Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude

Search

The Very Surprising Story of How Jay-Z Became Worth $2.8 Billion

From rapper to billionaire, Hov has his hands in several industries which keep him on top.

By










Published

Since becoming hip-hop’s first-ever billionaire in 2019, Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter has more than doubled his fortune. After transforming his musical career into one of the most profitable financial ventures in recent history, even fellow billionaire Warren Buffett said Jay-Z is “the guy to learn from.”

Suggested Reading

Video will return here when scrolled back into view
view video
Root 100 Nominee Nicholas Ryan Gant Breaks Down the Secret Meaning of His New Single

Jay-Z is currently worth a whopping $2.8 billion, according to Forbes. Of course, with all the rewards of billions comes risks, but Hov has seemingly mastered the balance between timing and investments. Ahead of the 30th anniversary of his first studio album and his official return to the performance stage, we’re looking at how exactly Jay-Z’s been able to do it all.

Brooklyn Nets

Photo: Getty Images Jim McIsaac

In 2003, Jay-Z acquired a minority share — roughly $1 million for a 1/15th stake — when the Nets were still in New Jersey, according to Marca.com. He and Beyoncé were constantly seen at the games for nearly a decade until the Brooklyn rapper parted ways with the Nets to invest in other opportunities.

Roc Nation

Jay-Z founded the record label in 2008 and signed its first artist, J. Cole, in 2009. Unlike the previous Roc-A-Fella Records, which he founded with business partners Damon Dash and Kareem “Biggs” Burke, Jay-Z acted as Roc Nation’s sole proprietor.

Investing in Uber

Photo: Getty Images MAURO PIMENTEL

Many might be shocked to know that one of Jay-Z’s first major investments was in Uber. At the time, the ride-sharing app was only three years old and nothing like the multi-billion-dollar company it is today. In 2013, Hov purchased a $2 million stake in Uber, according to XXL. And as you can only imagine, he clearly picked the right horse to back.

Ace of Spades

Photo: Getty Images FRANCOIS NASCIMBENI

Armand de Brignac, nicknamed Ace of Spades, was first introduced in 2006. According to the Wooden Cork blog, Jay-Z first acquired the champagne brand in 2014. With his public stardom and overall prominence across industries, Jay-Z was able to transform the brand into one of the biggest brands in the industry.

Marcy Venture Partners

Photo: Getty Images ROBYN BECK

Investing in name brands wasn’t enough for Jay-Z. Through his personal investment company, Marcy Venture Partners, he has invested in several tech startup companies, including the NFT marketplace Bitski and the spatial computing company sLABS.

Tidal Music Company

In 2015, Jay-Z shocked the entertainment industry by buying Tidal, a streaming service founded by Norwegian-Swedish public company Aspiro. The platform, which was backed by several high-profile stars, including Jack White and Rihanna, allowed Jay-Z to provide a platform for artists by artists. “We talked to every single service, and we explored all the options,” he said in an interview, “But at the end of the day, we figured if we’re going to shape this thing the way we see it, then we need to have independence. And that became a better proposition for us, not an easier one, mind you.”

Real Estate

@celebritieshomes

Beyoncé & Jay-Z’s house in New York worth $29M #beyonce #beyoncé #jayz #rapper #singer #celebrity #house #mansion #realtor #realestate #wealth #education #easthampton #foryoupage #foryou #fyp

♬ Vengeance – iwilldiehere

With his hands in different pots from entertainment to tech to alcohol, it was only a matter of time before Jay-Z, alongside his wife, Beyoncé, dipped their hands into the bowl of impressive real estate. With homes located in California, New York City, and the Hamptons, the billionaire couple has acquired land worth more than $200 million, according to Realtor.com.

Buying the $200 Million Mansion

In 2023, the couple made history after purchasing a $200 million mansion – the most expensive home in California history.

Setting Trends and Investing in Black-Owned Vegan Cookies

One of the most impressive things Jay-Z has done with his wealth is found ways to pour back into Black businesses. Denise Woodard began Partake, a vegan snack company, in 2016. By 2020, Woodard had investments from heavyweights like Rihanna, Jay-Z, and H.E.R. The CEO was also featured in Pharrell’s “Entrepreneur” music video. In the video, text reads “86 investors told Denise Woodard of Partake Cookies, ‘No.’ Except Jay-Z.”

The Key is Emotional Intelligence

In 2023, Jay-Z sat down with comedian Kevin Hart to discuss his journey so far. He admitted he was “taught everything but emotional intelligence” growing up, but in order to reach his full potential, the rapper said he had to work through his issues.

Cannabis

Photo: Getty Images Johnny Nunez

Jay-Z launched his venture into the world of cannabis in 2021 called Monogram.

Another Cannabis Investment

Photo: Getty Images JEWEL SAMAD

Also in 2021, Hov invested millions into Flowhub, a cannabis software company, according to the company’s website. Of course, Jay-Z is thinking of investments here, but the King of Rap is simultaneously trying to break the stigma behind weed and curb the negative thoughts about the drug.

Art Investments

Screenshot: [{‘styles’: [], ‘value’: ‘Pinterest’, ‘type’: ‘Text’}]

“Jay-Z made a hefty investment in 2013, acquiring the Jean-Michel Basquiat painting ‘Mecca’ for over $4 million. Since then, his blue-chip art collection has soared in value and is now estimated at over $70 million, with a notable focus on icons of African American art,” according to Yahoo Finance.

NFL Partnership

Photo: Getty Images Kevin Mazur

At this point, we know Jay-Z doesn’t make a move without some millions involved. In 2019, he announced a partnership with the NFL initially worth $25 million, according to Digital Music News. The first deal was only for five years, but the NFL just announced it will be renewing its contract with Hov.

Straight From The Root

Sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Latest from The Root

How Ray Charles Outsmarted the Industry and Became Ultra Rich

How Ray Charles Outsmarted the Industry and Became Ultra Rich

The Genius of Ray Charles: How a Blind Artist Outmaneuvered the Industry and became a business gangsta …
Continue Reading
The Most Memorable Rap Beefs In Hip-Hop History

The Most Memorable Rap Beefs In Hip-Hop History

Now that Jay-Z has finally weighed in on the beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, let’s take a look at even more iconic hip-hop beefs in history! …
Continue Reading
Don Lemon Shares His Frightening Connection to Rihanna Shooting Incident

Don Lemon Shares His Frightening Connection to Rihanna Shooting Incident

Don Lemon, who recently celebrated his 60th birthday with Rihanna, is opening up about the eerie connection he had to her home shooting …
Continue Reading
Nia Long Alleges Stalker Has Harassed Her For Two Years

Nia Long Alleges Stalker Has Harassed Her For Two Years

‘The Best Man’ actress seeks court protection for her family following a two-year pattern of alleged harassment and a terrifying weekend encounter …
Continue Reading
What J. Cole Says About Drake and Kendrick Will Surprise You

What J. Cole Says About Drake and Kendrick Will Surprise You

J. Cole said he was “disgusted” that the world turned on Drake during his beef against Kendrick Lamar …
Continue Reading
Jay-Z Finally Responds to Bombshell Diddy Lawsuit From 2024 in Rare Interview

Jay-Z Finally Responds to Bombshell Diddy Lawsuit From 2024 in Rare Interview

Jay-Z doesn’t speak much, but in a rare interview, he’s finally sharing his thoughts about that shocking sexual assault lawsuit lobbed against him and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs in 2024 …
Continue Reading
Phoenix Police Invented a Gang to Frame 18 Protestors. Now, They’re Walking Away Scot-Free

Phoenix Police Invented a Gang to Frame 18 Protestors. Now, They’re Walking Away Scot-Free

18 Phoenix protesters were arrested in 2020 and was falsely charged as gang members— and the badge-wearing culprits will not face consequences …
Continue Reading
These Black Women Running in November Could Make Political History

These Black Women Running in November Could Make Political History

From Juilanna Stratton to Keisha Lance Bottoms, these women are looking to make history this upcoming midterm election season …
Continue Reading
Prison Bae Jeremy Meeks Speaks Out on the Mugshot That Made Him a Viral Sensation

Prison Bae Jeremy Meeks Speaks Out on the Mugshot That Made Him a Viral Sensation

After going viral in 2014 for his mugshot, Prison Bae Jeremy Meeks is explaining what it was like to go viral while in prison …
Continue Reading
Trump Urges Congress to Pass His SAVE Act in Jesus' Name

Trump Urges Congress to Pass His SAVE Act in Jesus’ Name

President Trump is pulling on the faith of Congress members as he pushes a new plan to pass the controversial SAVE Act …
Continue Reading
5 Major Music Moments You Should Expect To See in New Michael Jackson Biopic

5 Major Music Moments You Should Expect To See in New Michael Jackson Biopic

The highly-anticipated Michael Jackson movie is set to hit theaters April 24. Here’s some of the major music moments it’s going to include, based off the trailers! …
Continue Reading
Uncle Luke Told The Truth About The Democrats' Black Men Problem

Uncle Luke Told The Truth About The Democrats’ Black Men Problem

Uncle Luke isn’t speculating. He’s reporting what Black men have been saying for years. Just no one was listening …
Continue Reading
Black Snape Actor Recalls Death Treats From Harry Potter Fans 

Black Snape Actor Recalls Death Treats From Harry Potter Fans 

British star Paapa Essidu is finally responding to the racist backlash he’s received since signing on to portray this classic Harry Potter anti-hero …
Continue Reading
Hey Timothée Chalamet! Ballet is Alive, and Black Women are Sustaining It

Hey Timothée Chalamet! Ballet is Alive, and Black Women are Sustaining It

Timothée Chalamet may think ballet is dead, but these Black women have used their talent and artistry to keep Alvin Ailey’s commitment to the genre alive …
Continue Reading
Black Models on 'The Price is Right' Share Shocking Experiences

Black Models on ‘The Price is Right’ Share Shocking Experiences

Kathleen Bradley and Claudia Jordan, two of the few Black models working on ‘The Price Is Right’ is spilling all the sordid details about their time working on the show! …
Continue Reading
A Sad Ending to the Breonna Taylor Case

A Sad Ending to the Breonna Taylor Case

Officers accused of faking court documents for the “no-knock” warrant leading to Breonna Taylor’s killing have now received good news …
Continue Reading
Meagan Good Finally Reveals Wedding Photos to Jonathan Majors

Meagan Good Finally Reveals Wedding Photos to Jonathan Majors

Meagan Good and Jonathan Major wed during a private ceremony in March 2025. And now we’ve got a look at their love-filled day! …
Continue Reading
Justin Timberlake’s 2024 DWI Bodycam Is Finally Out, and It’s Hilarious

Justin Timberlake’s 2024 DWI Bodycam Is Finally Out, and It’s Hilarious

Newly released bodycam footage shows Justin Timberlake during his 2024 Hamptons arrest for driving while intoxicated, capturing his interactions with Sag Harbor police and fans’ reactions online …
Continue Reading
You Won’t Believe This Black Chicago Mom’s Real-Life Goldilocks Nightmare

You Won’t Believe This Black Chicago Mom’s Real-Life Goldilocks Nightmare

Imagine coming home to strangers naked in your bed. That’s what happened to one Chicago mom, whose nightmare was just getting started …
Continue Reading
A Running List of Everything President Trump Is Planning to Name After Himself

A Running List of Everything President Trump Is Planning to Name After Himself

From a coin with Trump’s face on it to renaming several buildings in his honor, here’s everything President Trump has named or renamed after himself …
Continue Reading