The Four Black Women Coaches Who Took Their Teams to the Sweet Sixteen in the NCAA Women’s Tournament

March Madness has gripped sports fans as the annual NCAA Tournament (68 teams vying for the chance to become the season’s champion in both the men’s and women’s Division I basketball) nears its end. This past weekend, four Black women coaches were still in the running for a championship when the teams dwindled down to the coveted “Sweet Sixteen.” As the tournament comes to a close, we’re taking a look at the four women who were hoping to lead their team to victory.
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The University of South Carolina’s Dawn Staley
Dawn Staley, a former college, Olympics and WNBA player, sets the standard for successful coaches. With the team coming in first place in the SEC (Southeastern Conference) and sporting a 33-3 record (15-1 conference), she has taken the South Carolina Gamecocks to the Sweet Sixteen for the 12th consecutive season. Staley has brought home the NCAA Championship three times in the last 10 years (2017, 2022, 2024) and is going for a fourth. The No. 1 seed advanced and is playing the No. 3 seed, Texas Christian University, in the Elite Eight on March 30.
The University of Notre Dame’s Niele Ivey
Niele Ivey is a former WNBA player who was an assistant coach for the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies before taking the head coaching position at Notre Dame in 2020. In 2023, Ivey was the ACC (Atlantic Coast Conference) Coach of the Year. This past season, she led her team to an overall 25-11 record (12-6 conference) and coached the Fighting Irish to their fifth straight Sweet Sixteen appearance. Sadly, the No. 6 seed lost to the top-seeded UConn in the Elite Eight.
Duke University’s Kara Lawson
Kara Lawson is the current ACC Coach of the Year, who has led the Blue Devils to consecutive ACC Tournament championships the last two years (2025, 2026). The former Olympian and WNBA star was an assistant coach with the NBA’s Boston Celtics before joining Duke in 2020 as the school’s head coach. This Sweet Sixteen appearance is the school’s third in the last four seasons under Lawson’s guidance. The Blue Devils lost their latest game, in the Elite Eight, to the No.1 seed, UCLA.
The University of Virginia’s Amaka Agugua-Hamilton
Amaka Agugua-Hamilton played her collegiate career at Hofstra University before starting her coaching career as a graduate assistant at Virginia Commonwealth University. Before taking the reins at Virginia, she got her first head coaching job at Missouri State, where she won consecutive championships (Missouri Valley Conference) in 2020 and 2021, while also taking home Coach of the Year honors both years. In 2022, she joined Virginia, where this year, she has advanced the team to the Sweet Sixteen for the first time in over 25 years. They lost to Texas Christian University in the Sweet Sixteen.
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