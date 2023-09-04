The Greatest Black Quarterbacks in NFL History

The Greatest Black Quarterbacks in NFL History

Patrick Mahomes, Michael Vick, and Warren Moon are some of the best to ever do it.

Noah A. McGee
Image for article titled The Greatest Black Quarterbacks in NFL History
Photo: George Gojkovich (Getty Images)

The NFL season is just a few days away, and similarly to last year, there are a myriad of Black QBs who are set to start for teams. MVPs, rookies, vets, journeymen, Super Bowl champions, runners, pocket passers.

With that in mind, we look back at some of the greatest Black QBs in league history. Once thought not to be intelligent enough to play the position, special athletes have been able to break through to become some of the best gunslingers in league history. Not all of them are Hall of Famers, but they are nonetheless important to the story of the NFL.

Here are the greatest Black quarterbacks in NFL history.

Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes

Image for article titled The Greatest Black Quarterbacks in NFL History
Photo: Michael Owens (Getty Images)

What else is there to say about 15? In only five years as a starter, he’s already solidified himself as the greatest Black QB of all time and is going to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. The only question is, will he become the greatest of all time?

Warren Moon

Warren Moon

Image for article titled The Greatest Black Quarterbacks in NFL History
Photo: George Gojkovic (Getty Images)

Before Mahomes, Warren Moon was the greatest Black gunslinger in league history. In 2006, he became the first Black quarterback to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Although the NFL did not initially notice his talent, forcing him to play in the Canadian Football League (CFL) for some years, they couldn’t hold him back for long. This nine-time pro bowler has accomplished almost everything a QB can in the NFL.

Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson

Image for article titled The Greatest Black Quarterbacks in NFL History
Photo: Kevin C. Cox (Getty Images)

I know it’s cool to make fun of Russ now, but we can’t question his legacy. He’s consistently been one of the best in the league during his 11-year career. He’s a nine-time pro bowler who became only the second Black quarterback to start for a team that won a Super Bowl.

Donovan McNabb

Donovan McNabb

Image for article titled The Greatest Black Quarterbacks in NFL History
Photo: Mitchell Layton (Getty Images)

Yeah Jalen Hurts is all the rage now, and deservedly so, but McNabb has been there and done that. He was second in MVP voting in only his second year in the league and went to four straight NFC Championships (making one Super Bowl) between 2001 and 2004. He was a dog that was a signal caller for some of Philly’s best years.

Cam Newton

Cam Newton

Image for article titled The Greatest Black Quarterbacks in NFL History
Photo: Grant Halverson (Getty Images)

Unfortunately, he hasn’t found a place in the league recently, but in his prime, he was an athletic freak. His greatest moment was during the 2015 season when he led a Carolina Panthers team (that wasn’t that good) to a 15-1 record and Super Bowl 50. Although he never got the ring, that season was one to remember. He’s also one of the only few to win a Heisman in college and an MVP in the NFL.

Steve McNair

Steve McNair

Image for article titled The Greatest Black Quarterbacks in NFL History
Photo: Tom Pidgeon (Getty Images)

If Steve McNair never played in the NFL, he’d still be one of the greats. His college career was legendary and he followed it up with a successful pro career. He led the Titans to the Super Bowl in 1999 and shared the MVP with Peyton Manning in 2003.

Daunte Culpepper

Daunte Culpepper

Image for article titled The Greatest Black Quarterbacks in NFL History
Photo: Mitchell Layton (Getty Images)

Daunte Culpepper had an up-and-down career due to injuries. But when he was healthy and locked in, he put up amazing numbers on some historic Minnesota Vikings offenses. Just check the stats.

Randall Cuningham

Randall Cuningham

Image for article titled The Greatest Black Quarterbacks in NFL History
Photo: George Gojkovich (Getty Images)

The Eagles love their Black QBs. Before Hurts was born and Philly fans even heard of McNabb, Randall Cunningham was making magic in the backfield. Before Vick, he held the title of the best running quarterback of all time. He was also the signal caller for one of (if not) the best offenses of all time in the 1998 Minnesota Vikings. Unfortunately, they lost heartbreakingly, but as a Falcons fan, I’m not too sad.

Michael Vick

Michael Vick

Image for article titled The Greatest Black Quarterbacks in NFL History
Photo: Focus on Sport (Getty Images)

Allen Iverson in football cleats. Michael Vick changed the game. He was the first Black quarterback to be selected first overall during the 2001 NFL Draft. He stole the title from Cunningham for the best-rushing quarterback of all time and was also at one point the highest-paid player in league history. Althought he went through some bumps, his bounce back with the Eagles in 2010 (his best season) solidified him as a sports icon.

Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson

Image for article titled The Greatest Black Quarterbacks in NFL History
Photo: Patrick Smith (Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson took what Michael Vick did to another level. In only his second year, he broke the record for rushing yards by a QB in a season (in only 15 games) and became the second player to be voted NFL MVP unanimously. For a short while this off-season, he became the highest-paid player in league history, finally getting the contract he deserved.

Doug Williams

Doug Williams

Image for article titled The Greatest Black Quarterbacks in NFL History
Photo: Bettmann / Contributor (Getty Images)

The first Black QB to start on a team that won the Super Bowl. Doug Williams was nearly perfect in Super Bowl XXII. He completed 18 of 29 passes for 340 yards and four touchdowns, blowing out the Denver Broncos 42-10.

Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick

Image for article titled The Greatest Black Quarterbacks in NFL History
Photo: Harry How (Getty Images)

This dude was a beast. I know his fight against police brutality has gained the most attention in the last few years, but when the Niners took a chance on him during the 2012 season, he performed. He led San Francisco’s football team to the Super Bowl in 2013 and an NFC Championship in 2014. He also holds the record for most rushing yards in a game (playoff or regular season), going for 181 yards against the Packers during a 2012 divisional game.

Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts

Image for article titled The Greatest Black Quarterbacks in NFL History
Photo: Patrick Smith (Getty Images)

Is it too early to put him on this list? Maybe. But he’s had one hell of a start. His 2022 season was one to remember. He was the favorite to win MVP before getting injured in week 15. In Super Bowl LVII, on the biggest stage, he raised his level of play, making incredible plays all across the field and breaking the record for most rushing touchdowns by a QB.

James "Shack" Harris

James “Shack” Harris

Image for article titled The Greatest Black Quarterbacks in NFL History
Photo: JULIAN C. WILSON/AP Photo (AP)

When you look at his stats, he may not have the greatest numbers. But he became the first Black QB to be named the starter to open a season, lead a team into the playoffs, and win a Pro Bowl MVP. More than 40 years after he retired, his impact is still felt.

Kordell Stewart

Kordell Stewart

Image for article titled The Greatest Black Quarterbacks in NFL History
Photo: George Gojkovich (Getty Images)

Sandwiched in between Terry Bradshaw and Ben Roethlisberger was Kordell Stewart, who led the Pittsburgh Steelers to the AFC Championship in 1997 and 2001.

