The Worst Black Met Gala Looks Over the Years

When it comes to shutting down the Met Gala carpet, nobody does it quite like our favorite Black celebrities and we know this year’s event on May 5 will be no exception.
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However, if we’re honest, even some of our faves have had an occasional fashion flop. While we love them dearly, not every look has been a hit. From showing up not on theme to unhinged accessories, there have been some red carpet moments that left us truly scratching our heads. And though we live for a daring fashion risk, sometimes the looks make us want to call the fashion police ASAP.
So it’s in that vein and in anticipation of this year’s Met Gala that we thought it’d be fitting to take a look back at some of the worst and outrageous looks. Whether it was Pharrell Williams and his wife showing up in questionable attires or A$AP Rocky popping out with that Captain Crunch-looking cape—these are the looks that missed the mark but definitely kept us entertained.
So buckle up, because we’re about to take a un-stylish stroll down memory lane.
Ciara, 2021
Met Gala Theme: In America: A Lexicon of Fashion
Ciara, we get it girl…your hubby is an amazing football player and football is a beloved American sport. But this look was just an all-around no.
Megan Thee Stallion, 2022
Met Gala Theme: In America: An Anthology of Fashion
We don’t know which part of this dress on Megan Thee Stallion we dislike more: the angel wings on the shoulders or the mesh mid-part that absolutely does not match her skin tone. You really do hate to see it.
Lupita Nyong’o, 2014
Met Gala Theme: Charles James: Beyond Fashion
This look on Lupita Nyong’o really screams flapper gone bad. And we don’t mean that in a good way.
A$AP Rocky, 2021
Met Gala Theme: In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion
You would think A$AP Rocky had a meeting with the head of marketing over at Captain Crunch cereal and their grandmother’s couch cushions for this look. Oh, the questions we have.
Beyonce, 2016
Met Gala Theme: Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology
One thing about Beyonce, she rarely misses. But in this instance and with this latex and with this wig pushed a bit too far back—it’s a total one.
Pharrell Williams, 2017
Met Gala Theme: Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between
From Pharrell’s ripped jeans and those “will they, won’t they” cuffs at the bottom to his wife’s whatever-you-want-to-call-it fit, it’s clear their collective look truly has a lot going on.
Janelle Monae, 2023
Met Gala Theme: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty
Though we’ve come to expect eclectic style from someone like Janelle Monae, and while the homage to Karl Lagerfield is noted, this look just isn’t hitting all the right notes.
Serena Williams, 2021
Met Gala Theme: China: Through The Looking Glass
Author’s note: Okay, so maybe my personal aversion for anything with stars on it had a lot to do with putting Serena Williams on this list. But let’s all be realistic here: stars or not, this isn’t a serve for her.
Lil Nas X, 2021
Met Gala Theme: China: Through The Looking Glass
To his credit, this outfit does give the very best of Macy’s Friends and Family sale on comforters and bedding. While it isn’t a hit on the fashion front, it does look like it could make for plush and comfy sleeping.
Rihanna, 2023
Met Gala Theme: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty
Much like Beyoncé, Rihanna can rarely do any wrong. But showing up looking like a wedding bouquet with those shades is anything but right.
Tessa Thompson, 2024
Met Gala Theme: Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion
For someone as gorgeous as Tessa Thompson, this look didn’t do well to play up on her beauty at all. Like, AT ALL. And it’s a damn shame.
Solange Knowles, 2015
Met Gala Theme: China: Through The Looking Glass
Does anyone remember CDs? Yes, like the ones you used to buy from the stores and play on the boomboxes?? Yeah, that’s what Solange’s look reminds us of.
Ariana DeBose, 2023
Met Gala Theme: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty
Sad to say, but Ariana DeBose did not do the thing when she showed up in this chartreuse ensemble.
Nicki Minaj, 2022
Met Gala Theme: In America: An Anthology of Fashion
Nicki Minja may be the queen of rap but she unfortunately was not the queen of the carpet at the 2022 Met Gala. The feathers, the dots, the giant belt buckle —this was a choice in the most un-flattering way possible.
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