These 13 Beloved White Hollywood Icons Have a Racist Past

Before “being canceled” was common, celebrities often got away with saying and doing offensive things. In the case of many of our own beloved Hollywood stars, their fame and talent could never fully mask their racist ties and disturbing track record behind the cameras and lights.
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Singers, actors and entertainers like John Wayne and Doris Day have made wonderful contributions to society– hence their long-lasting legacy. But at some point, we have to acknowledge the pain many of them caused with their own actions. Despite their outward racism, most of these folks died rich and well-respected in Hollywood. But don’t you worry! The Root has you covered with all the Hollywood darlings who have complicated relationships with race.
John Wayne
John Wayne, the western film icon, was unapologetic about his racism. He once said, “I believe in white supremacy until the blacks are educated to a point of responsibility. I don’t believe in giving authority and positions of leadership and judgment to irresponsible people.” He later double downed on the sentiment. “I don’t feel guilty about the fact that five or 10 generations ago these people were slaves,” Wayne added, although he said he didn’t condone slavery.
Bing Crosby
Actor Bing Crosby often performed in blackface– the once-popular practice when white actors portraying Black people using the most horrendous stereotypes– during the ’40s. Most notably, Crosby starred in a musical scene in the 1942 film, “Holiday Inn.” The scene where he wear blackface has been widely criticized.
Joan Crawford
Actress Joan Crawford starred in the 1953 film “Torch Song.” But the most memorable part of the film is one dance scene in particular where the actress is dressed in complete blackface. From her painted brown skin to her over drawn red lips, Crawford’s performance was outwardly offensive… even for the ’50s.
Al Jolson
Actor Al Jolson was the poster child for blackface entertainment during the 1910s and ’20s. In fact, he became one of Hollywood’s highest paid entertainers with his brand of portraying Black stereotypes.
Bob Hope
Actor Bob Hope was accused of racism after the premiere of the 1942 film “Road to Morocco,” which he starred in. Hope’s character makes a series of racist remarks in the movie– which looking back on in 2025, maybe went too far. An Insession review of the film read, “It’s hard not to feel uncomfortable when you watch white actors in brownface playing racist caricatures and this is, unfortunately, representative of the way that most middle class Americans would have seen Moroccans at the time.”
Dog the Bounty Hunter
Dog the Bounty Hunter– real name Duane Chapman– rose to fame with his reality TV show “Dog the Bounty Hunter” in the early 2000s. In 2007, Chapman was met with national backlash after a phone conversation with his son was leaked to the press, PEOPLE reported. On the phone, Chapman began spewing racist attacks and criticism all over a Black woman he son was reportedly dating at the time. Chapman eventually apologized and promised to reach out to Black community… but we all know how that goes.
Cecil B. DeMille
Cecil B. DeMille’s films are often criticized for their repetitive use of racial stereotypes. From portraying Native Americans as savage to Asian characters being regarded as sneaky and unable to speak English, DeMille’s views on race were made clear through his own art.
Jerry Lewis
Comedian Jerry Lewis has a complicated relationship with Hollywood. On one hand, the beloved actor has made great contributions to the film world– like directing the original “The Nutty Professor” starring himself. But on the other, Lewis often made offensive jokes and comments over the years that soured his reputation. In 2007, he was forced to apologize for saying a gay slur on camera, according to Variety. This was of course in addition to his track record of racist remarks.
Doris Day
Actress Doris Day is regarded as one of the greatest entertainers of the ’40s and ’50s. The Cincinnati native was beloved by practically everyone in Hollywood. At the peak of her career, Day landed a role in director Michael Curtiz’s film, “I’ll See You in My Dreams,” but there was one catch: she has to be dressed in Blackface.
Errol Flynn
“The Adventures of Robin Hood” actor Errol Flynn was known for his handsome face, charming personality and very private life, especially when it came down to racial issues. Folks closest to him protected his image and reputation by keeping his most controversial thoughts secret.
Hulk Hogan
Hulk Hogan was one of the greatest WWE entertainers of all time… but his legacy was stained after a 2015 leaked video caught him spewing racism. The wrestler reportedly said “n*gger” and admitted to being “racist, to a point.” Hogan did eventually apologize for “the biggest mistake of his life.” In his final years alive, Hogan became an avid supporter of President Donald Trump, which didn’t help his already bruised reputation with Black Americans.
Walter Brennan
Actor Walter Brennan was an avid racist and open opponent to the civil rights movement. According to his own grandson, Brennan repeatedly used racial slurs and even said the 1965 Watts riots could’ve been stopped “with a machine gun.” He added. “All this trouble with … the Negroes is caused by just a few of them.” After the murder of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Brennan expressed his satisfaction with the tragedy.
David O. Selznick
David O. Selznick was the film producer responsible for the 1939 classic, “Gone With the Wind.” The movie was essentially a love letter to the Confederacy to offer justification for chattel slavery. His portrayal of the Civil War made audiences sympathize with slavery, the most horrific time period in American history.
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