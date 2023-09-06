These Black Amazon Influencers Will Help You Shop 'Til You Drop

Retail Therapy

Shopping on Amazon can be overwhelming, but these Black content creators are here to help you out.

Angela Johnson
Image for article titled These Black Amazon Influencers Will Help You Shop &#39;Til You Drop
Photo: Mixmike (Getty Images)

There are millions of products for sale on Amazon. And depending on what kind of shopper you are, that can either be exciting or downright annoying. There’s nothing worse than waiting for that box to arrive only to be disappointed by the contents inside.

But there are some amazing Black content creators who literally make it their business to recommend the best deals on fashion, beauty, home decor items and more. From live product reviews to curated shopping lists, these shoppers can save you time and money with their honest opinions on the items they buy.

If you’re looking for what’s hot on Amazon, you’ll definitely want to pick up what these influencers are putting down.

The Kandi Shop

The Kandi Shop

Kandi Burruss advertises The Kandi Shop as “sugar and spice and everything nice.” And that’s exactly what you get on her Amazon storefront. After watching her Transition to Fall Haul, I immediately loaded this winter crop vest into my cart.

Albert Lawrence

Albert Lawrence

Check out lifestyle content creator Albert Lawrence for everything from tech products to men’s fashion finds. This vintage stripped polo is a comfortable and effortless alternative to a t-shirt.

Porsha Williams

Porsha Williams

Porsha Williams may have been a Real Housewife of Atlanta, but she definitely loves a good deal. Her Amazon storefront is full of fabulous fashion finds, and her unboxing videos are addictive. It doesn’t get much sexier than these chunky-heeled lace-up sandals.

The Black Girl Amazon Store

The Black Girl Amazon Store

Image for article titled These Black Amazon Influencers Will Help You Shop &#39;Til You Drop
Photo: Amazon.com

The name says it all. The Black Girl Amazon Store is all about the stuff Black girls love, including books, beauty products and bags, of course. This Marc Jacobs crossbody is everything.

Tracii Black

Tracii Black

Tracii Black serves up fashion, fitness and home decor finds in her Amazon store. This three-piece workout set.

AngelGrace2

AngelGrace2

Mom and influencer Angel Jackson shares her picks for everything you need to make mom life easier in her store AngelGrace2. You’ll find everything from back to school essentials to the coolest cleaning tools. I mean, what mom couldn’t use some help with snack drawer organization?

@NOWITSCLEAN

@NOWITSCLEAN

For cleaning products and organizational tools @NOWITSCLEAN is the place to be. There, influencer Lori breaks down the best products and gadgets on the market to keep your home clean and organized, like the SPACEKEEPER Slim Rolling Storage Cart, a mobile shelving unit perfect for small spaces.

Venita Aspen

Venita Aspen

Image for article titled These Black Amazon Influencers Will Help You Shop &#39;Til You Drop
Photo: Amazon.com

When it comes to kitchen tools and accessories, Venita Aspen is my go-to girl. I couldn’t resist these glass jars with bamboo lids from her kitchen revamp picks under $100 livestream.

Home and Style With Joy

Home and Style With Joy

Sometimes, you just need a few stylish accessories to breathe new life into a room. No one knows that like Joy Clary, who helps you spruce up your space with her Amazon store, Home and Style With Joy. Everything in her store says style like this pink pots and pans set from Paris Hilton’s Iconic collection.

Tatiana Toomer Williams

Tatiana Toomer Williams

If shopping is a sport, then Tatiana Toomer Williams is an MVP. Her livestreams bring you the best deals on beauty products and home goods. She does all of the work so you don’t have to.

Living Luxuriously for Less

Living Luxuriously for Less

Image for article titled These Black Amazon Influencers Will Help You Shop &#39;Til You Drop
Photo: Amazon.com

If you have champagne taste but a Boone’s Farm budget, do yourself a favor and check out Living Luxuriously for Less. Here, creator Melanie Turner shows you how to decorate your home beautifully without blowing your budget. I can’t get enough of these stylish slanted ceramic salad bowls for under $25.

Devyn Simone’s Gift Closet

Devyn Simone’s Gift Closet

You may know Devyn Simone as a television host, relationship expert and matchmaker. But she’s also a super shopper who shares her favorite deals on Devyn Simone’s Gift Closet. From fashion finds to beauty products to super cute tech accessories, you can count on Simone and her special guests to let you know what’s hot.

Pops of Color Home

Pops of Color Home

Kerry Harris shares her love of all things home on her Pops of Color Home store. From living room inspo to dining room design, she’s got budget friendly home decor buys for every room.

