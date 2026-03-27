These 15 Beloved White Hollywood Icons Have a Racist Past

Lobby card advertises the movie ‘Mammy,’ 1930. The film stars Al Jolson. (Photo by John Kisch Archive/Getty Images)

Before “being canceled” was common, celebrities often got away with saying and doing offensive things. In the case of many of our own beloved Hollywood stars, their fame and talent could never fully mask their racist ties and disturbing track record behind the cameras and lights.

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Singers, actors and entertainers like John Wayne and Doris Day have made wonderful contributions to society– hence their long-lasting legacy. But at some point, we have to acknowledge the pain many of them caused with their own actions. Despite their outward racism, most of these folks died rich and well-respected in Hollywood. But don’t you worry! The Root has you covered with all the Hollywood darlings who have complicated relationships with race.

Three Stooges

While The Three Stooges are usually regarded as a classic American comedic act, Mo, Larry and Curly also have a history of wearing blackface. In the 1946 short film, “Uncivil War Birds,” the three dressed up and sing a song filled with racial stereotypes. The film, as the title suggests, is set during the Civil War– aka the fight to end American chattel slavery.

Mickey Rooney

1939: Mickey Rooney and Judy Garland (1922 – 1969) wearing black facepaint for a scene in the musical ‘Babes in Arms’, directed by Busby Berkeley for MGM. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

In 1939, actor Mickey Rooney teamed up with Judy Garland for a scene in the musical “Babes in Arms.” During the skit, he and “The Wizard of Oz” actress dressed in blackface. Stars like Rooney and Garland are credited with turning blackface into a family affair.

John Wayne

Actor John Wayne appears on the poster for the 20th Century Fox film ‘Big Jake’, 1971. (Photo by Movie Poster Image Art/Getty Images)

John Wayne, the western film icon, was unapologetic about his racism. He once said, “I believe in white supremacy until the blacks are educated to a point of responsibility. I don’t believe in giving authority and positions of leadership and judgment to irresponsible people.” He later double downed on the sentiment. “I don’t feel guilty about the fact that five or 10 generations ago these people were slaves,” Wayne added, although he said he didn’t condone slavery.

Bing Crosby

Bing Crosby in Suit and Tie (Photo by �� John Springer Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

Actor Bing Crosby often performed in blackface– the once-popular practice when white actors portraying Black people using the most horrendous stereotypes– during the ’40s. Most notably, Crosby starred in a musical scene in the 1942 film, “Holiday Inn.” The scene where he wear blackface has been widely criticized.

Joan Crawford

1950: American film actress Joan Crawford (1908 – 1977) leaning on a table in a promotional picture for her latest film ‘Harriet Craig’. (Photo by Robert Coburn Jr./John Kobal Foundation/Getty Images)

Actress Joan Crawford starred in the 1953 film “Torch Song.” But the most memorable part of the film is one dance scene in particular where the actress is dressed in complete blackface. From her painted brown skin to her over drawn red lips, Crawford’s performance was outwardly offensive… even for the ’50s.

Al Jolson

American film star Al Jolson (1886 – 1950) wearing his famous ‘black-and-white minstrel’ make-up. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Actor Al Jolson was the poster child for blackface entertainment during the 1910s and ’20s. In fact, he became one of Hollywood’s highest paid entertainers with his brand of portraying Black stereotypes.

Bob Hope

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA -NOVEMBER 06: Legendary comedian Bob Hope during performance at ‘Victory Night 1984’, a Republication gathering of dignitaries and celebrities, some flown to event from Los Angeles by the Hosts, the Hunt Brothers, November 6, 1984 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (Photo by Getty Images/Bob Riha, Jr.)

Actor Bob Hope was accused of racism after the premiere of the 1942 film “Road to Morocco,” which he starred in. Hope’s character makes a series of racist remarks in the movie– which looking back on in 2025, maybe went too far. An Insession review of the film read, “It’s hard not to feel uncomfortable when you watch white actors in brownface playing racist caricatures and this is, unfortunately, representative of the way that most middle class Americans would have seen Moroccans at the time.”

Dog the Bounty Hunter

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 28:TV personality Duane Chapman aka Dog the Bounty Hunter visits “FOX & Friends” at FOX Studios on August 28, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images)

Dog the Bounty Hunter– real name Duane Chapman– rose to fame with his reality TV show “Dog the Bounty Hunter” in the early 2000s. In 2007, Chapman was met with national backlash after a phone conversation with his son was leaked to the press, PEOPLE reported. On the phone, Chapman began spewing racist attacks and criticism all over a Black woman he son was reportedly dating at the time. Chapman eventually apologized and promised to reach out to Black community… but we all know how that goes.

Cecil B. DeMille

Cecil B. DeMille, American producer, director, screenwriter, actor. Considered the founder of the Hollywood motion picture industry. Taken at the Paramount Studios. (Photo by Gaby/Getty images)

Cecil B. DeMille’s films are often criticized for their repetitive use of racial stereotypes. From portraying Native Americans as savage to Asian characters being regarded as sneaky and unable to speak English, DeMille’s views on race were made clear through his own art.

Jerry Lewis

Comedian Jerry Lewis smoking a cigarette and looking serious during an interview. (Photo by Ray Fisher/Getty Images)

Comedian Jerry Lewis has a complicated relationship with Hollywood. On one hand, the beloved actor has made great contributions to the film world– like directing the original “The Nutty Professor” starring himself. But on the other, Lewis often made offensive jokes and comments over the years that soured his reputation. In 2007, he was forced to apologize for saying a gay slur on camera, according to Variety. This was of course in addition to his track record of racist remarks.

Doris Day

1951: American singer and actor Doris Day frowns while a makeup man touches up the blackface makeup on her ear and wardrobe women fix her tie, on the set of director Michael Curtiz’s film, ‘I’ll See You in My Dreams’. Day wears a straw boater and a tuxedo. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Actress Doris Day is regarded as one of the greatest entertainers of the ’40s and ’50s. The Cincinnati native was beloved by practically everyone in Hollywood. At the peak of her career, Day landed a role in director Michael Curtiz’s film, “I’ll See You in My Dreams,” but there was one catch: she has to be dressed in Blackface.

Errol Flynn

(Original Caption) Errol Flynn aboard a yacht.

“The Adventures of Robin Hood” actor Errol Flynn was known for his handsome face, charming personality and very private life, especially when it came down to racial issues. Folks closest to him protected his image and reputation by keeping his most controversial thoughts secret.

Hulk Hogan

PERTH, AUSTRALIA – NOVEMBER 24: Hulk Hogan gestures to the audience during his Hulkamania Tour at the Burswood Dome on November 24, 2009 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

Hulk Hogan was one of the greatest WWE entertainers of all time… but his legacy was stained after a 2015 leaked video caught him spewing racism. The wrestler reportedly said “n*gger” and admitted to being “racist, to a point.” Hogan did eventually apologize for “the biggest mistake of his life.” In his final years alive, Hogan became an avid supporter of President Donald Trump, which didn’t help his already bruised reputation with Black Americans.

Walter Brennan

1949: Walter Brennan (1894 – 1974) the American character actor in a scene from the film ‘Task Force’, directed by Delmer Daves for Warner Brothers. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Actor Walter Brennan was an avid racist and open opponent to the civil rights movement. According to his own grandson, Brennan repeatedly used racial slurs and even said the 1965 Watts riots could’ve been stopped “with a machine gun.” He added. “All this trouble with … the Negroes is caused by just a few of them.” After the murder of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Brennan expressed his satisfaction with the tragedy.

David O. Selznick

(Original Caption) Mr. And Mrs. Selznick. Selznicks Who Receive Congratulations on Birth of Son. Hollywood, Calif: Mr. And Mrs. David O. Selznick, who are receiving congratulations of the film colony upon the birth of a seven-pound son, Jeffrey Mayer Selznick, at the Cedars of Lebanon Hospital. Mrs. Selznick is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Louis B. Mayer of Santa Monica, and Mr. Selznick is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Lewis J. Selznick of Hollywood. He is executive vice president in charge of all production of RKO-Radio and Pathe pictures.

David O. Selznick was the film producer responsible for the 1939 classic, “Gone With the Wind.” The movie was essentially a love letter to the Confederacy to offer justification for chattel slavery. His portrayal of the Civil War made audiences sympathize with slavery, the most horrific time period in American history.