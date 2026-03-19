These Affordable Trader Joe’s Beauty Products Will Get You Together From Head to Toe

You probably know that when it comes to inexpensive pantry staples, quick heat-and-eat meals and floral arrangements, Trader Joe’s is everything. But if you’re shopping there and you’re walking past the products in the beauty aisle, you’re seriously missing out. The grocery brand is known for its unique private-label products that are high-quality without breaking your budget.

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If you don’t believe us, social media is full of Trader Joe’s beauty believers who sing the praises of their products. These days, we’re all looking for ways to save on beauty products, but if you don’t know where to start, check out a few of our favorite things from Trader Joe’s beauty aisle that are all under $10.

All-in-One Facial Cleanser ($5.99)

Who says you can’t find an inexpensive facial cleanser that is safe for sensitive skin? Trader Joe’s All-in-One Facial Cleanser is a gentle, fragrance-free cleanser that gets the job done without leaving your skin feeling dry. Safe enough to use every day, this cleanser will easily become one of your bathroom staples.

Hair Oil ($5.99)

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Argan oil, vitamin E and chia seed oil are what you’ll get in Trader Joe’s Hair Oil. It works wonders on the hair and scalp, keeping frizzies away and offering heat protection. As an added bonus, it has a nice, soft scent.

Marula Oil Cream Cleanser ($6.99)

If you’re looking for a gentle cleanser that will remove oil, dirt and makeup without making your skin feel dry, the Marula Oil Cream Cleanser is a great option. Made with ingredients like oatmeal and chamomile extract, it does the job without doing damage to your skin…and the marula oil is oh so hydrating.

Shea Butter & Coconut Oil Hair Mask ($3.99)

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The Shea Butter & Coconut Oil Hair Mask is the perfect treatment for dry and damaged hair. While the shea butter and coconut oil are the stars of the show, the Vitamin E and argan oil work together to repair split ends and other damage in just 3-5 minutes, leaving your hair looking healthy from root to tip.

Enrich Moisturizing Face Lotion ($4.49)

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By now, we should all know better than to leave home without protecting our skin from the sun. TJ’s enrich Moisturizing Face Lotion is a lightweight, fragrance-free moisturizer formulated for all skin types. It goes on without feeling greasy and includes SPF 15 protection.

Cacay Oil Body Butter ($6.99)

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The Cacay Oil Body Butter isn’t available all year long, but when it is, you’re going to want to scoop it up. Made with Cacay Coil, shea butter and coconut oil, it’s a nice, thick moisturizer that will keep your skin moisturized all day long. A little goes a long way with this stuff, and the pink dragonfruit and jasmine fragrance is a sweet treat.

Retinol Night Serum ($9.99)

You can rejuvenate your skin without breaking the bank. If you’re looking to get rid of dead skin cells, the Retinol Night Serum will do the work while you sleep. Made with ingredients, including vitamins C, E, and salicylic acid, this inexpensive gem will help clear your pores and leave you with a brighter, more even complexion.