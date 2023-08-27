Hip-Hop Stars Who've Made Millions In Their Business Ventures

Hip Hop: 73 Till Infinity

Hip-Hop Stars Who've Made Millions In Their Business Ventures

Russell Simmons, P. Diddy, and Drake are some of the wealthiest people in hip-hop thanks to their smart business investments.

Noah A. McGee
Photo: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV

This story is part of our new Hip-Hop: ’73 Till Infinity series, a celebration of the genre’s 50th anniversary.

Hip-hop is one of the most popular genres of music in the world. As a result, it produces a plethora of wealthy individuals who make millions (and some cases billions) of dollars every year. They have mastered the ability to commodify their art and turn it into their own multi-million-dollar empire.

For some, it’s because they sell millions of records every year, for others, it’s because of their smart and savvy business investments. Whatever the case may be, they’re some of the wealthiest people in the country because of what they do. Here are the richest figures in hip-hop.

Jay-Z: $2.5 Billion

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Surprise surprise. Hov is the blueprint that most rap artists would like to follow once they break into the industry: put out a lot of dope and successful albums, marry another pop star, and invest in businesses that will double and triple your portfolio. Along with his media company, Roc Nation, Jay-Z also has a valuable fine art collection at home. Earlier this year, he sold his stake in D’Ussé cognac, making him more than two times wealthier than the next closest individual in hip-hop.

P. Diddy: $1 Billion

Photo: Scott Dudelson

P. Diddy is a savage. He has a can’t stop won’t stop mentality that makes him always want to find the next business deal. Most of his wealth comes from his Cîroc partnership with Diageo. He also owns half of DeLeón Tequila and has a majority stake in Revolt. We haven’t even mentioned his record label, Bad Boy, and the millions of records he’s sold as an artist and producer.

Berner: $410 Million

Photo: Andrew Chin

Haven’t heard of Berner? Let me educate you. Although he is a solid MC, he may be an even better businessman. He is the founder and CEO of Cookies, a cannabis company that does nearly $500 million in annual revenue. As a result, this Bay Area MC has grown his net worth to $410 million.

Kanye West: $400 Million

Photo: Edward Berthelot/GC Images

Although Kanye no longer as the privilege of being called a billionaire after Adidas dropped him, he still has plenty of money to survive off of. He still makes money off of his Yeezy clothing line and is also the founder of GOOD Music, his record label.

Dr. Dre: $400 Million

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

If Jay-Z is the blueprint for rappers, Dr. Dre is the blueprint for producers. He’s launched the careers of many MCs including Eminem, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar, and The Game, and has sold millions of records in the process. Although, he may be even better as a businessman. In 2014, he sold his headphone company, Beats by Dre, to Apple for $3 billion.

Russell Simmons: $400 Million

Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Unlike many others on this list, Russell Simmons isn’t known as a producer of MC. He’s gained notoriety as one of the most successful music executives ever. He founded the most legendary rap label ever, Def Jam.

Drake: $250 Million

Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage

It’s Drake, what else is there to say? He’s currently the biggest rapper in the world and has mega deals with Sprite, Nike, and Universal Music Group. As long as he continues his reign as king of rap, he’ll only climb up this list.

Eminem: $250 Million

Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

He’s not in the public eye as much, but Eminem is still making plenty of money behind closed doors. He’s sold over 220 million records worldwide and is the founder of Shady Records, his label.

Pharrell: $250 Million

Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis

In 2003, 43% of the songs that were being played on the radio were produced by Pharrell and the Neptunes. That should tell you everything you need to know about how successful and popular his beats were. Currently, he’s transitioned into more of a creative role, becoming the men’s creative director for Louis Vuitton.

Master P: $200 Million

Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for REVOLT

Don’t forget, Master P’s label, No Limit Records had an impressive run during the 1990s and early 2000s. Hell, he even got Snoop Dogg to sign to No Limit and one point in time.

Lil Wayne: $170 Million

Photo: Erika Goldrin

We all remember Weezy for his incredible run as an artist during the 200s. He was considered the most popular rapper in the world, dropping hit album after hit album. But what’s truly impressive about Wayne is that he discovered Drake and Nicki Minaj, rappers that would join him as some of the richest in the game.

Snoop Dogg: $160 Million

Photo: Amy Sussman

Everyone’s favorite uncle. Although he’s known and beloved as an avid weed-smoker, Snoop has become one the most marketable figures in the history of rap. He’s worked closely with TV darling Martha Stewart and appears in several commercials every year. But, that has stopped him from making business moves. In 2022, he bought Death Row Records, the label he was once signed to.

Ice Cube: $160 Million

Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Ice Cube had an amazing run as an MC during the early to mid-1990s. But it’s his career as an actor, producer, and entrepreneur that has truly made him rich. he’s starred in and produced many beloved and popular movies. He’s also the founder of the 3-on-3 basketball league, BIG3.

Birdman: $150 Million

Photo: Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for BET

I’m honestly not surprised Birdman is not higher on this list. He’s the CEO and founder of Cash Money Records, which at one point represented Lil Wayne, Drake, and Nicki Minaj all at the same time. During the mid-2010s all three of those artists dominated the charts and radio airwaves.

Nicki Minaj: $150 Million

Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for BMI

Unfortunately, there are not too many ladies on this list, but hopefully, the success that Nicki Minaj has accomplished leads to more women making it in the future. She is an immensely popular artist with a rabid fanbase that will stand by her to the death.

Swizz Beatz: $150 Million

Photo: Mike Coppola

Yeah everyone knows Swizz Beatz for his production and his signature, “Swizzy!” adlib on tracks. But he’s also a pretty good businessman. He’s one of the founders of Verzuz, which has become incredibly popular since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

LL Cool J: $120 Million

Photo: Kevork Djansezian

Some may be shocked that he’s on here, but LL Cool J has been a rapper more than most hip-hop fans have been alive. Breaking into the industry in the mid-1980s, Cool J has stayed consistent and eventually transitioned into a solid career as an actor.

Pitbull: $100 Million

Photo: Gary Hershorn-Pool

Keep playing with Pitbull if you want to, but the dude has been extremely consistent during his 23-year career. That will get you a long way in a music industry that can be ruthless and cutthroat.

Timbaland: $85 Million

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Timbaland had his hand in so many hits throughout his illustrious career that he would be a shock if he wasn’t on this list. He’s worked with the likes of Ginuwine, Aaliyah, and famously, Missy Elliot. He’s also the co-founder of Vwrzuz along with Swizz Beatz.

