Here's The Right's Most Racist Attacks On Fani Willis After Trump's Indictment

Media

Conservatives keep hurling political misogynoir at the Fulton County DA. She remains unbothered.

By
Candace McDuffie
Image for article titled Here&#39;s The Right&#39;s Most Racist Attacks On Fani Willis After Trump&#39;s Indictment
Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

On Thursday, the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee launched a congressional investigation into Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. This is the same day Donald Trump turned himself in at the county jail after being charged for his alleged role in overturning Georgia’s 2020 election results.

This tactic from Republicans was also used on Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who indicted Trump in New York earlier this year for falsifying business records as part of a hush money scheme. However, this isn’t the first time the right has come after Willis for holding Trump accountable.

A string of conservative media outlets have attacked her—and here are the most heinous examples of it.

The DA Is A “Thug”

Image for article titled Here&#39;s The Right&#39;s Most Racist Attacks On Fani Willis After Trump&#39;s Indictment
Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

The founder of Turning Point USA Charlie Kirk called Willis a “thug” who is going after Trump for “watching cable television.” Kirk is a conservative media personality and host of “The Charlie Kirk Show,” as well as someone who uses dangerous racist stereotypes when desperate to make a point.

Willis “Hates” America

Image for article titled Here&#39;s The Right&#39;s Most Racist Attacks On Fani Willis After Trump&#39;s Indictment
Photo: Bridget Bennett (Getty Images)

Radio host Mark Levin, host of The Mark Levin Show, stated that “Fani Willis hates this country” when discussing the attorneys prosecuting Trump. However, there’s nothing more anti-American then trying to undermine democracy—which Trump has been accused of on numerous occasions.

Appeasing Black Folks

Image for article titled Here&#39;s The Right&#39;s Most Racist Attacks On Fani Willis After Trump&#39;s Indictment
Photo: Politico

Dick Morris appeared on Newsmax to say that Willis is doing what Black people want her to do by going after Trump. “She’s African American and she’s basically doing what the community wants her to do. This is not something that’s based on law or on facts,” he stated. It’s as if he’s saying all Black folks are a monolith. Racist much?

“Sloppy Prosecutor”

Image for article titled Here&#39;s The Right&#39;s Most Racist Attacks On Fani Willis After Trump&#39;s Indictment
Photo: NPR

Before defendant Rudy Giuliani’s mugshot dropped, he appeared on Newsmax’s Eric Bolling the Balance to call Willis “a pretty incompetent, sloppy prosecutor.” He also stated that the indictment is “inexcusable” though Giuliani should focus more on his defense than slandering Willis.

“Harlot of Fulton County”

Image for article titled Here&#39;s The Right&#39;s Most Racist Attacks On Fani Willis After Trump&#39;s Indictment
Photo: Tom Williams (Getty Images)

Chief White House Correspondent for One America News Network Chanel Rion despicably called Willis the “Harlot of Fulton County.” On Twitter/X, Rion continued: “Barnum could have sold tickets to the clown show fiasco this is about to become in FEDERAL COURTS. ‘Probable cause’ and ‘beyond a reasonable doubt’ are standards LIGHTYEARS beyond Fani’s reach or understanding.”

Willis Resides In A “Ratchet County”

Image for article titled Here&#39;s The Right&#39;s Most Racist Attacks On Fani Willis After Trump&#39;s Indictment
Photo: Brett Carlsen (Getty Images)

Conservative commentator Benny Johnson called Willis “a deeply, deeply corrupt individual” in a “ratchet county” on his eponymous show. In addition, Johnson said Willis is “here to destroy, and sanction, and bring in the end of America.” In the past, he has also said “Lift Every Voice and Sing” should be illegal and that affirmative action was “Nazi-level thinking.” It’s clear that Johnson just hates Black people.

Opening a “Pandora’s Box of Horrors”

Image for article titled Here&#39;s The Right&#39;s Most Racist Attacks On Fani Willis After Trump&#39;s Indictment
Photo: Alex Wong (Getty Images)

Delusional Fox host Laura Ingraham has stated “political prosecutors” like Willis opened a “Pandora’s box of horrors” by going after Trump. In addition, the conservative personality said Willis is “unconscionably dragging out her investigation of Donald Trump for about two and a half years” for “maximum PR effect.” Ingraham, who gets paid to spout lies night after night, knows all about dragging out lies for optics.

Willis’ Operating From “Political Interests”

Image for article titled Here&#39;s The Right&#39;s Most Racist Attacks On Fani Willis After Trump&#39;s Indictment
Photo: Phillip Faraone (Getty Images)

Breitbart Senior Editor-at-Large Joel Pollak wrote that “DA Fani Willis is fundraising off the prosecution and running for reelection next year.” In a pathetic attempt to grasp at straws, Pollak called the indictment “rushed” though it took two years to investigate and said it is a “fundamentally political prosecution.”

“The Centerpiece of Fani Willis’ Campaign”

Image for article titled Here&#39;s The Right&#39;s Most Racist Attacks On Fani Willis After Trump&#39;s Indictment
Photo: Eva Marie Uzcategui (Getty Images)

Trump ally Roger Stone took to Infowars with Alex Jones to call the indictment “the centerpiece of Fani Willis’ campaign for being reelected.” Of course, he couldn’t stop there and added: “She is actually out through emails raising money for reelection based on her vow to get Donald Trump and now against these charges.”

Fani Willis Dubbed A “Nutcase”

Image for article titled Here&#39;s The Right&#39;s Most Racist Attacks On Fani Willis After Trump&#39;s Indictment
Photo: Media Matter For America

Newsmax host Chris Plante, who regularly provides incendiary and downright hateful commentary, has labeled Willis a “nutcase.” In addition, Plante stated that Trump and the other defendants were “facing prison time” for “asking for a phone number” and “watching a live public hearing on Newsmax,” as if they aren’t being accused of trying to steal an entire election.

Prosecution=Witchhunt?

Image for article titled Here&#39;s The Right&#39;s Most Racist Attacks On Fani Willis After Trump&#39;s Indictment
Photo: NBC News

Joe diGenova appeared on Newsmax to assert that Willis and other Trump prosecutors gathered “together like a bunch of witches” to “cripple him in the presidential process.” diGenova also said that “This is 250 years of jurisprudence being destroyed by a cult called the Democratic Party.” If he discuss cults, he should look into Trump’s allies who have dedicated their lives to pacifying everything the former president does.

“Bastardizing” RICO

Image for article titled Here&#39;s The Right&#39;s Most Racist Attacks On Fani Willis After Trump&#39;s Indictment
Photo: MSNBC

Brett Tolman, a former federal prosecutor, went on Jesse Watters Primetime to state that Willis is using the RICO statute for Trump for “political reasons” and that she is bastardizing a statute “that we put into place to try to root out very complex, corrupt organizations.” Trump and his cronies, however, are as corrupt as they come.

Trump Speaks Out

Image for article titled Here&#39;s The Right&#39;s Most Racist Attacks On Fani Willis After Trump&#39;s Indictment
Photo: Rich Graessle (Getty Images)

The clown himself has spoken out against Willis repeatedly. On Truth Social, Trump said that Willis was a “very corrupt District attorney.” He added that she is “a rabid partisan who is campaigning and fundraising on a platform of prosecuting President Trump through these bogus indictments.” Trump surrendered himself at Fulton County jail Thursday, which adds to the circus he remains at the center of.

