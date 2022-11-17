When it comes to your beauty routine, your hair, skin and nails need a lot more love to survive the winter months. So if you’re looking to stock up on the cleansers, moisturizers and conditioners you need, Amazon has lots of Black Friday Deals that will help you stay hot when the weather is not. These are the Black Friday Beauty deals from Amazon you need to get your hands on now.
SheaMoisture Coconut and Hibiscus Curl & Shine Conditioner (Was - $24.33, Now - $14.18)
Keep your curls hydrated all winter long with Coconut and hibiscus conditioner from Shea Moisture. This lightweight that keeps the knots to a minimum, making your hair more manageable and easier to style. Get this deal from 11/24 - 11/28.
Burt’s Bees Mama Belly Butter, Pack of 3 (Was - $38.97, Now - $24.24)
There’s no doubt that your skin is going to stretch during pregnancy. But Belly Butter from Burt’s Bees helps keep skin smooth during and after those precious nine months. The all-natural unscented formula is made with shea butter and Vitamin E and is safe for sensitive skin. Get this deal from 11/24 - 11/28.
NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Slim Lip Pencil (Peakaboo Neutral) + Butter Gloss (Sugar Glass, Clear), 3-Pack (Was - $15, Now - $9.54)
You won’t want to miss this deal on a three-pack from NYX Professional Makeup that will make sure you have the perfect neutral pout. It comes with their bestselling butter gloss, which goes on smooth without being sticky and two slim lip pencils to add the perfect finishing touch. Get this deal from 11/25 - 11/28.
CURLS Blueberry Bliss Blueberry & Mint Tea Scalp Treatment (Was - $17.18, Now - $11.21)
This Blueberry & Mint Tea Scalp Treatment from CURLS provides relief for dry itchy scalps without the bad stuff, like sulfates, silicones, parabens or artificial oils. Get this deal from 11/24 - 12/4.
CETAPHIL Daily Facial Cleanser, 20 oz. (Was - $16.99, Now - $11.49)
When it comes to facial cleansers that get rid of dirt without stripping away the good stuff, CETAPHIL is the OG. Get this deal from 11/25 - 11/28.
Carol’s Daughter Goddess Strength 4 Full-Size Products Hair Care Set (Was - $42, Now - $29.25)
The only thing better than one full-size bottle of a Carol’s Daughter hair product is a set of four full-sized Carol’s Daughter hair products. This set includes full-sized versions of the Fortifying Shampoo, Fortifying Conditioner, Divine Strength Leave-In Cream and 7-Oil Blended Hair and Scalp Oil. Get this deal from 11/24 - 11/28.
THAYERS Alcohol-Free Coconut Water Witch Hazel Facial Toner with Aloe Vera Formula, 12 oz (Was - $10.95, Now - $8.24)
Thayers witch hazel blended with aloe vera and coconut water helps keep skin clean and reduce the look of pores. Get this deal from 11/25 - 11/28.
NIVEA Creme Body, Face and Hand Moisturizing Cream, 16 Oz Jar (Was - $9.79, Now - $7.50)
Ashy feet, knees and elbows are no match for moisturizing cream from NIVEA. It’s safe enough for all skin types and can be used on the face, hands and body. Get this deal from 11/24 - 11/28.
The Body Shop Maca Root & Aloe Softening Shaving Cream for Men (Was - $16, Now - $12.80)
This shaving cream for men from The Body Shop is made with Peruvian maca root and aloe so you can guarantee that it will leave your skin feeling smooth after every shave. Get this deal from 11/24 - 12/4.
SheaMoisture Intensive Hydration Hair Mask (Was - $12.99, Now - $11.02)
Sometimes your dry winter hair can use a deep condition. And this Intensive Hydration Hair Mask from Shea Moisture is a great choice. It’s made with manuka honey, mafura oil and of course, shea butter. Just a five minute treatment will leave your hair looking healthy and frizz free. Get this deal from 11/24 - 11/28.
OPI ProSpa Nail and Cuticle Oil (Was - $30.49, Now - $12.20)
You can’t have a beautiful manicure without healthy cuticles. And OPI’s ProSpa Nail and Cuticle Oil can help you get there. It’s infused with grape seed, sesame and sunflower oils to hydrate the skin that’s been through plenty of hand washing. Get this deal from 11/24 - 11/28.
MIZANI Moisture Fusion Intense Moisturizing Mask (Was - $32, Now - $22.40)
If your winter curls are looking a little dull, give them a boost with this moisturizing mask from MIZANI. It’s made with argan oil, honey and cupuacu butter to give you a deep dose of conditioning that your hair will love. Get this deal from 11/24 - 11/28.
Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Nail Polish (Was - $20, Now - $16)
I love a good red nail polish during the winter months. And nail polish from Deborah Lippmann in Fire With Fire is that red you need to keep it hot all winter long.
Dove Antiperspirant Deodorant Stick, Pack of 4 (Was - $, Now - $)
Even in the winter months, you don’t want to get caught out there without deodorant. This four-pack of Dove Advanced Care deodorant will keep you dry and odor-free all day long. And best of all, it doesn’t leave annoying white marks on your clothes. Get this deal from 11/24 - 11/28.
Burt’s Bees 3 In 1 Micellar Facial Cleanser Towelettes, 3-pack (Was - $17.97, Now - $14.37)
At the end of the day, remove makeup, dirt and oil with the help of these Facial Cleanser Towelettes from Burt’s Bees. They’re dermatologist approved and safe for all skin types. Get this deal from 11/24 - 11/28.
