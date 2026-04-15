The Untold Story Flau’jae Johnson, The WNBA Star Who Rose From Tragedy to Triumph

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 13: Flau jae Johnson of LSU prior the 2026 WNBA Draft at The Shed on April 13, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Angelina Katsanis/Getty Images)

WNBA draft pick Flau’jae Johnson was bound for success. Since before she was born, her legacy was already written by her late father, who never got the chance to watch his daughter become the star she is now at age 22. From life as a child sports prodigy to juggling her education with passions for basketball and music, Johnson is certainly an anomaly. Now, she’s officially been drafted to the WNBA, proving that hard work really does pay off.

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You might recognize her as a star player on LSU’s women’s basketball team or from her brief reality TV stint on “The Rap Game,” but how well do you really know Johnson? Here’s your chance to dive deep into her life!

But to tell her full story, you have to start with her father, who was tragically killed months before she was born.

The Murder of Jason Akeil Johnson AKA Camoflauge

Rapper Camoflauge (Jason Johnson) holds an OZONE magazine while standing in front of his wrapped promotional van in August 2002 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Jason Akeil Johnson was shot and killed in Savannah, Ga., in May 2003. He was only 21 years old when a gunman rushed him and his young son outside of a local recording studio, according to Connect Savannah. Although the young boy was unharmed, Jason was pronounced dead at Memorial Health University Medical Center.

More than 20 years later, his murder remains unsolved. But his death rocked the local Savannah community and the rest of the South, who mourned his budding rap career as Camoflauge.

Flau’jae Is Born

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 06: Flau’jae Johnson attends the 2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 06, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Jason was killed just months before his daughter, Flau’jae Johnson, was born on Nov. 3, 2003, in Savannah. Although she never got the chance to meet her father, Flau’jae carries his legacy through the name her father chose for her.

Her mother told ABC News that right before Jason was killed, they’d often argue about a name for their baby girl. “But after he passed away, like a month later, I was like, ‘This is the last big decision that he’s going to have to make for her,’” she said.

Camoflauge’s Rap Career

As Camoflauge, Jason Johnson’s rap career was just starting to take off before his untimely death. With songs like “Cut Friends,” “Raised In Da Ghetto” and “Layin My Stunt Down” featuring Birdman, it’s clear that Camo was making his mark on southern rap.

“Everyone knew it was going to happen,” he said of his growing rap buzz in 2002. “I just wanted to be like all the boys I saw on the corner… The gold teeth and the fancy cars.”

Southern rappers like Boosie, T.I., Gucci Mane and more all kept in contact with Flau’jae after her father was killed. In an interview with Shannon Sharpe on “Club Shay Shay,” she shared that Louisiana rapper Boosie is still looking out for her family.

“[Boosie] came and looked after me,” Johnson told Sharpe. “If I ever needed anything… Boosie would come through. He always kept it a thousand. I used to go up to his mansion and play with his kids. I never had a father figure. So just to see this man in this big old mansion, he got all his kids… Boosie really showed me Black… excellence.”

Carrying Camoflague’s Legacy

ATLANTA, GA – FEBRUARY 27: Flau’jae Johnson, 18, poses for a portrait at Street Execs Studios in Atlanta on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (Photo by Kevin D. Liles for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Before Johnson knew she wanted to play basketball, she knew she wanted to carry on her father’s legacy in rap. In an interview with Sole Retriever, she said her mom always told her, “You’ll never be able to fill his shoes, but you can take your own steps and build your own legacy.”

Getting Into Sports

MARIETTA, GA – FEBRUARY 22: Flau’jae Johnson (#4), a student at Sprayberry High School, high fives teammates during the game against Habersham Central High School in the first round of playoffs at Sprayberry in Marietta, Ga. on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Sprayberry won, 73-43. (Photo by Kevin D. Liles for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Although making music was on Johnson’s mind, she couldn’t deny her natural athleticism. According to The Daily Advertiser, Johnson was considered a child prodigy, playing both baseball and basketball.

“She was a natural, all-around talent,” her mother, Kia Brooks, told the outlet. “It just so happened she was really good at it. She wanted to play with her friends, and it was like, ‘Damn, this girl is pretty good.’”

Moving to Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA – FEBRUARY 27: Flau’jae Johnson, 18, poses for a portrait at Street Execs Studios in Atlanta on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (Photo by Kevin D. Liles for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Johnson and her mother moved to Atlanta when she was eight years old to help launch her hip-hop career. In interviews, she’s said her father’s voice has always been one of her biggest musical inspirations.

“When I hear his voice in his songs, I get chills,” Johnson told ESPN’s Maya Jones in 2023. “I think about my dad every day, just about. He’s the reason I picked up the mic. Sometimes I think, ‘Dang, I wish he could see what I’m doing. I know he’s proud of me, but I wish he could see it all.”

Making it Big in ATL

From appearances on shows like “The Rap Game” and “America’s Got Talent–” where she made history as the first rapper on the show and the first rapper to receive the Golden Buzzer– it was clear that Johnson’s tenacity would take her a long way in the hip-hop world. After getting the stamp of approval from Atlanta legend Jermaine Dupri, Flau’jae Johnson became a household name.

Juggling Music and Sports

CHICAGO, IL – MARCH 26: McDonald’s High School All American Flau’jae Johnson (4) poses for a photo on portrait day on March 26th at the Marriott Marquis Hotel. (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

While most teenagers were focused on prom dates and college applications, Johnson was working on her music and dominating the basketball court. In high school, she was named the Region 6-6A Player of the Year and even graduated as her school’s all-time leading scorer with over 1,615 career points. Sprayberry High School retired her number 4 jersey, LSU sports reported.

Signing to Roc Nation

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MAY 6: Flau’Jae Johnson and Angel Reese attend Angel Reese’s 21st Birthday Celebration at Revel on May 6, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Johnson also signed a distribution deal with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation at age 18. “Her unwavering talent transcends boundaries, making waves in both the music and sports realms, solidifying her position as a multifaceted superstar,” her Roc Nation bio reads.

Taking LSU to Nationals

DALLAS, TEXAS – APRIL 02: Flau’jae Johnson #4 of the LSU Lady Tigers cuts down a piece of the net after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes 102-85 during the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament championship game at American Airlines Center on April 02, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

In her freshman season playing basketball at Louisiana State University, Johnson entered as the starting shooting guard, eventually helping the Tigers win a national championship in 2023 with teammates Alexis Morris and Angel Reese, who now plays for the Atlanta Dream.

Dropping Solo Music

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Flau’jae performs during halftime of The Overtime Select Championship game at Overtime Elite Arena on September 15, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

To celebrate the big LSU win, Johnson notably dropped a solo project titled “4 My Fans” months later. The 13-track mixtape quickly captured listeners, with features from GoJuney and Skooly and freestyles over iconic records like Lil Wayne’s “6 Foot 7 Foot” and Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor.”

Sophomore Year Tussle

By her sophomore year, Johnson was known as a force to be reckoned with. During a Southeastern Conference Tournament game in 2024, South Carolina forward Kamilla Cardoso reportedly shoved Johnson to the floor. In response, Johnson’s older brother, Trayron Milton, jumped over the scorer’s table onto the court as a brawl quickly ensued.

Milton was one of six arrested and charged with assault and battery and disorderly conduct by the Greenville Police Department, according to the Associated Press. Johnson was not charged.

Heading to the WNBA Draft

At just 22 years old, Johnson was officially drafted to the WNBA this year. The Golden State Valkyries selected her 8th overall, but she was soon traded to the Seattle Storm.

Johnson Speaks on Unexpected Trade

Flau’jae Johnson at the 2026 WNBA Draft held at The Shed at Hudson Yards on April 13, 2026 in New York, New York. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/WWD via Getty Images)

The athlete sat down with “Good Morning America” and revealed her immediate trade to Seattle was news to her, adding that she’s just happy to get the chance to play professionally!

“The main thing for me was getting my name called,” Johnson said. “It was no stress — all I had to do was look really pretty — I have no control over who picks me, but I’m glad Seattle got me. They got a good one, and they really wanted me, so I’m excited to be there.”



