The Wild Time Michael Jackson Saved A Crazed Fan’s Life In South Korea

(FILES) US pop star and entertainer Michael Jackson preforms before an estimated audience of 60,000 in Brunei on July 16, 1996. Michael Jackson died on June 25, 2009 after suffering a cardiac arrest, sending shockwaves sweeping across the world and tributes pouring in on June 26 for the tortured music icon revered as the “King of Pop.” AFP PHOTO/FRANCIS Sylvain (Photo credit should read FRANCIS Sylvain/AFP via Getty Images)

As the release date for the “Michael” biopic looms closer, fans of the King of Pop are dusting off their sparkled gloves and practicing their moonwalk as they prepare to enter full uninhibited fan mode. Before the Beyhive, the Barbz and the Swifties, Michael Jackson had the craziest fanbase on the planet, with folks often fainting at his concerts as soon as he hit the stage. Now, one concert moment is going viral on social media: when Michael Jackson saved a fan who climbed up a crane—yes, a crane—just to see him, and folks can’t get enough of it.

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The year was 1996 and Michael Jackson was on the Seoul, South Korea, stop of his HIStory World Tour. Lost in a performance of “Earth Song,” Jackson was moving through the air on a boom lift when a man climbed up the crane of the machine to hug Jackson and throw his hands in the air.

While most artists might have freaked out after being hugged by a fan while up in the air, Jackson wrapped an arm around the fan to keep him safe and continued performing.

As the crane slowly began to lower, the fan continued to strike different poses in the air before he was ripped off Jackson’s arm by security when they reached the stage level. Believe it or not, throughout the whole ordeal, Michael Jackson did not miss a note!

In the comments of the resurfaced concert video, folks laughed and praised Jackson for his professionalism.

“I love how he knows he has this effect on people and just keeps belting lyrics out,” wrote one user.

“I love how he kept performing. A true artist,” added another.

Others asked where the fan is now because they would love to hear from him 30 years later.

“Where is he at now that we have social media he needs to tune in and tell us about this experience,” commented one fan.

Another admitted they probably would have had the same idea. “I fear I would’ve done the same thing to get to be that close to MJ.”