Even More Racist Sh*t Ron DeSantis Has Done

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has set his sights on the White House, but so far his campaign isn’t going so well. And that sucks not only for him, but all Floridians given the crux of his strategy seems to be trying to put forward the most obnoxious, fear-mongering policies and talking points possible. From his anti-intellectual “Stop-Woke Act” to his actual battle with the ‘Happiest Place on Earth’, to defending a curriculum that teaches that slavery wasn’t all that bad, here are even more examples of the racist sh*t DeSantis has done—which also hasn’t gotten him anywhere.
Suspending Black Woman State Attorney
In August, DeSantis suspended Monique Worrell—Florida’s only Black female state attorney—citing that she was was too soft on criminals. Worrell served the liberal areas of Orange and Osceola counties and won 67% of the vote to obtain the position. DeSantis targeting a Black woman was a racist move and Florida Democratic Party chairwoman Nikki Fried dubbed the suspension “a political hit job.”
Pro-Slavery Black History Curriculum
Earlier this month, the Florida Board of Education signed off on a new K-12 curriculum for social studies. It immediately came under attack a portion of it claims slavery had “personal benefits” for Black people. When asked about this blatant writing revisionist history, DeSantis doubled down on the changes by saying that the curriculum will “probably going to show some of the folks that eventually parlayed, you know, being a blacksmith into, into doing things later in life.”
Calling Out VP Kamala Harris
After VP Kamala Harris called out Florida’s new curriculum standards that insist slavery had benefits, DeSantis wrote her a disrespectful letter demanding that she come to Florida to debate him. “One would think that the White House would applaud such boldness in teaching the unique and important story of African American History,” wrote DeSantis. “But you have instead attempted to score cheap political points and label Florida parents ‘extremists.’ It’s past time to set the record straight.” DeSantis blatant disdain toward Harris embodies how he views politicians of color—especially Black women.
Stop W.O.K.E Act
Last year, DeSantis signed legislation called the Stop WOKE Act, which forbids particular race-based conversations and analysis in both schools and businesses. The law also bans instruction that says members of one race are innately racist or should feel guilt for past actions committed by others of the same race. “Not everyone really knows what wokeness is. I mean, I’ve defined it, but a lotta people who rail against wokeness can’t even define it,” DeSantis has claimed.
Absolving Donald Trump
In the conservative realm, DeSantis and Trump have always been allies. Even though they are now adversaries as they both are aiming for the Republican nomination in the upcoming election, DeSantis still won’t condemn Trump’s harmful actions as President. In a recent interview with CNN, he stated: “Here’s the problem. This country is going down the road of criminalizing political differences. I think that’s wrong,” he remarked. DeSantis also said he hoped Trump won’t get charged for his role in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol, which was led by white supremacists.
Banning DEI Initiatives At Colleges
Last year, DeSantis signed a law banning state and federal funding for diversity, equity and inclusion programs at state colleges and universities. “I think people want to see true academics and they want to get rid of some of the political window dressing that seems to accompany all this,” DeSantis said at a news conference. He also insisted that DEI and critical race theory programs would get “No funding, and that will wither on the vine.”
Trafficking Immigrants To Martha’s Vineyard
Last year, the DeSantis administration chartered two planes containing immigrants from San Antonio, Texas, with stops in Crestview, Florida, with the final destination being Martha’s Vineyard. DeSantis, refused to alert authorities in Martha’s Vineyard or Massachusetts, stated the flights were part of a $12 million Florida program to transport undocumented immigrants to “sanctuary destinations” and speak out against President Biden’s “reckless” border security policies.
Attacking Voting Rights
In May, DeSantis signed an omnibus voter suppression bill, Senate Bill 7050, into law. It contained restrictions and penalties imposed on third-party voter registration organizzations and placed limits on voter assistance options for how to obtain a mail-in ballot. Immediately following the governor’s actions, the Florida Conference of the NAACP and other pro-voting organizations filed a lawsuit due to the anti-voting provisions of the bill.
“Don’t Say Gay” Law
Last year, DeSantis signed and then expanded the Parental Rights in Education bill — better know as the “Don’t Say Gay” law. It bans severely limits how sexual orientation and gender identity are discussed in schools. In addition, parents can sue their child’s school if they believed these discussions posed harm to their child. As we know, Black and brown LGBTQ are disproportionately victims of violence—this bill further promotes dangerous marginalization.
Calling Basketball Players “Freaks Of Nature”
During an interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network earlier this year, DeSantis called baseball a “thinking man’s game” and then disparaged basketball players—most of whom are Black. “I kind of viewed like basketball as like these guys are just freaks of nature. They’re just incredible athletes.” DeSantis decided to obviously disparage the mostly Black league by relying on racist trope that reduces the value of Black people to their bodies.
Abortion Ban
Earlier this year, DeSantis signed a law that would ban abortions at six weeks, which is before most women find out they are pregnant. In addition, he got rid of an elected prosecutor who pledged not to charge folks under Florida’s new abortion restrictions or doctors who provide gender-affirming care. Since Black women are more likely to have high-risk pregnancies, less access to medical care and die disproportionately during childbirth, this law poses the biggest threat to this particular demographic of people.