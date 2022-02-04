Graves Hall, which was originally named after former Alabama Governor Bibb Graves, who was also the Grand Cyclops of the Ku Klux Klan until the late 1920s, will now become Lucy-Graves Hall to honor Autherine Lucy Foster, who in 1956 became the first African-American student to enroll at the University of Alabama, according to the Associated Press.



Just a year ago the University of Alabama removed the name of noted segregationist George C. Wallace from the physical education building on campus.

From the Associated Press:

She briefly attended classes in Graves Hall but was expelled three days later after her presence brought protests and threats against her life. In 2019, she was awarded an honorary doctorate by the university, where she had returned and earned a masters degree in education in 1992.

The decision to change the name was approved by the board of trustees, according to the Associated Press.

Foster, who is now 92, has expressed her gratitude for the honor.

“I am so grateful to all who think that this naming opportunity has the potential to motivate and encourage others to embrace the importance of education, and to have the courage to commit to things that seek to make a difference in the lives of others,” her statement said, according to the Associated Press.

The Crimson Tide, the student newspaper, did not have kind words for their school in an editorial saying that Graves’ name has no business being on a building alongside Lucy, Given his history with the KKK.

From The Crimson White:

​​Graves’ Klan membership was a convenient stepping stone in his political career. He shed his white robes once they no longer suited his political purpose. While he became known as one of the most progressive governors in the South, his ability to do so came with the endorsement of a white supremacist organization. Graves was a prominent figure in the Klan. He received a gold passport and carried the title of Grand Cyclops. White supremacy protected Graves and endangered Lucy. Commemorating their legacies together is disingenuous, but such false comparisons are par for the course in the state of Alabama.

College campuses across Alabama have decided to remove Graves’ name from buildings as schools in the south also take steps to address their legacies of racism, according to the Associated Press.