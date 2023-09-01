These Ain't Your Granny's Glasses

As someone who can leave home without my eyeglasses, I’m always on the hunt for stylish frames. Choosing the wrong style can instantly take you from glamorous to granny vibes. Luckily, eyewear has come a long way since Grandma’s day. These days, there are plenty of color and style choices that can be the perfect accessory to all of your looks. And even better, there are Black-owned and led brands that take our unique facial features into account.

If you have to wear glasses, you’re gonna want to check out these frames from Black-owned brands. And if you don’t, you may just have a reason to start.