciting horror writers and directors in the film landscape. With his production company, Monkeypaw Productions, Peele has helped fund Black-led projects like “Candyman” and “Wendell & Wild,” but also satirical comedies like “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.”
Jamie Foxx
Triple threat Jamie Foxx can do it all! The actor, singer, and comedian has a wealth of talent that has made him one of the most exciting performers to watch. Whether blowing folks away as Ray Charles in the 2004 biopic “Ray,” serving vocals on hit songs for Ye, fka Kanye West, or making folks double over in laughter with his Netflix comedy special “Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…,” there is no doubt Foxx will give a brilliant performance. His versatility makes him an obvious and enduring leading man.
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