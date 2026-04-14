The Ultimate Guide to Drummer Travis Barker’s Best Hip-Hop Collabs

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 12: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (NOT TO BE LICENSED FOR ANY STANDALONE OR SPECIAL INTEREST BOOK PUBLISHING USE CONCERNING THE COACHELLA MUSIC FESTIVAL AND/OR STAGECOACH MUSIC FESTIVAL) Travis Barker (C) and Malice and Pusha T of Clipse pose backstage at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 12, 2026 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker is one of the most well-respected musicians in the game. Although rock music is his bag, he gets just as much love from the hip-hop community.

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Most recently, Barker joined rap duo Clipse in California as their surprise guest during their Coachella 2026 set. Rap fans exploded when Barker took the stage for the first four songs of the Virginia rappers’ set, proving once again how talented the 50-year-old is and just how much hip-hop has embraced him.

For those unfamiliar with his game, this is your ultimate guide to Barker’s history of hip-hop collabs. Although these are just a few of our favorites, please believe we can go on and on!

Features from Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Swizz Beatz, The Game

In 2011, Barker officially dropped his debut album, which was properly titled “Give the Drummer Some.” The title track notably featured hip-hop heavyweights Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Swizz Beatz and The Game, which helped Barker solidify his reputation in the rap world.

Young Thug’s Tiny Desk Concert

Back in 2021, Barker collaborated with Atlanta rap star Young Thug for his NPR Tiny Desk concert. At the time, the world was still recovering from COVID-19, and Thug’s performance is one many fans consider to be one of the best Tiny Desk (Home) concerts. The clip has garnered more than 10 million views on YouTube to date.

‘If You Want To’ feat. Pharrell Williams, Lupe Fiasco

Barker’s 2011 album, “Give The Drummer Some,” also included the single “If You Want To,” which includes an assist from well-known hip-hop artists. Pharrell Williams and Lupe Fiasco jumped on the track, which is filled with high energy from Williams and Fiasco on their back-and-forth verses and amazing drumming from Barker.

The Game – Dope Boys ft. Travis Barker

California natives The Game and Barker collaborated back in 2009 for their song “Dope Boys.” Interestingly enough, the song samples “Eleanor Rigby” by the legendary band The Beatles. Barker is often compared to the group’s drummer, Ringo Starr.

Remix to Soulja Boy’s ‘Crank That’

One of rapper Soulja Boy’s biggest songs came in 2007 with the viral sensation “Crank That (Soulja Boy).” Barker later added his own flair in a remix to the hit track. Soulja loved it so much that he later released the official remix with Barker’s drumming.

Barker on Rihanna’s ‘Umbrella’

Soon after Barker’s viral rendition of “Crank That” broke the internet, he dropped a mixtape called “Me Against The World,” featuring a collection of rap and rock tracks that include his personal twist. One of the hottest tracks in the collection was one of Rihanna’s earliest hits. “Umbrella,” featuring Jay-Z and Barker.





