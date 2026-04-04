These Ain’t Your Grandaddy’s Hats

Easter is here, which means it’s time to get dressed in your Sunday best to celebrate with friends and family. Although people will certainly be watching what the ladies and the little ones are wearing to Sunday service, guys can also meet the moment and show off their personal style.
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If you think hats are only for cigar-smoking grandpas, we’re here to tell you that you’re seriously missing out. Great hats come in all shapes and colors, which means there is something for everyone. From classic fedoras to stylish straw hats, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite hat styles to top off your Easter outfit.
Keeping it Cool in Kangol
The Kangol 504 Ventair is a classic hat that never goes out of style. A wardrobe staple, this cap looks great with suits, jeans or athletic wear.
Creative Colors
The fedora may be a classic style, but it doesn’t have to be boring. TikToker @terrance_wright1 showed off a collection of Bruno Capelo fedoras in a variety of creative colors.
Customize to Suit Your Style
The Pecos Pencil Brim from Justin Great is a stylish, flat-brim hat that can be customized with accessories to fit your style and personality.
Customize to Suit Your Style
Here @femster shows off how he had his Brixton fedora customized with his initials and a feather to make a stylish accessory all his own.
Western-Inspired
One of the easiest ways to make your outfit more interesting is by adding colors that pop. This turquoise western hat from Borsalino would make any monochromatic outfit look amazing.
Simple and Chic
If you’re looking for a unique hat design with lots of style, Brian Forbes hats are a great choice. Here, the strip of color around the brim and the feather are simple and chic.
Straw Style
This straw hat with colorful ribbon accessory from Brian Forbes is a perfect addition to your spring wardrobe.
Conversation Starter
Even if you don’t think you’re a hat person, this piece from Georgia-based Hatrimony Hat Company might change your mind.
Timeless Style
The always stylish @therealirvinrandle shows off a perfectly put together look from Stacy Abrams that will never go out of style
A Fabulous Fedora
Nothing says cool like this fabulous fedora from Southern Gents.
Stylish Straw
DapperFam is one of the best places to find unique stylish hats that work with everything in your wardrobe.
Finish With a Fedora
On TikTok, @stacyadamsstyle shows how a classic fedora can level up any look.
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