The Root Staff Breaks Down the Beauty Products They Can't Live Without

I checked in with my coworkers to learn more about their medicine cabinet must-haves.

By
Angela Johnson
Image for article titled The Root Staff Breaks Down the Beauty Products They Can&#39;t Live Without
Photo: puhhha (Shutterstock)

Part of my job is staying on top of all of the hottest makeup and skin care products around (pretty dope, right?). And yes, I could spend hours in the aisles of Sephora and Ulta testing products. But I thought why not do a little research closer to home.

Because I’m always down to try something new in the beauty department, I decided to check in with The Root staff to see what products they love. And since they blessed me with so much goodness, I just had to share it with you. These are the beauty products our staff can’t live without.

Rare Beauty Positive Light Tinted Moisturizer

Rare Beauty Positive Light Tinted Moisturizer

Image for article titled The Root Staff Breaks Down the Beauty Products They Can&#39;t Live Without
Photo: sephora.com

“I’m not sure what Selena Gomez put in this Rare Beauty Positive Light tinted moisturizer, but she is a magician! I’ve tried several brands of tinted moisturizers for the spring and summer months and this has been the best one… by far. It lasts all day through the heat and never feels heavy. It’s also very buildable if you want a little more coverage.” - Amira Castilla, Staff Writer

Neutrogena Cleansing Makeup Remover Wipes

Neutrogena Cleansing Makeup Remover Wipes

Image for article titled The Root Staff Breaks Down the Beauty Products They Can&#39;t Live Without
Photo: Amazon.com

“I’m obsessed with Neutrogena Cleansing Makeup Remover Wipes. They make removing makeup a breeze, especially when I travel.” - Candace McDuffie, Senior Writer

Aveeno Calm + Restore Oat Gel Moisturizer

Aveeno Calm + Restore Oat Gel Moisturizer

Image for article titled The Root Staff Breaks Down the Beauty Products They Can&#39;t Live Without
Photo: Amazon.com

“I love Aveeno’s Calm + Restore Oat Gel Moisturizer. It feels great when you put it on and leaves my skin feeling really soft. It really feels like a high-end product.” - Jessica Washington, Senior Reporter

Saie Glowy Super Gel Lightweight Dewy Highlighter

Saie Glowy Super Gel Lightweight Dewy Highlighter

Image for article titled The Root Staff Breaks Down the Beauty Products They Can&#39;t Live Without
Photo: sephora.com

“I don’t leave home without my Saie Glowy Super Gel Lightweight Dewy Highlighter. You can wear it alone or mixed with foundation to leave your skin with a gorgeous glow. A little goes a long way.” - Angela Johnson, Senior Writer

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer

Image for article titled The Root Staff Breaks Down the Beauty Products They Can&#39;t Live Without
Photo: Sephora.com

“I’m obsessed with the Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in Fenty Glow. The color is the perfect pink-y-nude tone! And I mean, who doesn’t want their lips to be as shiny as Rihanna’s?” - Amira Castilla, Staff Writer

Shea Moisture Strengthen & Restore Leave-in Conditioner

Shea Moisture Strengthen & Restore Leave-in Conditioner

Image for article titled The Root Staff Breaks Down the Beauty Products They Can&#39;t Live Without
Photo: Amazon.com

Shea Moisture Strengthen & Restore Leave-in Conditioner is my go-to. It’s made with all natural products, leaves my hair feeling soft and smells great.” - Adriano Contreras, Video Lead

The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + Beta Glucan

The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + Beta Glucan

Image for article titled The Root Staff Breaks Down the Beauty Products They Can&#39;t Live Without
Photo: sephora.com

“The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + Beta Glucan is my favorite of the brand’s moisturizers because of the gel base. For me, it lasts longer than the typical more lotion-y texture. The gel also helps my makeup to stick instead of using a heavy primer!” - Amira Castilla, Staff Writer

MAC Retro Matte Lipstick - Ruby Woo

MAC Retro Matte Lipstick - Ruby Woo

Image for article titled The Root Staff Breaks Down the Beauty Products They Can&#39;t Live Without
Photo: maccosmetics.com

“Anyone who knows me knows the beauty aisle is my happy place. I’m a product junkie, so being asked to pick a favorite is like asking to pick a favorite kid. But if I had to choose, I would say MAC Retro Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo. It’s a universally flattering red lipstick that makes a seriously sexy statement.” - Angela Johnson, Senior Writer

Tretinoin Cream

Tretinoin Cream

Image for article titled The Root Staff Breaks Down the Beauty Products They Can&#39;t Live Without
Photo: apostrophe.com

“When it comes to skin care, Tretinoin is a must-have. It’s a prescription-strength topical cream used to treat fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots and sun damage. This stuff really works.” - Tatsha Robertson, Editor-in-Chief

NARS Blush - Orgasm X

NARS Blush - Orgasm X

Image for article titled The Root Staff Breaks Down the Beauty Products They Can&#39;t Live Without
Photo: sephora.com

“I keep NARS Blush in Orgasm X on constant rotation. The deep coral shade has a little gold shimmer that is downright stunning. This stuff does not let me down.” - Angela Johnson, Senior Writer

Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

Image for article titled The Root Staff Breaks Down the Beauty Products They Can&#39;t Live Without
Photo: Ulta.com

“If you haven’t tried Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence, it will change your life. It really is like a multivitamin for your skin.” - Tatsha Robertson - Editor-in-Chief

La Roche Posay Pure Retinol with Vitamin B3

La Roche Posay Pure Retinol with Vitamin B3

Image for article titled The Root Staff Breaks Down the Beauty Products They Can&#39;t Live Without
Photo: Amazon.com

“When it comes to anti-aging products, La Roche Posay’s Pure Retinol Face Serum with Vitamin B3 is a must. It treats acne, keeps my skin clear and it helps me be proactive about wrinkles.” Jessica Washington, Senior Reporter

NARS Sheer Glow Foundation - Tahoe

NARS Sheer Glow Foundation - Tahoe

Image for article titled The Root Staff Breaks Down the Beauty Products They Can&#39;t Live Without
Photo: Sephora.com

“I can’t live without NARS Sheer Glow Foundation in Tahoe. It evens out your complexion and is safe for all skin types.” - Tatsha Robertson, Editor-in-Chief

Fenty Skin Fat Water Niacinamide Pore-Refining Toner Serum with Barbados Cherry

Fenty Skin Fat Water Niacinamide Pore-Refining Toner Serum with Barbados Cherry

Image for article titled The Root Staff Breaks Down the Beauty Products They Can&#39;t Live Without
Photo: sephora.com

“I swear, no one pays me to promote Fenty products. But the Fenty Skin Fat Water Niacinamide Pore-Refining Toner Serum is everything. It’s great for tightening pores and getting rid of dark spots. I use it day and night.” - Angela Johnson, Senior Writer

