The Viral Find That Returned Jill Scott’s Long-Lost Family Photos

NEW ORLEANS, LA – JULY 06: Singer Jill Scott performs onstage during the 2018 Essence Festival presented By Coca-Cola – Day 1 at Louisiana Superdome on July 6, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)

You never know what you might come across when shopping at Goodwill, whether it’s deals on clothes, furniture, or even someone’s family photos. Recently, a TikToker was browsing the Goodwill shelves when she stumbled across an album of Jill Scott’s family pictures and embarked on a mission to return them to the singer.

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Last week, social media influencer Hannah Peters was filming a vlog of herself browsing a Goodwill in Nashville, Tennessee, when she saw a collection of old photos. She posted a short clip of how sad it made her to see someone’s family album donated to the charity store.

“This actually made me sad… someone’s memories just sitting on a goodwill shelf,” she captioned the video.

Unbeknownst to Peters, the person in the photos was the iconic neo-soul artist Jill Scott and her family. However, in the comments, fans of Scott were quick to recognize the singer and suggest Peters should buy the pictures and find a way to get them back to her.

“JILL SCOTT?!?!?! Reach out to her and ask if you can return them,” commented one user.

“That’s the famous singer Jill Scott, not sure why her images are there,” wrote another.

In an update posted Tuesday, March 24, Peters went back to the Goodwill where she found the photos and bought them all, saying she was trying to find a way to contact Scott and return them to her.

“I went back to the Goodwill this morning to see if they were still there. Thankfully, most of them still were, including her school picture. Some of these photos are not of her, but since they were all placed together, some of them could be of her family, I’m not 100 percent sure,” she said.

Peters then said that Scott’s social media manager had reached out to her on TikTok to get the photos back to the “He Loves Me” singer. She also addressed the fact that some users were suggesting Peters sell the photos to make money.

“Once I officially get them back to her, I’ll give you y’all another little, small update on that. I have been reading some of y’alls comments saying that some of these photos could be worth money. I don’t care. I know that photos are very special and meaningful to some people. So, all I want out of this is to make sure they get back to her and her family.”

In a second update posted Wednesday, March 25, Peters stressed that she was being very careful with the accounts that messaged her claiming to be affiliated with Jill Scott.

“I’ve been getting some messages from people saying these photos are theirs and they want them back. I know that’s not true. I’ve also been getting messages from people asking me for money. I have no money, I promise,” she said. “I’m gonna make sure these pictures get back to who they belong to and into the right hands.”

And Peters did exactly that. On Wednesday night on X, Jill Scott posted the update folks had been waiting for.

“How does one’s personal pictures end up in a Goodwill? Welp, moving to a new home. My Mommy moved. We’re all grateful to get the pics back. I’ll let you know when they arrive. Thanks again,” she wrote with a screenshot of Hannah Peters’ TikTok user.

How does one’s personal pictures end up in a Goodwill? Welp, moving to a new home. My Mommy moved. We’re all grateful to get the pics back. I’ll let you know when they arrive. Thanks again pic.twitter.com/x2zvKpuh7W — ⭐Jill Scott⭐ (@missjillscott) March 25, 2026

In the comments, fans were overjoyed that the photos ended up in the right hands.

“The internet done right. And shout out to Hannah for not selling the photos to the highest bidder. She’s a real one,” posted one user.

Another wrote, “SO YOU DID GET THEM!!!! We were like baby that’s Baby Jilly from Philly.”

SO YOU DID GET THEM!!!! We were like baby that’s Baby Jilly from Philly pic.twitter.com/OQHVMqgUAN — Rita Sneeka 🪄✨✨ (@SneekaRita) March 25, 2026