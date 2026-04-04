These Ain’t Your Grandaddy’s Hats

Screenshot: TikTok

Easter is here, which means it’s time to get dressed in your Sunday best to celebrate with friends and family. Although people will certainly be watching what the ladies and the little ones are wearing to Sunday service, guys can also meet the moment and show off their personal style.

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If you think hats are only for cigar-smoking grandpas, we’re here to tell you that you’re seriously missing out. Great hats come in all shapes and colors, which means there is something for everyone. From classic fedoras to stylish straw hats, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite hat styles to top off your Easter outfit.

Keeping it Cool in Kangol

@averydayesthetics This Kangol 504 Ventair hat is one of the easiest ways to upgrade your style without overthinking it. If you’ve been wearing basic hats and your outfits still feel like something is missing, this men’s hat is that finishing piece that brings everything together. The Kangol 504 Ventair is known for its clean, modern fit. It sits closer to the head than a traditional flat cap, giving you that more tailored look while still keeping it casual and wearable every day. This isn’t a bulky hat. It’s structured, lightweight, and actually looks intentional when you put it on. What really makes this Kangol hat stand out is the Ventair design. This men’s hat is breathable, comfortable, and perfect for warmer weather, which makes it a go-to summer hat you can wear all day without feeling weighed down. This is one of those iconic Kangol hats that has been around for decades and still looks just as good today. It’s a men’s hat that works across different styles. You can wear this flat cap with a simple t shirt, dress it up with a button up, or build a full outfit around it. If you’ve been looking for a men’s hat, a Kangol hat, a flat cap, or a breathable summer hat that actually elevates your outfit, the Kangol 504 Ventair is one of the best places to start. It’s simple, it’s clean, and it just works. #hat #mensfashion #style #kangol #streetwear ♬ original sound – Averyday Esthetics

The Kangol 504 Ventair is a classic hat that never goes out of style. A wardrobe staple, this cap looks great with suits, jeans or athletic wear.

Creative Colors

@terrance_wright1 This weekend hit different — a fresh delivery from Bruno Capelo, and every piece speaks luxury, confidence, and presence. From The Brooks Collection (Red Fedora) to the timeless elegance of The Ritz Collection (Navy & Crème), and the bold edge of The Rebel (Green) — this is headwear that commands the room before you say a word. Proud to announce my new partnership with Bruno Capelo, the official fedora of The Royal Kings. When craftsmanship meets character, elevation is inevitable. This isn’t just a hat — it’s a statement. Which one is your favorite? Distinguish luxury. Elevate your hat game. @Bruno Capelo HW #BrunoCapelo #RoyalKings #DistinguishedStyle #LuxuryHeadwear #FedoraCulture ♬ original sound – Terrance_OnlineFitness

The fedora may be a classic style, but it doesn’t have to be boring. TikToker @terrance_wright1 showed off a collection of Bruno Capelo fedoras in a variety of creative colors.

Customize to Suit Your Style

The Pecos Pencil Brim from Justin Great is a stylish, flat-brim hat that can be customized with accessories to fit your style and personality.

Customize to Suit Your Style

Here @femster shows off how he had his Brixton fedora customized with his initials and a feather to make a stylish accessory all his own.

Western-Inspired

One of the easiest ways to make your outfit more interesting is by adding colors that pop. This turquoise western hat from Borsalino would make any monochromatic outfit look amazing.

Simple and Chic

If you’re looking for a unique hat design with lots of style, Brian Forbes hats are a great choice. Here, the strip of color around the brim and the feather are simple and chic.

Straw Style

This straw hat with colorful ribbon accessory from Brian Forbes is a perfect addition to your spring wardrobe.

Conversation Starter

Even if you don’t think you’re a hat person, this piece from Georgia-based Hatrimony Hat Company might change your mind.

Timeless Style

The always stylish @therealirvinrandle shows off a perfectly put together look from Stacy Abrams that will never go out of style

A Fabulous Fedora

Nothing says cool like this fabulous fedora from Southern Gents.

Stylish Straw

DapperFam is one of the best places to find unique stylish hats that work with everything in your wardrobe.

Finish With a Fedora

On TikTok, @stacyadamsstyle shows how a classic fedora can level up any look.