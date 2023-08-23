The Evolution of Kobe Bryant -- On His 45th Birthday

It’s hard to believe it’s been more than three years since one of the most talented athletes every to grace the hardwood died in a tragic helicopter accident. Only a few years post-retirement, Bryant was only beginning a new chapter in life as a coach for his daughters, a mentor to younger players and as an entrepreneur and venture capitalist.



Unfortunately, we never got to see the next chapter of that evolution, but on what would have been his 45th birthday, we can look back at the man we called “Mamba” and imagine what might have been.



Here is the evolution of Kobe Bryant.

