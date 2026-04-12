The Truth About Why This Former Congolese President Was Sentenced to Death

Former President of the Democratic Republic of Congo Joseph Kabila gestures during a meeting with traditional leaders at one of his residences in Goma on May 30, 2025. Ex-president Joseph Kabila was back in the Democratic Republic of Congo on May 29, 2025 via Goma, an eastern city seized by the Rwanda-backed M23 militia whose lightning offensive the government accuses him of orchestrating. Kabila’s appearance comes despite the former president facing the possibility of a treason trial over his alleged support for the M23, which has seized swathes of the resource-rich Congolese east with Rwanda’s help. Felix Tshisekedi, his successor as the DRC’s president, accuses Kabila of being the brains behind the armed group. (Photo by Jospin Mwisha / AFP) (Photo by JOSPIN MWISHA/AFP via Getty Images)

Former Congolese President Joseph Kabila is on a mission to “save” his warring country. But after being exiled from the nation he ruled for nearly two decades, it’s unclear if Kabila will ever get the chance. As war in the Democratic Republic of the Congo rages, the story of Kabila is both a cautionary tale and one of hope. Here’s how it all began.

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Kabila took over as the fourth president of the Congo in 2001, just days after his father, President Laurent-Désiré Kabila, was assassinated during the Second Congo War. According to reports, the then-29-year-old was forced to fill his father’s shoes —and what’s more, the pressure was on him to be a better leader for all the people of the Congo.

He introduced a new national Constitution and promised to bring Democracy to the nation. In 2006, the country held its first truly Democratic election. But soon, bubbling disdain for Kabila would spill over once another leader was chosen.

Much of the chaos in the Congo can be traced back to King Leopold II of Belgium, who was responsible for the murders of 10 million Congolese people during his reign from 1885 to 1908, according to the official website of the Belgian Monarchy.

Fast forward to now, when over 5.4 million people have been killed due to the ongoing conflict. President Kabila ruled until 2019, and then, his successor, Felix Tshisekedi, took over. The two men initially presented themselves as allies, with Kabila allegedly rigging the election to swing in Tshisekedi’s favor.

Kabila never confirmed or denied influencing the election. But he told The New York Times during an interview that he did what he could to ensure a safe transition. “We, in our very wise way of thinking, thought in order for the situation to continue to be as stable as it was, it was important for the president to have the majority and for there to be a coalition,” Kabila told the outlet. “And that’s the agreement that was signed.”

The agreement fell apart in 2020, according to Reuters, but Kabila maintained political influence as the country’s sole “senator for life–” thanks to that 2006 constitution. In December 2023, the former president fled his home country to South Africa as political tensions worsened for him. Just because he was gone from the Congo doesn’t mean Kabila was completely removed, however.

“You can play games with quite a lot of things, but one of those should not be the leadership of a country,” the former leader said. “With hindsight, those are things that we could and should have changed.”

During a May 2025 live-streamed speech, Kabila criticized Tshisekedi’s government and even paid a publicized visit to Goma, a city in the Congo currently under M23 rebel control, the Times also reported. Kabila’s return raised suspicions that he acted as a leader in the M23 movement, which reemerged after a failed agreement between the Congo and rebel groups, according to the Guardian.

This eventually led to Kabila being put on trial for treason and crimes against humanity– murder, rape and torture– and sentenced to death in September 2025, BBC reported. Now, he’s back on the run.

According to the Times, Kabila spends his days pursuing a doctorate degree and dodging frequent attacks on his life. “I think I’ve been living in a cave for a long time,” he said. “I’ve become a cave man.” Still, he said he’s waiting and hoping that a new movement in the Congo will “really put it back on track.” Kabila’s whereabouts remain unknown.