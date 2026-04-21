The Today Show’s Sheinelle Jones Opens Up About Death of Husband

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MARCH 30: Sheinelle Jones is seen leaving Fox 29’s “Good Day Philadelphia” at FOX 29 Studios after promoting her book during the “Good Day Philadelphia” 30th Anniversary on March 30, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

We all know that “TODAY Show” cohost Sheinelle Jones has had a rough time over the last year and a half, in large part because of the death of her husband Uche Ojeh. And now, she’s reflecting on the loss and opening up about a bittersweet milestone.

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As we previously told you, she lost the love of her life and husband of 17 years, in May 2025 to a rare form of brain cancer. This, in turn, led her to taking some major time away from the show to grieve alongside her three children.

After coming back in September, she slowly began getting back in the daytime TV groove. As the year came to a close, she ended it on somewhat of a high note after it was announced she’d be replacing Hoda Kotb as the permanent co-anchor of the 10 o’clock hour of the” TODAY Show” alongside Jenne Bush Hager.

However, tragedy would strike once again as she shared with her followers and fans that her beloved grandmother passed away on New Year’s Eve. Fast forward to this past January and it’s clear that Jones is still figuring out how to navigate the waters of major loss and life moving on in spite of it.

“People see me on TV and they think, ‘Oh, she’s better.’ It’s like, ‘Oh, no no. I’m not better.’ Every day, it’s like swimming through mud,” she said in an interview at the time. “I’ve had to really do the work. Empathy is my superpower now, and I recognize that I hold two things: I hold my grief, and I also hold this joy. I said it months ago, and I’ll say it now: I am fighting for my joy.”

Now, that joy was somewhat on display on Monday as she celebrated her 48th birthday and took to social media to commemorate it being the first time she’s celebrating without her husband by her side. Writing in a lengthy post to Instagram, Jones explained that she was in tears, overwhelmed by the love, support and grief she felt leading up that day.

“As I literally sit here – in tears – on an airplane headed home, I think it’s the perfect moment to check in with you. Today is my 48th birthday, and to be honest- I can’t stop crying,” she said in part. “Thankful tears, painful tears because it’s my first without Uche, and tears full of gratitude reflecting on the last 7 days. I have never felt so much love in my life. Thank you for the prayers and support over the last year.”

In the comments section, fans made sure to affirm Jones’ feelings and send kind words.

“I feel you, our First everything without them is the toughest. So glad for the joy you found thru the tears. He truly is near!” wrote one user on Instagram.

“You are amazing Sheinelle, I have been a fan for years. The grace you have shown amidst your unthinkable loss has@given strength to everyone who watches your journey. You deserve only blessings,” said another.

One other user wrote, “I just want you to know how much you are loved and Blessed by SO many. You are an inspiration!!”

Added another: “You give me strength and joy. Your journey has not been easy, the sparkle in your eyes and smile shows that joy and love continue to win. God bless you today and always.”