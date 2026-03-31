The Ultimate Nipsey Hussle Playlist

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 24: Nipsey Hussle performs onstage at Live! Red! Ready! Pre-Show, sponsored by Nissan, at the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for BET)

Seven years after the March 31 passing of the legendary rapper Nipsey Hussle, his music remains a marker in hip-hop culture. The “Marathon” artist gave us the ultimate blueprint for success, proving that entrepreneurship and community empowerment go hand in hand. From his mixtapes to his Grammy-nominated masterpiece, “Victory Lap,” his signature anthems, like “Racks In The Middle” and “Hussle & Motivate,” will continue to inspire his fans to maintain discipline through dedication. To commemorate his legacy, we’ve curated a playlist of his greatest records and features to keep you motivated throughout your workday.

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“Hussle In The House”

Nipsey Hussle’s first single, “Hussle In The House,” resonated with the people of South LA. From his mixtape, “Bullets Ain’t Got No Name Vol. 2, he unapologetically repped the Neighborhood Crips while promoting turning dope money into his rap royalties.

“Picture Me Rolling”

In “Picture Me Rollin,” Nipsey Hussle paints a picture of cruising in a luxury car while navigating jealousy, street pressures and non-stop grinding towards success.

YG – “Snitches Ain’t…”

With a feature on YG’s “Snitches Ain’t…,” Nipsey Hussle secured a position on the Billboard Hot 100, sharing the charts with West Coast heavyweights Tyga and Snoop Dogg.

“Victory Lap”

Nipsey Hussle’s title track, “Victory Lap,” served as an anthem about grinding through struggle to achieve success. Any fan of the Compton rapper can attest that his music was a symbol of motivation and grit.

“Hussle & Motivate”

“Hussle & Motivate” is a record you play when you really need inspiration to go out and get it. From his hit album “Victory Lap,” Nipsey preached to his fans about staying focused and using your hustle to motivate others.

“Grinding All My Life”

“Grinding All My Life” is another anthem banger from “Victory Lap.” The song is a testament to how he rose from the streets to become a self-made businessman. His lyrics framed how both hustle and ambition result in a lavish lifestyle.

“Blue Laces 2”

Digging deeper into the album, “Blue Laces 2” was a gem that showed loyalty, resilience and the tension between street life and growth. Through self-education and community uplift, Nipsey made his life the blueprint for success.

“Double Up”

Teaming up with Belly and Dom Kennedy on “Double Up,” Nipsey reflects on the hustle of flipping product to secure a major payout. Between the cinematic music video and the vivid storytelling, the track remains a timeless classic.

“Last Time That I Checc’d”

On “Last Time That I Checc’d” featuring YG, Nipsey gave the record that West Coast bounce that every fan loved.

“Racks In The Middle”

Continuing with the hustle mentality, Nipsey partners with Roddy Ricch to explore personal triumph over street struggles in LA. From losing friends to investing in long-term success.

“Dedication”

The hits don’t stop coming from the “Victory Lap” album. On the “Dedication” track, Nipsey reminds us that celebrating your wins from dedication and hard work will always be a big moment for all the homies.

“Ocean Views”

“Ocean Views” is Nipsey Hussle’s manifestation of living a bigger and better life. The record was symbolic for the artist as “ocean views,” and being surrounded by his tight-knit circle of friends was the life that he wanted to live.

“Rap N****s”

Nipsey Hussle always set himself apart from his counterparts by being his authentic self. In his 2018 single, “Rap N****s,” he declared that “he’s nothing like you f***in’ rap n****s” and shaded his fake peers.