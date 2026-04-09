The Story of How Atlanta Became ‘Black Hollywood’

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Atlanta is the home of the Falcons, lemon pepper wings and Black Hollywood. But while the city’s reputation for sports and food cannot be debated, there seems to be some chatter about why the city often attracts the biggest and most expensive film productions.

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We all know about Hollywood in California, but how much do you really know about the “Black Hollywood,” which continues to produce a huge number of films each year. To tell the full story of Georgia’s film scene, however, you’d have to start decades in the past. But don’t worry, we’re laying it all out for you. Just grab the popcorn!

‘Deliverance’ Inspires Gov. Jimmy Carter

Atlanta’s film boom can actually be traced all the back to the ’70s and then-Gov. Jimmy Carter. In 1972, the film “Deliverance,” starring Burt Reynolds and Jon Voight, officially put Georgia on the film map!

The Oscar-nominated movie was set in Rabun County, and buzz from the film prompted Gov. Carter to establish the Georgia Film Office in 1973. According to the state’s official website, the office’s “mission is to attract film and television projects, and the infrastructure to support them, to the State.”

Movies of the ’80s

By the times the 1980s came around, directors began choosing Georgia as the official backdrop for their movies. In 1980, “The Long Riders” was largely filmed in the state, and the 1989 classics “Driving Miss Daisy” and “Glory” were also set in Georgia, which brought in revenue for the peach state.

Atlanta’s Historic Markings

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 19: A general view of Ebenezer Baptist Church as attendees line up to attend the 2026 Martin Luther King, Jr. Beloved Community Commemorative Service at Ebenezer Baptist Church on January 19, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. The annual service is held in honor of the life of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. who would have turned 97 on January 15th. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

There are several reasons why Georgia has grown into one of the most diverse, cheapest and historically significant places for film. It’s home to Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the Civil Rights Movement, several historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) plus so much more!

Atlanta’s Black Art Renaissance

We always talk about the Harlem Renaissance of the 1920s, but Atlanta’s own renaissance completely changed the culture and politics of the city.

Like jazz was the Harlem, a new wave of southern hip-hop and rap ushered in an artistic overflow into metro Atlanta. Yes, were talking about the rise of Outkast and T.I., but also the 1996 Olympic Games held in Atlanta allowed folks to see the southern city had a lot to offer.

Black Movies Take Over the 1990s, 2000s

View of American singer and actress Janet Jackson as she talks with film director John Singleton (1968 – 2019) during the making of their film ‘Poetic Justice,’ Los Angeles, California, 1993. (Photo by Anthony Barboza/Getty Images)

Black cinema also started to take off around the same time. The ’90s and 2000s could be referred to as a “golden era” for Black film. Movies like “Love & Basketball” and “Friday” blended Black drama, romance and comedy in ways never seen before on the big screen.

Movies of the ’90s

Director Robert Zemeckis’ 1994 Oscar-winning film, “Forrest Gump,” was partial filmed in Georgia. “RoboCop 3” with Robert John Burke and “Kalifornia” starring Brad Pitt were also filmed in the state.

Why Did People Flock to Atlanta?

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 08: Octavious Walker, sophomore at Clark Atlanta University, and Taylor Mills, junior at Spelman College, attend ESPN First Take at Clark Atlanta University and Morehouse College on November 08, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The population of metro Atlanta has grown 94 percent– 2.5 million to almost 5 million– between 1990 and 2020, according to The Atlanta Regional Commission. This unprecedented growth began during the Atlanta Renaissance we mentioned earlier. At some point, Atlanta became the pinnacle of what Black art, education and wealth looked like… So, folks from all around the world came rushing in to claim their own stake.

Movies of the ‘2000s

By the mid-2000s, there was no question just how valuable Georgia was to the film industry. Atlanta wasn’t Hollywood, but the potential was there, and directors and producers dove right in!

“The Blind Side” directed by John Lee Hancock was filmed in Georgia along with “Zombieland,” “X-Men: First Class” and “Sweet Home Alabama,” which was ironically mostly filmed in Georgia.

2008 Opens the Floodgates

Rapper Yung Wun (James Anderson) films a scene for his “Walk It Talk It” music video on August 27, 2004 at Woodruff Park in downtown Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

In 2008, state officials knew they had to be more appealing to film producers in order to be competitive with Hollywood. That mindset introduced 30 percent entertainment tax incentives for production companies wanting to film in the state. The 2008 recession meant the film industry needed to find ways to save money, and in Georgia, that became possible.

Tyler Perry Studios

ATLANTA – JULY 27: ‘Welcome To Tyler Perry Studios’ signage outside Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia on July 27, 2019. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

In 2015, actor and film mogul Tyler Perry secured a 330-acre plot of land which previously served as the Fort McPherson army base. The purchase marked uncharted territory for Black leaders in the film industry, and is known as the largest film production studio in the country.

Why Did Perry Chose Atlanta?

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 06: (L-R) Tyler Perry attends the World Premiere of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

On the surface, Perry’s historic purchase might just seem like the right business move, but he explained local radio station V-103 his decision went back to his love for the city.

“This is about the community that I love, that I live and work in,” Perry said. “This is about good people who are in need of a hand up, not a handout. This is about the good police officers who do their job well everyday, some of which are my personal friends. This is about trying to bridge unity in a city that adopted me and held me up high enough to reach my own branch on the tree of success. I love Atlanta and its people!”

Marvel Takeover

In 2018, more major movies were produced and filmed in Georgia than in California. Notably, several Marvel movies were filmed in the state, including “Black Panther” in 2018, “Spider-Man: Homecoming” in 2017 and “Captain America: Civil War” in 2016. Another blockbuster film, “The Hunger Games,” was also produced in Georgia.

Black Hollywood Today

Former Georgia Governor (and future US President) Jimmy Carter with waves at a campaign rally in Ghirardelli Square, San Francisco, California, October 31, 1976. Among those visible behind him is California Governor Jerry Brown (at right, over CarterÕs left shoulder). (Photo by Janet Fries/Getty Images)

The state’s film industry rakes in about $4 billion annually straight to Georgia’s economy, according to Georgia Public Broadcasting. Gov. Brian Kemp praised the success of the film world which traces all the way back to Jimmy Carter.

“Those who benefit most from the significant growth we’ve seen in this industry over the past couple of decades are hardworking Georgians who fill the many behind-the-camera jobs that come with each project,” Kemp said according to GPB. “That’s why we’ve worked hard to attract these and other opportunities for those who call the Peach State home.”